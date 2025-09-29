Poland Moves Toward Strictest Crypto Rules in EU Amid Fierce Public Backlash

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Poland is edging closer to enacting one of Europe’s toughest crypto laws after the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, approved a government-backed bill aligning national rules with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The bill, first submitted in June, moved quickly through parliamentary procedures. After an initial reading in July, it was reviewed by the Public Finance Committee and returned with amendments in September. The second reading took place on Sept. 24, followed immediately by the third reading, which cleared the way for Friday’s vote. The measure, known as the Crypto-Asset Market Act (Bill 1424), passed on September 26 with 230 votes in favor, 196 against, and no abstentions. It now advances to the Senate for review. Poland Passes Strict New Crypto Law Threatening 3 Million Users With Jail Time and $2.8M Fines The legislation designates the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) as the country’s primary crypto regulator, giving it sweeping oversight powers. All crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including exchanges, issuers, and custodians, both foreign and domestic, must secure a KNF license to operate. Applicants will need to demonstrate strong capital buffers, compliance systems, risk management protocols, and anti-money laundering procedures. A six-month transition period would be granted once the law takes effect. Violations could bring fines up to 10 million zlotys ($2.8 million) or prison terms of up to two years. Supporters of the law, led by rapporteur Krystyna Skowrońska of the Civic Coalition (KO), argue it is essential to protect investors, stabilize Poland’s rapidly growing digital asset market, and ensure compliance with EU-wide standards. Proponents say the measures will bring legitimacy to an industry often criticized for its opacity while shielding Poland from systemic risks. However, the proposal has ignited significant controversy. Opposition lawmakers and industry voices warn the bill could cripple Poland’s crypto sector, which counts an estimated three million users. Even more, from the opposition party, the Law and Justice party (PiS) announced it will draft an alternative proposal modeled on lighter frameworks in other EU states, with plans to present the details at its program congress in Katowice in late October. Polish Lawmakers Slam Crypto Bill as “Most Restrictive in EU,” Warn of Startup Exodus Janusz Kowalski of the Law and Justice (PiS) party labeled the legislation “the largest and most restrictive cryptocurrency law in the EU.” He highlighted its length, noting that Germany’s MiCA implementation runs 78 pages, while Slovakia and Lithuania each needed just 22, and Cyprus only one. Critics argue that Poland’s version goes beyond MiCA’s requirements, burdening companies with excessive bureaucracy and costs. Tomasz Mentzen, leader of the Confederation party, criticized the decision to empower the KNF, pointing out its notoriously slow licensing process averaging 30 months, the longest in the EU. Mentzen and other opposition lawmakers claim this will create bottlenecks, discourage startups, and push businesses abroad. Confederation MP Krzysztof Rzońca has called on President Karol Nawrocki to veto the bill, warning that it would “dismantle the domestic cryptocurrency market.” The political debate has exposed deep divides. The Civic Coalition, Poland 2050-TD, PSL-TD, the Left, and Together backed the legislation, while PiS, Confederation, and Republicans voted against it. Notably, the bill has also sparked strong reactions within Poland’s crypto community. Industry advocates and investors have raised concerns that the strict framework could drive businesses abroad, weakening Poland’s position in Europe’s digital economy. Critics argue that Poland risks missing out on job creation and investment if regulations discourage startups and exchanges from operating locally. Prominent Bitcoin supporter Dominik Fel echoed these concerns, warning that Poland risks turning into a “museum of innovation” if the law takes effect. He described the legislation as a defective policy that is widely recognized as harmful and called for broader public mobilization to pressure the president into rejecting it. The presidential role will be pivotal. While President Nawrocki has not publicly revealed his stance, opposition figures are lobbying him to reject the measure. Though he does not personally hold cryptocurrencies, his victory earlier this year was partly supported by libertarian and pro-Bitcoin groups who expect him to adopt a lighter regulatory touch. Analysts suggest his decision could set the tone for Poland’s future approach, either positioning the country as a