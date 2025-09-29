แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
By integrating J.P. Morgan’s blockchain platform Kinexys into its operations, QNB is now settling U.S. dollar transactions in minutes rather […] The post Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan appeared first on Coindoo.By integrating J.P. Morgan’s blockchain platform Kinexys into its operations, QNB is now settling U.S. dollar transactions in minutes rather […] The post Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan appeared first on Coindoo.

Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan

โดย: Coindoo
2025/09/29 22:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07629-7,59%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00232-1,69%
Union
U$0,006244-0,98%

By integrating J.P. Morgan’s blockchain platform Kinexys into its operations, QNB is now settling U.S. dollar transactions in minutes rather than hours — a development that could reshape expectations across the region.

A Leap in Settlement Speed

What once required long waits through legacy clearinghouses is now happening almost instantly. Kinexys, available around the clock, gives QNB’s corporate clients the ability to move dollars globally with fewer restrictions, offering a level of efficiency that traditional rails struggle to match.

Kinexys is the evolution of J.P. Morgan’s Onyx project, relaunched in 2024 as part of a broader bid to scale blockchain settlement worldwide. Its design strips away unnecessary intermediaries, directly connecting participating banks for faster and more reliable cross-border transfers. For QNB, the technology not only cuts costs but also fits neatly into its long-term digital transformation strategy.

Gulf Momentum Builds

QNB isn’t alone in the experiment. Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan revealed that eight of the region’s largest banks had joined Kinexys, signaling a coordinated move toward blockchain rails in Middle Eastern finance. The region’s banks, traditionally dependent on dollar liquidity, see blockchain as a way to optimize settlement and improve access to capital.

READ MORE:

Everyone Is Betting Against the Dollar – What Happens If They’re Wrong?

This is not QNB’s first blockchain play. In September, the bank introduced a tokenized money market fund, showing its intent to experiment with distributed ledgers across multiple business lines. Taken together, tokenization and blockchain-powered payments reveal a broader vision: embedding digital infrastructure into both investment products and day-to-day banking.

Implications for the Region

Analysts suggest QNB’s scale gives the move outsized importance. If the region’s largest lender can prove Kinexys works seamlessly, it could trigger a domino effect as other banks follow suit. In that sense, QNB’s integration is less about internal efficiency and more about setting the standard for Gulf financial modernization.

What emerges is a clear signal: blockchain-based payment systems are no longer niche pilots. With players like QNB adopting them at scale, they are beginning to form the backbone of tomorrow’s financial architecture.

Source: Bloomberg

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan appeared first on Coindoo.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0,01931-3,97%
Humanity
H$0,17-1,10%
Threshold
T$0,01216-3,10%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2,999-1,60%
RealLink
REAL$0,06374-4,30%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000228-0,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003951-4,35%
XRP
XRP$2,3375-3,29%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 369,12
$101 369,12$101 369,12

-0,85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 414,86
$3 414,86$3 414,86

-0,38%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152,98
$152,98$152,98

-1,75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3408
$2,3408$2,3408

-1,15%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11483
$0,11483$0,11483

+7,30%