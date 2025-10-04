Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Ripple is providing $1.3 million worth of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to support the launch of a new research initiative at UC Berkeley, aimed at advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Strengthens Partnership With UC Berkeley The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets (CDA) will be located in UC Berkeley College of Engineering as a center of innovative research, education, and entrepreneurship in the digital asset ecosystem.  The contribution of Ripple is its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has been working with the Berkeley campus since 2018, but is providing funding to an on-campus research center for the first time. To demonstrate the potential of digital twins, Ripple uses the example of the 1,000-acre Kansas farm that can yield approximately 40,000 bushels of wheat. The company is proposing in the near term that such a farm might develop a digital twin of its wheat crop and use it to borrow or get credit at a financial institution, a research that may be extended at the Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley Engineering Launches CDA Initiative The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets will support research in blockchain and digital twins, among others, according to a statement released by the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley on Wednesday. Tarek Zohdi, Associate Dean of Research at UC Berkeley Engineering and faculty director of the CDA, said that the center has an overarching mission to develop groundbreaking research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the wider digital asset technology context. Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets The digital twins are more or less a virtual representation of the real-world assets. They are classified in the broader category of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain space. Studies in the CDA will examine the possibilities of representing, testing, valuing and eventually trading physical assets in the digital realm at the Berkeley campus. As the cryptocurrency and NFT industries already represent elements of the digital asset adoption, the CDA will make its activities focused on the tokenization of actual, physical goods. It encompasses not only agricultural goods such as wheat, but also semiconductors, vehicles, sophisticated machinery, planes, factories, farms and even forests -places where the Berkeley campus researchers intend to use blockchain. Also read: Ripple’s Tokenization Boom: $18.9 Trillion Opportunity for Blockchain Innovators UC Berkeley Expands Ripple Blockchain Collaboration Ripple Senior Director of University Partnerships Lauren Weymouth underscored a long history of collaboration between Ripple and UC Berkeley.  Being one of the pioneering institutions in the Ripple University Blockchain Research Initiative, the Berkeley campus has been one of the key contributors to the advancement of digital assets. The introduction of the Center of Digital Assets is an extension of that legacy, she said. As the CDA is created, Ripple and the Berkeley campus are establishing themselves as leaders in the field of using blockchain in applications well beyond the cryptocurrency sector, and expanding the digital economy to include real-life sectors. Also read: Beta Testing Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Successfully Begins on Leading Blockchains Conclusion Based on the latest research Ripple is not only funding innovation but also shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization. Its donation of 1.3 million dollars to the Center of Digital Assets at UC Berkeley highlights a common interest in the development of blockchain, digital twins, and applications that go well beyond cryptocurrency. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Ripple has contributed 1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley to start the Berkeley Center of Digital Assets. The new hub is going to study blockchain and digital twin technologies, including real-world asset tokenization of wheat, semiconductors, and machinery. This project is a continuation of the partnership between Ripple and UC Berkeley, which began in 2018, and seeks to innovate, educate, and start entrepreneurship within the digital asset ecosystem. Glossary of Key Terms Ripple (XRP Labs):  Blockchain company for payments and crypto solutions. RLUSD:  Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin. UC Berkeley:  Top California university, partner in blockchain research. CDA:  Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a new blockchain hub. UBRI:  Ripple’s global blockchain research program for universities. Digital Twins:  Virtual models of real-world assets. RWA Tokenization:  Turning physical assets into digital tokens. Stablecoin:  Crypto tied to a stable asset like the USD. NFTs:  Unique digital tokens proving asset ownership. Frequently Asked Questions about Ripple & UC Berkeley CDA 1. What is Ripple funding at UC Berkeley? Ripple is donating $1.3M in RLUSD to launch the Center for Digital Assets (CDA). 2. What will the CDA focus on? The CDA will research blockchain, digital twins, and tokenization of real-world assets. 3. What are digital twins in this context? They are digital versions of physical assets, like farms, machines, or factories. 