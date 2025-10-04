Ripple is providing $1.3 million worth of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to support the launch of a new research initiative at UC Berkeley, aimed at advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Strengthens Partnership With UC Berkeley The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets (CDA) will be located in UC Berkeley College of Engineering as a center of innovative research, education, and entrepreneurship in the digital asset ecosystem. The contribution of Ripple is its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has been working with the Berkeley campus since 2018, but is providing funding to an on-campus research center for the first time. To demonstrate the potential of digital twins, Ripple uses the example of the 1,000-acre Kansas farm that can yield approximately 40,000 bushels of wheat. The company is proposing in the near term that such a farm might develop a digital twin of its wheat crop and use it to borrow or get credit at a financial institution, a research that may be extended at the Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley Engineering Launches CDA Initiative The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets will support research in blockchain and digital twins, among others, according to a statement released by the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley on Wednesday. Tarek Zohdi, Associate Dean of Research at UC Berkeley Engineering and faculty director of the CDA, said that the center has an overarching mission to develop groundbreaking research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the wider digital asset technology context. Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets The digital twins are more or less a virtual representation of the real-world assets. They are classified in the broader category of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain space. Studies in the CDA will examine the possibilities of representing, testing, valuing and eventually trading physical assets in the digital realm at the Berkeley campus. As the cryptocurrency and NFT industries already represent elements of the digital asset adoption, the CDA will make its activities focused on the tokenization of actual, physical goods. It encompasses not only agricultural goods such as wheat, but also semiconductors, vehicles, sophisticated machinery, planes, factories, farms and even forests -places where the Berkeley campus researchers intend to use blockchain. Also read: Ripple’s Tokenization Boom: $18.9 Trillion Opportunity for Blockchain Innovators UC Berkeley Expands Ripple Blockchain Collaboration Ripple Senior Director of University Partnerships Lauren Weymouth underscored a long history of collaboration between Ripple and UC Berkeley. Being one of the pioneering institutions in the Ripple University Blockchain Research Initiative, the Berkeley campus has been one of the key contributors to the advancement of digital assets. The introduction of the Center of Digital Assets is an extension of that legacy, she said. As the CDA is created, Ripple and the Berkeley campus are establishing themselves as leaders in the field of using blockchain in applications well beyond the cryptocurrency sector, and expanding the digital economy to include real-life sectors. Also read: Beta Testing Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Successfully Begins on Leading Blockchains Conclusion Based on the latest research Ripple is not only funding innovation but also shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization. Its donation of 1.3 million dollars to the Center of Digital Assets at UC Berkeley highlights a common interest in the development of blockchain, digital twins, and applications that go well beyond cryptocurrency. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Ripple has contributed 1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley to start the Berkeley Center of Digital Assets. The new hub is going to study blockchain and digital twin technologies, including real-world asset tokenization of wheat, semiconductors, and machinery. This project is a continuation of the partnership between Ripple and UC Berkeley, which began in 2018, and seeks to innovate, educate, and start entrepreneurship within the digital asset ecosystem. Glossary of Key Terms Ripple (XRP Labs): Blockchain company for payments and crypto solutions. RLUSD: Ripple's USD-backed stablecoin. UC Berkeley: Top California university, partner in blockchain research. CDA: Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a new blockchain hub. UBRI: Ripple’s global blockchain research program for universities. Digital Twins: Virtual models of real-world assets. RWA Tokenization: Turning physical assets into digital tokens. Stablecoin: Crypto tied to a stable asset like the USD. NFTs: Unique digital tokens proving asset ownership. Frequently Asked Questions about Ripple & UC Berkeley CDA 1. What is Ripple funding at UC Berkeley? Ripple is donating $1.3M in RLUSD to launch the Center for Digital Assets (CDA). 2. What will the CDA focus on? The CDA will research blockchain, digital twins, and tokenization of real-world assets. 3. What are digital twins in this context? They are digital versions of physical assets, like farms, machines, or factories. 4. How long have Ripple and UC Berkeley collaborated? Their partnership dates back to 2018 under Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). 