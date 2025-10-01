Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years of Service

TLDR

David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025 after more than 13 years.

Schwartz will focus on spending more time with his family and returning to personal hobbies after his departure.

He will remain involved with Ripple as a board member and CTO Emeritus.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz for his exceptional vision and contributions to the company.

President Monica Long acknowledged Schwartz’s key role in building Ripple’s strong community and technology.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, announced his decision to step down at the end of 2025. After over 13 years of service, Schwartz will transition from his day-to-day duties at the company. He shared his plans to spend more time with his family and rekindle his personal hobbies.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz Remains Board Member

Schwartz confirmed that he will leave his position as Ripple’s CTO in December 2025. Reflecting on his time at the company, he called it “one of the greatest honors and experiences of his life.” Despite stepping down, Schwartz will remain involved with Ripple as a member of the board of directors.

In his farewell statement, Schwartz expressed his deep appreciation for Ripple’s leadership and the community. He thanked CEO Brad Garlinghouse, President Monica Long, and co-founders Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto. Schwartz also emphasized his continued connection with the XRP community and his role as CTO Emeritus.

Ripple President Long Hails Schwartz’s Leadership Impact

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz’s contributions to the company. He described Schwartz as “the smartest (and maybe the funniest) person” he knows. Garlinghouse further highlighted Schwartz’s exceptional vision and insight in the crypto space, adding, “You are a legend.”

Monica Long, Ripple’s President, also reacted to Schwartz’s departure. She expressed her admiration for his qualities, calling him “ingenious” and “humble.” Long acknowledged that the “mighty community” that Ripple has today would not exist without Schwartz’s leadership and vision.

David Schwartz’s departure marks the end of an era at Ripple. He played a pivotal role in shaping Ripple’s technological advancements and its standing in the cryptocurrency industry. Even as he steps down, Schwartz’s legacy will continue to influence Ripple’s future growth and success.

The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years of Service appeared first on Blockonomi.