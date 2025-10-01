Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana

Hong Kong — updated September 30, 2025 — Republic announced, on its official website, the move to bring part of Animoca Brands’ equity on-chain on Solana, setting a precedent for the tokenization of private capital.

In this context, the initiative broadens indirect access to a company that has supported over 600 Web3 projects (source: Republic), bringing a wider audience closer to opportunities that were previously less accessible.

The event takes place within a complex regulatory framework: market authorities have provided guidelines for the analysis of digital assets as potential financial instruments SEC Framework, and technological choices directly impact compliance and operations on a scale.

According to data collected by market analysts who follow tokenization initiatives, KYC/AML verifications and regulatory alignment frequently represent the main bottlenecks in the early stages of the launch.

Analysts also note that choosing a low-latency and low-cost blockchain tends to reduce the time and costs of technical integration, a crucial element for making equity fractions tradable on secondary markets.

What Happened (and What We Know So Far)

Republic has announced the conversion of a portion of Animoca’s capital into equity tokens minted on Solana.

The tokens represent fractions of the economic share and will be allocated to the wallets of eligible investors, with trading expected through Republic’s infrastructure once the required steps are completed.

Andrew Durgee, co-CEO of Republic, described the operation as “a structural precedent for equity management” (source: Republic), while Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation, highlighted the expansion of access for retail, opening doors to opportunities previously reserved for private markets. It should be noted that the operational framework aims to combine compliance and usability.

Why it matters: the missing piece of RWAs

The initiative is part of the trend of Real‑World Assets (RWA), traditional assets represented on blockchain.

The tokenization of private equity, historically illiquid and intended for qualified investors, could facilitate fractionalization, faster transferability, and greater liquidity on regulated secondary markets, lowering the entry threshold and standardizing post‑trade management.

That said, adoption will also depend on the regulatory ecosystem and actual demand.

How it works: 5 operational steps

Tokenization: Republic mints equity tokens on Solana (mint on‑chain), converting shares into digital representations. Eligibility: KYC/AML verification and access requirements based on jurisdiction, with preliminary checks on investors. Allocation: crediting of tokens to the compatible wallets of eligible investors according to the specified criteria. Custody: choice between self-custody or authorized providers, in line with compliance and governance requirements. Trading: initiation of exchanges through Republic’s infrastructure and authorized markets, in compliance with current regulations.

Technical Details on Solana

Conio : the tokens are created directly on Solana to reduce latency and costs, ensuring fast finality; Solana claims capacity up to tens of thousands of transactions per second and typical finality under 1 second, parameters that explain the preference for projects with high operational frequency Solana Technology.

: the tokens are created directly on Solana to reduce latency and costs, ensuring fast finality; Solana claims capacity up to tens of thousands of transactions per second and typical finality under 1 second, parameters that explain the preference for projects with high operational frequency Solana Technology. Standard : compatibility with Solana wallets and on-chain compliance tools for controlled management.

: compatibility with Solana wallets and on-chain compliance tools for controlled management. Controls: transfers subject to policy (e.g., allowlists) for regulatory alignment and traceability.

The Strategic Context of Animoca

Animoca continues to expand its investment perimeter in Web3 and gaming. In recent months, the company has actively participated in investment rounds and initiated strategic initiatives in the digital realm, while The Sandbox, the subsidiary focused on the metaverse, has undertaken an operational reorganization at the end of summer Metaverse 2025: Yat Siu of Animoca Brands.

Furthermore, recent partnerships with regional players, such as in Japan, aim to catalyze a richer deal-flow in entertainment and digital IP, contributing to the diversification of fundraising channels and expanding the supporter base. Indeed, the positioning aims to strengthen the overall ecosystem.

Risks, limits, and rules: what to consider

Legal framework : equity tokens are financial instruments that must comply with securities regulations according to different jurisdictions; for criteria on analyzing digital assets as potential securities, refer to the guidelines of the competent authorities SEC Framework.

: equity tokens are financial instruments that must comply with securities regulations according to different jurisdictions; for criteria on analyzing digital assets as potential securities, refer to the guidelines of the competent authorities SEC Framework. Geographical restrictions : access and transferability of tokens may vary depending on the country, with possible limits for residents of the USA or EU, depending on the structure of the offering.

: access and transferability of tokens may vary depending on the country, with possible limits for residents of the USA or EU, depending on the structure of the offering. Eligibility : in some markets, professional or accredited investor status may be required.

: in some markets, professional or accredited investor status may be required. Unsecured liquidity : the secondary market may be limited or subject to lock-up.

: the secondary market may be limited or subject to lock-up. Transparency: it is essential to verify the cap-table, economic rights, and governance rules of the tokens indicated in the official documentation.

Essential Timeline

Announcement : the operation was recently communicated by Republic.

: the operation was recently communicated by Republic. Distribution : the tokens will be allocated to eligible investors, with timing to be defined based on the publication of the official documentation.

: the tokens will be allocated to eligible investors, with timing to be defined based on the publication of the official documentation. Trading Start: trading will occur through Republic’s infrastructure, subject to the issuance of necessary authorizations and actual market demand.

Minimal Glossary

RWA : representation on blockchain of real-world assets such as securities, credits, real estate, and equity, to facilitate their digital management.

: representation on blockchain of real-world assets such as securities, credits, real estate, and equity, to facilitate their digital management. Mint : process of creating the token on a blockchain, with on-chain registration of the asset.

: process of creating the token on a blockchain, with on-chain registration of the asset. Compatible wallet: a wallet capable of receiving and managing tokens on Solana, in accordance with compliance policies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can participate?

Access depends on jurisdiction, the outcome of KYC/AML checks, and the specific requirements of the offering. It is advisable to consult Republic’s official documentation for more details, in order to verify the applicable criteria.

Do you need a specific wallet?

A wallet compatible with Solana that supports compliance checks is required. For further insights, you can visit Solana Learn, useful for a technical overview.

When will trading start?

The timing will depend on regulatory approvals and the implementation of the exchange infrastructure by Republic. At the moment, no specific date has been communicated, and the schedule will be defined with the documentation.

Do tokens grant voting rights?

This depends on the terms of the issuance. It is advisable to consult Republic’s official prospectus for detailed information on the economic and governance rights associated, as specified in the documents.

Conclusion

The tokenization of Animoca’s equity on Solana marks an important step in the fusion between traditional finance and Web3.

If the procedure is consolidated, it could become a replicable model for accessing private capital, standardizing post-trade operations and enabling increasingly regulated digital exchanges, with a potentially significant impact on market operations.

Note: the total tokenized value, any limits per investor, details on geographical restrictions, and the precise trading start dates have not been published. This information will be updated as soon as Republic makes the official documentation available on its official channel.