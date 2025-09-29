Poland Approves Crypto Bill, Tightens Rules for Exchanges and Providers

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Highlights: Poland has approved a crypto bill requiring licenses and strict supervision of all crypto providers. The law has faced backlash over high costs and slow regulatory processing by KNF. President Nawrocki had pledged support for crypto, while the Senate review may alter the law. Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, passed Bill 1424 to regulate the country’s crypto market. The legislation is consistent with the European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It obligates all crypto asset service providers (CASPs), such as exchanges, issuers, and custody platforms, to be licensed by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Lawmakers require CASPs to submit detailed applications covering corporate structure, capital adequacy, compliance, risk management, and anti-money laundering procedures. Poland's Sejm has approved a strict law on crypto assets. The Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, has passed a new law on crypto asset markets. The document is intended to transpose the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules into national law.… pic.twitter.com/H2VmvlCh5z — cryptoinsiderxxx (@cryptoiinsiderx) September 29, 2025 The law provides criminal responsibility in instances of violation. Fines can reach 10 million Polish zlotys ($2.8 million), and imprisonment sentences can reach two years. Existing providers were given a six-month transitional period to obtain licenses as provided by lawmakers. Authorities can terminate operations and impose legal penalties for non-compliance. The Sejm debated the bill and supported it with 230 to 196 votes. The legislation further requires CASPs to have secure client accounts. The KNF will oversee operations to guard users against fraud and unauthorized operations. The government stressed the necessity to safeguard investors and promote transparency throughout the market. According to Polish Deputy Finance Minister Jurand Drop, about a fifth of crypto investors commit fraud, which is why it is essential to have clear regulations. Poland Approves Crypto Bill Amid Criticism from Industry and Lawmakers The crypto community and opposition politicians immediately criticized the law. Janusz Kowalski, a Sejm member from the Law and Justice party, criticized the legislation as overly restrictive and warned it could harm Poland’s three million crypto holders. He described the law as “118 pages of overregulation” compared to shorter frameworks in Germany and the Czech Republic. Platforma Obywatelska Donalda Tuska niszczy rynek kryptoaktywów w Polsce i uderza w 3 miliony Polaków posiadających kryptowaluty. @MF_GOV_PL chce wsadzać do więzienia za innowacje kryptowalutowe. Polska implementacja unijnego rozporządzenia MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets… pic.twitter.com/Ki5QjnbH25 — Janusz Kowalski (@JKowalski_posel) September 24, 2025 Tomasz Mentzen, a blockchain advocate and politician, highlighted the slow pace of the KNF, calling it the “slowest regulator in the EU.” He noted that processing applications currently averages 30 months. Analysts and corporate leaders cautioned that the expensive licensing fee and regulation would compel the companies to move elsewhere. An example is XTB, the largest broker in Poland, which has been contemplating the option of obtaining a Cyprus license. Stringent regulations can deter new participants since 18% of Polish nationals already own crypto assets. Industry players hoped that President Karol Nawrocki would step in to ensure market stability. Many pointed to overregulation as potentially choking blockchain projects, stablecoins, and local innovation. Meanwhile, the central bank of Poland recently declared that it will not add Bitcoin to its reserves because of its volatility. Presidential Support and Senate Review Will Shape Poland’s Crypto Market In his bid to become president, Karol Nawrocki pledged to support crypto development. He denounced overregulation and dedicated himself to defending innovation and the freedom of investors. According to the political observers, the law now proceeds to the Senate, where it can be subject to further scrutiny, and its ultimate shape can change. Former presidential candidate Slawomir Mentzen asked the Senate and the President to veto the bill to protect the crypto industry in Poland. The members of the House and Senate are looking forward to the upper house review. Analysts caution that without amendments to the law, it will curtail market activity and restrict domestic opportunities. The ultimate success of the bill will define the future of crypto in Poland under the rules that are aligned with the EU. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: Poland has approved a crypto bill requiring licenses and strict supervision of all crypto providers. The law has faced backlash over high costs and slow regulatory processing by KNF. President Nawrocki had pledged support for crypto, while the Senate review may alter the law. Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, passed Bill 1424 to regulate the country’s crypto market. The legislation is consistent with the European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It obligates all crypto asset service providers (CASPs), such as exchanges, issuers, and custody platforms, to be licensed by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Lawmakers require CASPs to submit detailed applications covering corporate structure, capital adequacy, compliance, risk management, and anti-money laundering procedures. Poland's Sejm has approved a strict law on crypto assets. The Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, has passed a new law on crypto asset markets. The document is intended to transpose the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules into national law.… pic.twitter.com/H2VmvlCh5z — cryptoinsiderxxx (@cryptoiinsiderx) September 29, 2025 The law provides criminal responsibility in instances of violation. Fines can reach 10 million Polish zlotys ($2.8 million), and imprisonment sentences can reach two years. Existing providers were given a six-month transitional period to obtain licenses as provided by lawmakers. Authorities can terminate operations and impose legal penalties for non-compliance. The Sejm debated the bill and supported it with 230 to 196 votes. The legislation further requires CASPs to have secure client accounts. The KNF will oversee operations to guard users against fraud and unauthorized operations. The government stressed the necessity to safeguard investors and promote transparency throughout the market. According to Polish Deputy Finance Minister Jurand Drop, about a fifth of crypto investors commit fraud, which is why it is essential to have clear regulations. Poland Approves Crypto Bill Amid Criticism from Industry and Lawmakers The crypto community and opposition politicians immediately criticized the law. Janusz Kowalski, a Sejm member from the Law and Justice party, criticized the legislation as overly restrictive and warned it could harm Poland’s three million crypto holders. He described the law as “118 pages of overregulation” compared to shorter frameworks in Germany and the Czech Republic. Platforma Obywatelska Donalda Tuska niszczy rynek kryptoaktywów w Polsce i uderza w 3 miliony Polaków posiadających kryptowaluty. @MF_GOV_PL chce wsadzać do więzienia za innowacje kryptowalutowe. Polska implementacja unijnego rozporządzenia MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets… pic.twitter.com/Ki5QjnbH25 — Janusz Kowalski (@JKowalski_posel) September 24, 2025 Tomasz Mentzen, a blockchain advocate and politician, highlighted the slow pace of the KNF, calling it the “slowest regulator in the EU.” He noted that processing applications currently averages 30 months. Analysts and corporate leaders cautioned that the expensive licensing fee and regulation would compel the companies to move elsewhere. An example is XTB, the largest broker in Poland, which has been contemplating the option of obtaining a Cyprus license. Stringent regulations can deter new participants since 18% of Polish nationals already own crypto assets. Industry players hoped that President Karol Nawrocki would step in to ensure market stability. Many pointed to overregulation as potentially choking blockchain projects, stablecoins, and local innovation. Meanwhile, the central bank of Poland recently declared that it will not add Bitcoin to its reserves because of its volatility. Presidential Support and Senate Review Will Shape Poland’s Crypto Market In his bid to become president, Karol Nawrocki pledged to support crypto development. He denounced overregulation and dedicated himself to defending innovation and the freedom of investors. According to the political observers, the law now proceeds to the Senate, where it can be subject to further scrutiny, and its ultimate shape can change. Former presidential candidate Slawomir Mentzen asked the Senate and the President to veto the bill to protect the crypto industry in Poland. The members of the House and Senate are looking forward to the upper house review. Analysts caution that without amendments to the law, it will curtail market activity and restrict domestic opportunities. The ultimate success of the bill will define the future of crypto in Poland under the rules that are aligned with the EU. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Poland Approves Crypto Bill, Tightens Rules for Exchanges and Providers

