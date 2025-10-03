Pundit’s ‘Outrageous’ $170,000 Target For XRP Price Draws Attention, Says Don’t Use ‘Old World’ Math

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The XRP price has often drawn ambitious forecasts, but few as outrageous as a recent prediction placing its potential value at $170,000 per token. This projection not only suggests that XRP could surpass the current price of its primary rival, Ethereum, but even dethrone Bitcoin, which has an ATH above $124,000. The crypto analyst behind this bold claim openly rejects conventional valuation models, arguing that they belong to the “old world” and are incapable of measuring the disruptive potential of blockchain-based assets. Why A $170,000 XRP Price Isn’t “Impossible” XRP long-term price forecasts continue to grow bolder as the market evolves, with the latest prediction by crypto analyst ‘XRP Dragon,’ suggesting that reaching $170,000 is not only possible, but inevitable. The analyst argued that the reason many dismiss such a target is due to an insistence on applying “old world math” to an emerging digital economy that operates under different principles.  Related Reading: Analyst Predicts XRP Price Will Definitely Reach $10,000, Gives Reasons Why To illustrate this distinct perspective, the analyst shared a video alongside his analysis on X social media, featuring a woman who explained the reasoning behind his bold $170,000 forecast. She likened the misconceptions surrounding XRP’s price potential to how people viewed the internet in its early days.  She explained that back in 1995, it would have made no sense to measure the transformative power of the internet through an outdated tool like the phone book. This is because, at the time, the internet was creating an entirely “new world” that the phone book could not capture.  She argues that a similar shift is occurring with money today. Many still rely on old-world concepts, such as market capitalization, a measure that works in the old paper system. However, this obsolete system is falling apart as the world transitions into a new era of digital money. According to her, using outdated calculations like market cap to define XRP’s potential value is akin to trying to fit a revolutionary new technology into a framework designed for the past.  Related Reading: Analyst Highlights 2 Scenarios That Sends XRP Price To $9.6 And $33 She further added that the foundation of global finance is shifting rapidly as banks, countries, and eventually trillions of dollars transition onto digital rails. Within this system, XRP is designed to serve as the connecting bridge that enables value to flow between institutions and across borders. From this perspective, the $170,000 XRP price projection is not an impossible or unrealistic target but an “inevitable” outcome, if the asset is measured according to the digital system it was created for. XRP Repeats 2017 Bull Run Pattern New technical analysis further reveals that XRP is showing signs of repeating its historic 2017 bull cycle. According to crypto analyst EtherNasyonal, back then, XRP followed a precise sequence of accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and then another explosive move upward before entering distribution.  The analyst’s chart shows that XRP is mirroring the exact pattern seen during the 2017 bull run. Already, XRP has passed through its accumulation and initial breakout phase, now sitting in a consolidation zone. If price action repeats past patterns exactly, another strong move higher could emerge in 2025. EtherNasyonal predicts a potential price surge toward $10 before the distribution phase kicks in.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.comThe XRP price has often drawn ambitious forecasts, but few as outrageous as a recent prediction placing its potential value at $170,000 per token. This projection not only suggests that XRP could surpass the current price of its primary rival, Ethereum, but even dethrone Bitcoin, which has an ATH above $124,000. The crypto analyst behind this bold claim openly rejects conventional valuation models, arguing that they belong to the “old world” and are incapable of measuring the disruptive potential of blockchain-based assets. Why A $170,000 XRP Price Isn’t “Impossible” XRP long-term price forecasts continue to grow bolder as the market evolves, with the latest prediction by crypto analyst ‘XRP Dragon,’ suggesting that reaching $170,000 is not only possible, but inevitable. The analyst argued that the reason many dismiss such a target is due to an insistence on applying “old world math” to an emerging digital economy that operates under different principles.  Related Reading: Analyst Predicts XRP Price Will Definitely Reach $10,000, Gives Reasons Why To illustrate this distinct perspective, the analyst shared a video alongside his analysis on X social media, featuring a woman who explained the reasoning behind his bold $170,000 forecast. She likened the misconceptions surrounding XRP’s price potential to how people viewed the internet in its early days.  She explained that back in 1995, it would have made no sense to measure the transformative power of the internet through an outdated tool like the phone book. This is because, at the time, the internet was creating an entirely “new world” that the phone book could not capture.  She argues that a similar shift is occurring with money today. Many still rely on old-world concepts, such as market capitalization, a measure that works in the old paper system. However, this obsolete system is falling apart as the world transitions into a new era of digital money. According to her, using outdated calculations like market cap to define XRP’s potential value is akin to trying to fit a revolutionary new technology into a framework designed for the past.  Related Reading: Analyst Highlights 2 Scenarios That Sends XRP Price To $9.6 And $33 She further added that the foundation of global finance is shifting rapidly as banks, countries, and eventually trillions of dollars transition onto digital rails. Within this system, XRP is designed to serve as the connecting bridge that enables value to flow between institutions and across borders. From this perspective, the $170,000 XRP price projection is not an impossible or unrealistic target but an “inevitable” outcome, if the asset is measured according to the digital system it was created for. XRP Repeats 2017 Bull Run Pattern New technical analysis further reveals that XRP is showing signs of repeating its historic 2017 bull cycle. According to crypto analyst EtherNasyonal, back then, XRP followed a precise sequence of accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and then another explosive move upward before entering distribution.  The analyst’s chart shows that XRP is mirroring the exact pattern seen during the 2017 bull run. Already, XRP has passed through its accumulation and initial breakout phase, now sitting in a consolidation zone. If price action repeats past patterns exactly, another strong move higher could emerge in 2025. EtherNasyonal predicts a potential price surge toward $10 before the distribution phase kicks in.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com

