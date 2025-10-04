แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:47
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to raise concerns. While short-term trading can indeed generate returns, the risks are also high, making many uneasy. Several recent industry reports have shown that global cryptocurrency traders are gradually turning their attention to tools that can provide sustainable cash flow. In this context, cloud mining is increasingly viewed by more people as a new and promising configuration method, due to its clear profit structure and transparent settlement mechanism.

The core of cloud mining is leasing computing power. Users don’t need to build their own mining machines or bear high electricity and maintenance costs. Instead, they access remote computing power through contracts, which are centrally operated and maintained by the platform. All mining output is settled 24 hours a day, and the proceeds are deposited directly into the user’s account. This model is similar to traditional fixed income products, emphasizing standardization, openness, transparency, and robust allocation, rather than relying on short-term price fluctuations. For portfolio management, it provides a predictable cash flow channel amid market uncertainty.

Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform

1. Affiliate Referral Program: Users can earn additional commissions of up to 4.5% by inviting friends to join, further increasing their returns beyond mining.

2. Multi-Currency Configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, allowing users to diversify their risks.

3. Green Energy Driven: Large-scale introduction of wind and solar power reduces carbon emissions, in line with global ESG trends.

4. Grade Security: Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection systems, combined with multi-layer encryption and two-factor authentication, provide system-level security protection for account data and funds.

  1. Global Coverage: With operations in over 180 countries and regions, we provide multilingual support and 24/7 customer service, enabling users to manage their assets at any time, from anywhere.

Start cloud mining and earn profits in three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can complete the registration process using only their email address. New users receive a $15 trial credit and can earn $0.60 in rewards by checking in daily, allowing you to familiarize yourself with the platform’s features and earnings structure in a safe and risk-free environment.

Step 2: Select a Contract

The platform offers a variety of options, ranging from short-term trials to long-term assets, allowing users to choose flexibly based on their capital size and return goals.

Step 3: Start Earning

Once the contract is activated, the computing power will be immediately put into operation. The platform will credit the output to the account according to a fixed settlement cycle, and users can freely withdraw, allowing the funds to settle into long-term, stable returns gradually.

Cloud mining’s low barrier to entry and transparent mechanism make it suitable for a variety of groups.

As interest in passive income grows, cloud mining is gradually becoming a mainstream management option.

When evaluating cloud mining platforms, security, transparency, and long-term reliability are always core considerations. Each Quid Miner contract’s hashrate is linked to real facilities, and the revenue process can be verified on-chain, allowing users to track it at any time clearly. Furthermore, the platform maintains long-term partnerships with major mining machine manufacturers and large mining pools to ensure a stable source of hashrate.

Technically, Quid Miner’s proprietary and patented Aladdin system intelligently optimizes hashrate allocation and improves efficiency, ensuring the platform maintains over 98.999% stability over the long term. Leveraging these mechanisms, Quid Miner is building a globally trusted reputation.

Conclusion

ETFs bring liquidity to the market, but their essence remains price exposure, and they cannot directly provide cash flow. Cloud mining is unique in that it transforms market fluctuations into a regular distribution path through a verifiable settlement mechanism.

QuidMiner is more than just a technology platform; it also serves as a viable source of passive income. With the ever-strengthening regulatory environment and the ongoing energy transition, converting crypto assets into sustainable cash flow is becoming a growing trend, marking a further stage of maturity for the crypto market.

Email:  [email protected]

Official Website:  https://quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/quid-miner-upgrades-cloud-mining-contracts-enabling-passive-income-for-eth-and-sol-holders/