leader in cautious but investor-friendly oversight or as a jurisdiction at risk of stifling its growing digital economyPoland is edging closer to enacting one of Europe’s toughest crypto laws after the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, approved a government-backed bill aligning national rules with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The bill, first submitted in June, moved quickly through parliamentary procedures. After an initial reading in July, it was reviewed by the Public Finance Committee and returned with amendments in September. The second reading took place on Sept. 24, followed immediately by the third reading, which cleared the way for Friday’s vote. The measure, known as the Crypto-Asset Market Act (Bill 1424), passed on September 26 with 230 votes in favor, 196 against, and no abstentions. It now advances to the Senate for review. Poland Passes Strict New Crypto Law Threatening 3 Million Users With Jail Time and $2.8M Fines The legislation designates the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) as the country’s primary crypto regulator, giving it sweeping oversight powers. All crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including exchanges, issuers, and custodians, both foreign and domestic, must secure a KNF license to operate. Applicants will need to demonstrate strong capital buffers, compliance systems, risk management protocols, and anti-money laundering procedures. A six-month transition period would be granted once the law takes effect. Violations could bring fines up to 10 million zlotys ($2.8 million) or prison terms of up to two years. Supporters of the law, led by rapporteur Krystyna Skowrońska of the Civic Coalition (KO), argue it is essential to protect investors, stabilize Poland’s rapidly growing digital asset market, and ensure compliance with EU-wide standards. Proponents say the measures will bring legitimacy to an industry often criticized for its opacity while shielding Poland from systemic risks. However, the proposal has ignited significant controversy. Opposition lawmakers and industry voices warn the bill could cripple Poland’s crypto sector, which counts an estimated three million users. Even more, from the opposition party, the Law and Justice party (PiS) announced it will draft an alternative proposal modeled on lighter frameworks in other EU states, with plans to present the details at its program congress in Katowice in late October. Polish Lawmakers Slam Crypto Bill as “Most Restrictive in EU,” Warn of Startup Exodus Janusz Kowalski of the Law and Justice (PiS) party labeled the legislation “the largest and most restrictive cryptocurrency law in the EU.” He highlighted its length, noting that Germany’s MiCA implementation runs 78 pages, while Slovakia and Lithuania each needed just 22, and Cyprus only one. Critics argue that Poland’s version goes beyond MiCA’s requirements, burdening companies with excessive bureaucracy and costs. Tomasz Mentzen, leader of the Confederation party, criticized the decision to empower the KNF, pointing out its notoriously slow licensing process averaging 30 months, the longest in the EU. Mentzen and other opposition lawmakers claim this will create bottlenecks, discourage startups, and push businesses abroad. Confederation MP Krzysztof Rzońca has called on President Karol Nawrocki to veto the bill, warning that it would “dismantle the domestic cryptocurrency market.” The political debate has exposed deep divides. The Civic Coalition, Poland 2050-TD, PSL-TD, the Left, and Together backed the legislation, while PiS, Confederation, and Republicans voted against it. Notably, the bill has also sparked strong reactions within Poland’s crypto community. Industry advocates and investors have raised concerns that the strict framework could drive businesses abroad, weakening Poland’s position in Europe’s digital economy. Critics argue that Poland risks missing out on job creation and investment if regulations discourage startups and exchanges from operating locally. Prominent Bitcoin supporter Dominik Fel echoed these concerns, warning that Poland risks turning into a “museum of innovation” if the law takes effect. He described the legislation as a defective policy that is widely recognized as harmful and called for broader public mobilization to pressure the president into rejecting it. The presidential role will be pivotal. While President Nawrocki has not publicly revealed his stance, opposition figures are lobbying him to reject the measure. Though he does not personally hold cryptocurrencies, his victory earlier this year was partly supported by libertarian and pro-Bitcoin groups who expect him to adopt a lighter regulatory touch. Analysts suggest his decision could set the tone for Poland’s future approach, either positioning the country as a leader in cautious but investor-friendly oversight or as a jurisdiction at risk of stifling its growing digital economy