4. How long have Ripple and UC Berkeley collaborated? Their partnership dates back to 2018 under Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). Read More: Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley">Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC BerkeleyRipple is providing $1.3 million worth of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to support the launch of a new research initiative at UC Berkeley, aimed at advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Strengthens Partnership With UC Berkeley The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets (CDA) will be located in UC Berkeley College of Engineering as a center of innovative research, education, and entrepreneurship in the digital asset ecosystem.  The contribution of Ripple is its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has been working with the Berkeley campus since 2018, but is providing funding to an on-campus research center for the first time. To demonstrate the potential of digital twins, Ripple uses the example of the 1,000-acre Kansas farm that can yield approximately 40,000 bushels of wheat. The company is proposing in the near term that such a farm might develop a digital twin of its wheat crop and use it to borrow or get credit at a financial institution, a research that may be extended at the Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley Engineering Launches CDA Initiative The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets will support research in blockchain and digital twins, among others, according to a statement released by the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley on Wednesday. Tarek Zohdi, Associate Dean of Research at UC Berkeley Engineering and faculty director of the CDA, said that the center has an overarching mission to develop groundbreaking research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the wider digital asset technology context. Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets The digital twins are more or less a virtual representation of the real-world assets. They are classified in the broader category of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain space. Studies in the CDA will examine the possibilities of representing, testing, valuing and eventually trading physical assets in the digital realm at the Berkeley campus. As the cryptocurrency and NFT industries already represent elements of the digital asset adoption, the CDA will make its activities focused on the tokenization of actual, physical goods. It encompasses not only agricultural goods such as wheat, but also semiconductors, vehicles, sophisticated machinery, planes, factories, farms and even forests -places where the Berkeley campus researchers intend to use blockchain. Also read: Ripple’s Tokenization Boom: $18.9 Trillion Opportunity for Blockchain Innovators UC Berkeley Expands Ripple Blockchain Collaboration Ripple Senior Director of University Partnerships Lauren Weymouth underscored a long history of collaboration between Ripple and UC Berkeley.  Being one of the pioneering institutions in the Ripple University Blockchain Research Initiative, the Berkeley campus has been one of the key contributors to the advancement of digital assets. The introduction of the Center of Digital Assets is an extension of that legacy, she said. As the CDA is created, Ripple and the Berkeley campus are establishing themselves as leaders in the field of using blockchain in applications well beyond the cryptocurrency sector, and expanding the digital economy to include real-life sectors. Also read: Beta Testing Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Successfully Begins on Leading Blockchains Conclusion Based on the latest research Ripple is not only funding innovation but also shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization. Its donation of 1.3 million dollars to the Center of Digital Assets at UC Berkeley highlights a common interest in the development of blockchain, digital twins, and applications that go well beyond cryptocurrency. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Ripple has contributed 1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley to start the Berkeley Center of Digital Assets. The new hub is going to study blockchain and digital twin technologies, including real-world asset tokenization of wheat, semiconductors, and machinery. This project is a continuation of the partnership between Ripple and UC Berkeley, which began in 2018, and seeks to innovate, educate, and start entrepreneurship within the digital asset ecosystem. Glossary of Key Terms Ripple (XRP Labs):  Blockchain company for payments and crypto solutions. RLUSD:  Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin. UC Berkeley:  Top California university, partner in blockchain research. CDA:  Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a new blockchain hub. UBRI:  Ripple’s global blockchain research program for universities. Digital Twins:  Virtual models of real-world assets. RWA Tokenization:  Turning physical assets into digital tokens. Stablecoin:  Crypto tied to a stable asset like the USD. NFTs:  Unique digital tokens proving asset ownership. Frequently Asked Questions about Ripple & UC Berkeley CDA 1. What is Ripple funding at UC Berkeley? Ripple is donating $1.3M in RLUSD to launch the Center for Digital Assets (CDA). 2. What will the CDA focus on? The CDA will research blockchain, digital twins, and tokenization of real-world assets. 3. What are digital twins in this context? They are digital versions of physical assets, like farms, machines, or factories. 4. How long have Ripple and UC Berkeley collaborated? Their partnership dates back to 2018 under Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). Read More: Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley">Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