Pundit’s ‘Outrageous’ $170,000 Target For XRP Price Draws Attention, Says Don’t Use ‘Old World’ Math

โดย: NewsBTC
2025/10/03 04:00
XRP
XRP$2.3421-3.03%
Salamanca
DON$0.0004-1.23%
Threshold
T$0.01222-2.16%
MATH
MATH$0.06151+2.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006558-4.02%

The XRP price has often drawn ambitious forecasts, but few as outrageous as a recent prediction placing its potential value at $170,000 per token. This projection not only suggests that XRP could surpass the current price of its primary rival, Ethereum, but even dethrone Bitcoin, which has an ATH above $124,000. The crypto analyst behind this bold claim openly rejects conventional valuation models, arguing that they belong to the “old world” and are incapable of measuring the disruptive potential of blockchain-based assets.

Why A $170,000 XRP Price Isn’t “Impossible”

XRP long-term price forecasts continue to grow bolder as the market evolves, with the latest prediction by crypto analyst ‘XRP Dragon,’ suggesting that reaching $170,000 is not only possible, but inevitable. The analyst argued that the reason many dismiss such a target is due to an insistence on applying “old world math” to an emerging digital economy that operates under different principles. 

To illustrate this distinct perspective, the analyst shared a video alongside his analysis on X social media, featuring a woman who explained the reasoning behind his bold $170,000 forecast. She likened the misconceptions surrounding XRP’s price potential to how people viewed the internet in its early days. 

She explained that back in 1995, it would have made no sense to measure the transformative power of the internet through an outdated tool like the phone book. This is because, at the time, the internet was creating an entirely “new world” that the phone book could not capture. 

She argues that a similar shift is occurring with money today. Many still rely on old-world concepts, such as market capitalization, a measure that works in the old paper system. However, this obsolete system is falling apart as the world transitions into a new era of digital money. According to her, using outdated calculations like market cap to define XRP’s potential value is akin to trying to fit a revolutionary new technology into a framework designed for the past. 

Related Reading: Analyst Highlights 2 Scenarios That Sends XRP Price To $9.6 And $33

She further added that the foundation of global finance is shifting rapidly as banks, countries, and eventually trillions of dollars transition onto digital rails. Within this system, XRP is designed to serve as the connecting bridge that enables value to flow between institutions and across borders. From this perspective, the $170,000 XRP price projection is not an impossible or unrealistic target but an “inevitable” outcome, if the asset is measured according to the digital system it was created for.

XRP Repeats 2017 Bull Run Pattern

New technical analysis further reveals that XRP is showing signs of repeating its historic 2017 bull cycle. According to crypto analyst EtherNasyonal, back then, XRP followed a precise sequence of accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and then another explosive move upward before entering distribution. 

XRP

The analyst’s chart shows that XRP is mirroring the exact pattern seen during the 2017 bull run. Already, XRP has passed through its accumulation and initial breakout phase, now sitting in a consolidation zone. If price action repeats past patterns exactly, another strong move higher could emerge in 2025. EtherNasyonal predicts a potential price surge toward $10 before the distribution phase kicks in. 

XRP
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.01931-3.97%
Humanity
H$0.17-1.10%
Threshold
T$0.01216-3.10%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06374-4.30%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003951-4.35%
XRP
XRP$2.3375-3.29%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,435.89
$101,435.89$101,435.89

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,416.15
$3,416.15$3,416.15

-0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.10
$153.10$153.10

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3426
$2.3426$2.3426

-1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11486
$0.11486$0.11486

+7.33%