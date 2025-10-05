Retail Giant’s Fintech Arm Plans Crypto Trading Launch by Year-End



Darius Baruo



Walmart’s ambitious fintech venture OnePay announced plans to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum trading capabilities into its mobile banking application, marking a seismic shift that could bring cryptocurrency trading to over 150 million weekly American shoppers before 2026.

The retail behemoth’s financial technology subsidiary revealed the cryptocurrency initiative on October 3, 2025, with services expected to launch during the fourth quarter of this year. The move positions OnePay as a formidable competitor to established crypto-friendly platforms like PayPal, Cash App, and Venmo, while potentially delivering the largest mainstream cryptocurrency adoption catalyst in U.S. retail history.

Strategic Partnership Powers Crypto Integration

OnePay will leverage infrastructure provided by Zerohash, a specialized cryptocurrency technology startup, to offer secure custody and trading services without building the complex blockchain technology from scratch. This partnership approach allows the Walmart-backed platform to accelerate its crypto rollout while maintaining regulatory compliance and security standards.

The integration will enable customers to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum directly within the OnePay mobile application. Users will be able to convert their digital assets into traditional currency for everyday purchases at Walmart stores, settle credit card balances, or complete bill payments, effectively bridging the gap between cryptocurrency holdings and practical spending.

“This represents the most significant mainstream cryptocurrency adoption opportunity we’ve seen in the retail sector,” said Rebecca Martinez, senior fintech analyst at Digital Commerce Research Institute. “When you combine Walmart’s massive customer footprint with OnePay’s growing financial services ecosystem, you’re looking at a potential game-changer for crypto accessibility.”

Super App Ambitions Take Shape

OnePay emerged in 2021 as a joint venture between Walmart and venture capital firm Ribbit Capital, with the explicit goal of creating an “everything app” that combines traditional banking services with modern digital financial tools. The platform has systematically expanded its offerings over the past three years, now providing high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy-now-pay-later financing options, and wireless phone plans.

The cryptocurrency addition represents the latest milestone in OnePay’s evolution toward becoming a comprehensive financial ecosystem similar to super apps that dominate international markets, particularly WeChat in China. Industry analysts suggest this approach could prove particularly effective in the fragmented U.S. financial services landscape.

“OnePay is essentially building the American version of a super app, and cryptocurrency trading is a logical next step,” explained David Chen, blockchain strategy consultant at NextGen Finance Solutions. “The real innovation here isn’t just adding crypto – it’s integrating it seamlessly with everyday retail transactions.”

Market Impact and Timing Considerations

The announcement comes as cryptocurrency adoption continues gaining momentum among traditional financial institutions and retail platforms. Major payment processors and banks have increasingly embraced digital assets, but none possess Walmart’s extensive physical retail presence and customer loyalty.

OnePay’s cryptocurrency initiative could potentially accelerate mainstream adoption by removing traditional barriers to entry that have historically limited crypto access to more tech-savvy consumers. The platform’s integration with Walmart’s retail operations creates unique use cases for cryptocurrency spending that extend beyond speculative trading.

The timing aligns with broader cryptocurrency market stabilization and increasing regulatory clarity around digital asset services. OnePay’s partnership with Zerohash suggests a focus on compliance and security, addressing common consumer concerns about cryptocurrency safety and legitimacy.

Competitive Landscape Implications

The entry of Walmart-backed OnePay into cryptocurrency trading intensifies competition in the rapidly evolving fintech space. Established players like PayPal, which reported over $40 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2024, now face competition from a platform with direct access to America’s largest retailer’s customer base.

“This could fundamentally reshape how Americans interact with cryptocurrency,” noted Sarah Thompson, digital payments researcher at Financial Innovation Labs. “OnePay has the distribution advantage that pure fintech companies lack – direct integration with the places people already shop.”

The cryptocurrency features are expected to complement OnePay’s existing financial services, creating a more comprehensive platform that addresses multiple consumer needs within a single application. This integrated approach could prove particularly appealing to consumers seeking simplified financial management tools.

Fourth Quarter Launch Timeline

OnePay confirmed the cryptocurrency trading and custody services will become available to users during the fourth quarter of 2025, though specific launch dates remain undisclosed. The company indicated it will roll out features gradually, beginning with Bitcoin and Ethereum support before potentially expanding to additional digital assets.

The measured rollout strategy suggests OnePay is prioritizing stability and user experience over rapid market penetration, a approach that could prove crucial for maintaining consumer trust in the emerging cryptocurrency integration.