โดย: Coinstats
2025/10/04 03:00
1
1$0.01909-14.35%
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.42+2.13%
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-3.63%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
MAY
MAY$0.02742-0.10%

Ripple is providing $1.3 million worth of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to support the launch of a new research initiative at UC Berkeley, aimed at advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies.

Ripple Strengthens Partnership With UC Berkeley

The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets (CDA) will be located in UC Berkeley College of Engineering as a center of innovative research, education, and entrepreneurship in the digital asset ecosystem. 

The contribution of Ripple is its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has been working with the Berkeley campus since 2018, but is providing funding to an on-campus research center for the first time.

To demonstrate the potential of digital twins, Ripple uses the example of the 1,000-acre Kansas farm that can yield approximately 40,000 bushels of wheat. The company is proposing in the near term that such a farm might develop a digital twin of its wheat crop and use it to borrow or get credit at a financial institution, a research that may be extended at the Berkeley campus.

UC Berkeley Engineering Launches CDA Initiative

The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets will support research in blockchain and digital twins, among others, according to a statement released by the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley on Wednesday.

Tarek Zohdi, Associate Dean of Research at UC Berkeley Engineering and faculty director of the CDA, said that the center has an overarching mission to develop groundbreaking research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the wider digital asset technology context.

Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets

Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets

The digital twins are more or less a virtual representation of the real-world assets. They are classified in the broader category of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain space. Studies in the CDA will examine the possibilities of representing, testing, valuing and eventually trading physical assets in the digital realm at the Berkeley campus.

As the cryptocurrency and NFT industries already represent elements of the digital asset adoption, the CDA will make its activities focused on the tokenization of actual, physical goods. It encompasses not only agricultural goods such as wheat, but also semiconductors, vehicles, sophisticated machinery, planes, factories, farms and even forests -places where the Berkeley campus researchers intend to use blockchain.

Also read: Ripple’s Tokenization Boom: $18.9 Trillion Opportunity for Blockchain Innovators

UC Berkeley Expands Ripple Blockchain Collaboration

Ripple Senior Director of University Partnerships Lauren Weymouth underscored a long history of collaboration between Ripple and UC Berkeley. 

Being one of the pioneering institutions in the Ripple University Blockchain Research Initiative, the Berkeley campus has been one of the key contributors to the advancement of digital assets. The introduction of the Center of Digital Assets is an extension of that legacy, she said.

As the CDA is created, Ripple and the Berkeley campus are establishing themselves as leaders in the field of using blockchain in applications well beyond the cryptocurrency sector, and expanding the digital economy to include real-life sectors.

Also read: Beta Testing Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Successfully Begins on Leading Blockchains

Conclusion

Based on the latest research Ripple is not only funding innovation but also shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization. Its donation of 1.3 million dollars to the Center of Digital Assets at UC Berkeley highlights a common interest in the development of blockchain, digital twins, and applications that go well beyond cryptocurrency.

For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news!

Summary

Ripple has contributed 1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley to start the Berkeley Center of Digital Assets. The new hub is going to study blockchain and digital twin technologies, including real-world asset tokenization of wheat, semiconductors, and machinery. This project is a continuation of the partnership between Ripple and UC Berkeley, which began in 2018, and seeks to innovate, educate, and start entrepreneurship within the digital asset ecosystem.

Glossary of Key Terms

Ripple (XRP Labs):  Blockchain company for payments and crypto solutions.

RLUSD:  Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin.

UC Berkeley:  Top California university, partner in blockchain research.

CDA:  Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a new blockchain hub.

UBRI:  Ripple’s global blockchain research program for universities.

Digital Twins:  Virtual models of real-world assets.

RWA Tokenization:  Turning physical assets into digital tokens.

Stablecoin:  Crypto tied to a stable asset like the USD.

NFTs:  Unique digital tokens proving asset ownership.

Frequently Asked Questions about Ripple & UC Berkeley CDA

1. What is Ripple funding at UC Berkeley?

Ripple is donating $1.3M in RLUSD to launch the Center for Digital Assets (CDA).

2. What will the CDA focus on?

The CDA will research blockchain, digital twins, and tokenization of real-world assets.

3. What are digital twins in this context?

They are digital versions of physical assets, like farms, machines, or factories.

4. How long have Ripple and UC Berkeley collaborated?

Their partnership dates back to 2018 under Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI).

Read More: Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley">Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.01931-3.97%
Humanity
H$0.17-1.10%
Threshold
T$0.01216-3.10%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06374-4.30%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003951-4.35%
XRP
XRP$2.3375-3.29%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,480.97
$101,480.97$101,480.97

-0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,421.39
$3,421.39$3,421.39

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.08
$153.08$153.08

-1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3428
$2.3428$2.3428

-1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11473
$0.11473$0.11473

+7.21%