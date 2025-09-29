Quarter-End Flows: What to Expect

As Q3 wraps up, markets often see sharper moves as funds rebalance, corporates hedge FX, and liquidity thins.

🔍 Key signals right now

• Strong inflows into equities and bonds keep risk appetite alive

• EM bonds attract buyers, but equity flows remain cautious

• Dollar positioning is mixed, making FX moves more flow-driven

• Growth is resilient, but tariffs and inflation still weigh on sentiment

⚠️ Risks to watch

• Central bank surprises

• End-month corporate hedging flows

• Thin liquidity amplifying price swings

• Quick reversals in EM flows if risk appetite fades

✅ Tip for traders

Stay nimble, watch positioning, and be ready for sharp intraday swings around key levels.