โดย: Coinstats
2025/09/29 21:01
MAY
MAY$0.02742-0.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003176-16.04%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.77%
SIX
SIX$0.01637-0.06%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002944-18.74%

Highlights:

  • Poland has approved a crypto bill requiring licenses and strict supervision of all crypto providers.
  • The law has faced backlash over high costs and slow regulatory processing by KNF.
  • President Nawrocki had pledged support for crypto, while the Senate review may alter the law.

Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, passed Bill 1424 to regulate the country’s crypto market. The legislation is consistent with the European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It obligates all crypto asset service providers (CASPs), such as exchanges, issuers, and custody platforms, to be licensed by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Lawmakers require CASPs to submit detailed applications covering corporate structure, capital adequacy, compliance, risk management, and anti-money laundering procedures.

The law provides criminal responsibility in instances of violation. Fines can reach 10 million Polish zlotys ($2.8 million), and imprisonment sentences can reach two years. Existing providers were given a six-month transitional period to obtain licenses as provided by lawmakers. Authorities can terminate operations and impose legal penalties for non-compliance. The Sejm debated the bill and supported it with 230 to 196 votes.

The legislation further requires CASPs to have secure client accounts. The KNF will oversee operations to guard users against fraud and unauthorized operations. The government stressed the necessity to safeguard investors and promote transparency throughout the market. According to Polish Deputy Finance Minister Jurand Drop, about a fifth of crypto investors commit fraud, which is why it is essential to have clear regulations.

Poland Approves Crypto Bill Amid Criticism from Industry and Lawmakers

The crypto community and opposition politicians immediately criticized the law. Janusz Kowalski, a Sejm member from the Law and Justice party, criticized the legislation as overly restrictive and warned it could harm Poland’s three million crypto holders. He described the law as “118 pages of overregulation” compared to shorter frameworks in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Tomasz Mentzen, a blockchain advocate and politician, highlighted the slow pace of the KNF, calling it the “slowest regulator in the EU.” He noted that processing applications currently averages 30 months. Analysts and corporate leaders cautioned that the expensive licensing fee and regulation would compel the companies to move elsewhere. An example is XTB, the largest broker in Poland, which has been contemplating the option of obtaining a Cyprus license.

Stringent regulations can deter new participants since 18% of Polish nationals already own crypto assets. Industry players hoped that President Karol Nawrocki would step in to ensure market stability. Many pointed to overregulation as potentially choking blockchain projects, stablecoins, and local innovation. Meanwhile, the central bank of Poland recently declared that it will not add Bitcoin to its reserves because of its volatility.

Presidential Support and Senate Review Will Shape Poland’s Crypto Market

In his bid to become president, Karol Nawrocki pledged to support crypto development. He denounced overregulation and dedicated himself to defending innovation and the freedom of investors. According to the political observers, the law now proceeds to the Senate, where it can be subject to further scrutiny, and its ultimate shape can change.

Former presidential candidate Slawomir Mentzen asked the Senate and the President to veto the bill to protect the crypto industry in Poland. The members of the House and Senate are looking forward to the upper house review. Analysts caution that without amendments to the law, it will curtail market activity and restrict domestic opportunities. The ultimate success of the bill will define the future of crypto in Poland under the rules that are aligned with the EU.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.01931-3.97%
Humanity
H$0.17-1.10%
Threshold
T$0.01216-3.10%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06374-4.30%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003951-4.35%
XRP
XRP$2.3375-3.29%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,386.74
$101,386.74$101,386.74

-0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,416.26
$3,416.26$3,416.26

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.17
$153.17$153.17

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3402
$2.3402$2.3402

-1.17%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11519
$0.11519$0.11519

+7.64%