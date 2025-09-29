Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan

By integrating J.P. Morgan’s blockchain platform Kinexys into its operations, QNB is now settling U.S. dollar transactions in minutes rather than hours — a development that could reshape expectations across the region.

A Leap in Settlement Speed

What once required long waits through legacy clearinghouses is now happening almost instantly. Kinexys, available around the clock, gives QNB’s corporate clients the ability to move dollars globally with fewer restrictions, offering a level of efficiency that traditional rails struggle to match.

Kinexys is the evolution of J.P. Morgan’s Onyx project, relaunched in 2024 as part of a broader bid to scale blockchain settlement worldwide. Its design strips away unnecessary intermediaries, directly connecting participating banks for faster and more reliable cross-border transfers. For QNB, the technology not only cuts costs but also fits neatly into its long-term digital transformation strategy.

Gulf Momentum Builds

QNB isn’t alone in the experiment. Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan revealed that eight of the region’s largest banks had joined Kinexys, signaling a coordinated move toward blockchain rails in Middle Eastern finance. The region’s banks, traditionally dependent on dollar liquidity, see blockchain as a way to optimize settlement and improve access to capital.

This is not QNB’s first blockchain play. In September, the bank introduced a tokenized money market fund, showing its intent to experiment with distributed ledgers across multiple business lines. Taken together, tokenization and blockchain-powered payments reveal a broader vision: embedding digital infrastructure into both investment products and day-to-day banking.

Implications for the Region

Analysts suggest QNB’s scale gives the move outsized importance. If the region’s largest lender can prove Kinexys works seamlessly, it could trigger a domino effect as other banks follow suit. In that sense, QNB’s integration is less about internal efficiency and more about setting the standard for Gulf financial modernization.

What emerges is a clear signal: blockchain-based payment systems are no longer niche pilots. With players like QNB adopting them at scale, they are beginning to form the backbone of tomorrow’s financial architecture.

Source: Bloomberg

