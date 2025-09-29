Quatrefoil Data Debuts to Build Benchmarks for Institutional Crypto Products

Quatrefoil Data Services, a firm on a mission to provide institutional-grade benchmarks for digital assets, starting with a reference rate for Ethereum staking, has rolled out operations, the firm said on Monday

Its flagship product, the Composite Ether Staking Rate (CESR), measures yields from Ethereum validators and is designed to function as crypto’s equivalent of a “risk-free rate.”

CESR was created by investment firm CoinFund and is already distributed by CoinDesk Indices. Asset managers and protocols including Coinbase and FalconX rely on it to design products and manage risk.

Benchmarks are a core feature of traditional markets, underpinning everything from futures to insurance. Without reliable standards, the crypto industry has struggled to create regulated financial products.

Quatrefoil aims to fill that gap. The company has also secured a U.S. patent for its benchmark methodology and is developing new indices for Solana, Avalanche, liquid staking tokens, and stablecoin lending.

To strengthen its policy expertise, Quatrefoil has brought on former CFTC Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo as an advisor. Giancarlo, known for his push to modernize U.S. derivatives regulation, said the firm is well-positioned to deliver “high impact” benchmarks to power the next generation of crypto-linked financial products.

CEO Finbarr Hutcheson, a former Goldman Sachs executive and ex-CEO of ICE Clear Europe, said the benchmarks will help bring transparency and scalability to digital assets. CoinFund’s Christopher Perkins, who helped design CESR, added that such standards could eventually support trillions of dollars in products as institutional adoption deepens.