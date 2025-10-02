REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure

Key Takeaways
- REXShares’ new ETF would give direct exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies through an actively managed equity strategy.
- The filing does not include leverage, focusing instead on growth and income from BMNR shares.
REXShares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the BitMine Growth and Income ETF, an actively managed fund designed to provide exposure to shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies.
According to the prospectus, the ETF’s investment objective is to maximize total return, combining capital growth and income. The strategy involves holding common stock of BitMine Immersion Technologies as its primary asset. The filing also outlines REXShares’ plan to list the fund on NYSE Arca, pending regulatory approval.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-bitmine-growth-income-etf-2x-leveraged-bmnr-options-overlay/