Poland Moves Toward Strictest Crypto Rules in EU Amid Fierce Public Backlash

โดย: CryptoNews
2025/09/29 23:18
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03351+0.23%

Poland is edging closer to enacting one of Europe’s toughest crypto laws after the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, approved a government-backed bill aligning national rules with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The bill, first submitted in June, moved quickly through parliamentary procedures. After an initial reading in July, it was reviewed by the Public Finance Committee and returned with amendments in September. The second reading took place on Sept. 24, followed immediately by the third reading, which cleared the way for Friday’s vote.

The measure, known as the Crypto-Asset Market Act (Bill 1424), passed on September 26 with 230 votes in favor, 196 against, and no abstentions. It now advances to the Senate for review.

Poland Passes Strict New Crypto Law Threatening 3 Million Users With Jail Time and $2.8M Fines

The legislation designates the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) as the country’s primary crypto regulator, giving it sweeping oversight powers.

All crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including exchanges, issuers, and custodians, both foreign and domestic, must secure a KNF license to operate.

Applicants will need to demonstrate strong capital buffers, compliance systems, risk management protocols, and anti-money laundering procedures. A six-month transition period would be granted once the law takes effect. Violations could bring fines up to 10 million zlotys ($2.8 million) or prison terms of up to two years.

Supporters of the law, led by rapporteur Krystyna Skowrońska of the Civic Coalition (KO), argue it is essential to protect investors, stabilize Poland’s rapidly growing digital asset market, and ensure compliance with EU-wide standards.

Proponents say the measures will bring legitimacy to an industry often criticized for its opacity while shielding Poland from systemic risks.

However, the proposal has ignited significant controversy. Opposition lawmakers and industry voices warn the bill could cripple Poland’s crypto sector, which counts an estimated three million users.

Even more, from the opposition party, the Law and Justice party (PiS) announced it will draft an alternative proposal modeled on lighter frameworks in other EU states, with plans to present the details at its program congress in Katowice in late October.

Polish Lawmakers Slam Crypto Bill as “Most Restrictive in EU,” Warn of Startup Exodus

Janusz Kowalski of the Law and Justice (PiS) party labeled the legislation “the largest and most restrictive cryptocurrency law in the EU.” He highlighted its length, noting that Germany’s MiCA implementation runs 78 pages, while Slovakia and Lithuania each needed just 22, and Cyprus only one.

Critics argue that Poland’s version goes beyond MiCA’s requirements, burdening companies with excessive bureaucracy and costs.

Tomasz Mentzen, leader of the Confederation party, criticized the decision to empower the KNF, pointing out its notoriously slow licensing process averaging 30 months, the longest in the EU. Mentzen and other opposition lawmakers claim this will create bottlenecks, discourage startups, and push businesses abroad.

Confederation MP Krzysztof Rzońca has called on President Karol Nawrocki to veto the bill, warning that it would “dismantle the domestic cryptocurrency market.”

The political debate has exposed deep divides. The Civic Coalition, Poland 2050-TD, PSL-TD, the Left, and Together backed the legislation, while PiS, Confederation, and Republicans voted against it.

Notably, the bill has also sparked strong reactions within Poland’s crypto community. Industry advocates and investors have raised concerns that the strict framework could drive businesses abroad, weakening Poland’s position in Europe’s digital economy.

Critics argue that Poland risks missing out on job creation and investment if regulations discourage startups and exchanges from operating locally.

Prominent Bitcoin supporter Dominik Fel echoed these concerns, warning that Poland risks turning into a “museum of innovation” if the law takes effect. He described the legislation as a defective policy that is widely recognized as harmful and called for broader public mobilization to pressure the president into rejecting it.

The presidential role will be pivotal. While President Nawrocki has not publicly revealed his stance, opposition figures are lobbying him to reject the measure.

Though he does not personally hold cryptocurrencies, his victory earlier this year was partly supported by libertarian and pro-Bitcoin groups who expect him to adopt a lighter regulatory touch.

Analysts suggest his decision could set the tone for Poland’s future approach, either positioning the country as a leader in cautious but investor-friendly oversight or as a jurisdiction at risk of stifling its growing digital economy.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.01931-3.97%
Humanity
H$0.17-1.10%
Threshold
T$0.01216-3.10%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06374-4.30%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003951-4.35%
XRP
XRP$2.3375-3.29%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,360.64
$101,360.64$101,360.64

-0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,413.56
$3,413.56$3,413.56

-0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.16
$153.16$153.16

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3407
$2.3407$2.3407

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11477
$0.11477$0.11477

+7.25%