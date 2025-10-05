แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
A widely followed crypto analyst says that a magnet of scarcity could see Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocket up to a colossal price before its bull run is finished. In a new video update, crypto strategist PlanB tells his 216,000 YouTube subscribers that he doesn't envision the top crypto asset by market cap dipping below $100,000 due […] The post PlanB Says 'Scarcity Magnet' Could Pull Bitcoin Up to Astronomical Price Target Before Bull Run Finishes – Here's His Outlook appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

PlanB Says ‘Scarcity Magnet’ Could Pull Bitcoin Up to Astronomical Price Target Before Bull Run Finishes – Here’s His Outlook

โดย: The Daily Hodl
2025/10/05 17:15
A widely followed crypto analyst says that a magnet of scarcity could see Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocket up to a colossal price before its bull run is finished.

In a new video update, crypto strategist PlanB tells his 216,000 YouTube subscribers that he doesn’t envision the top crypto asset by market cap dipping below $100,000 due to the rampant printing of money.

“What we are seeing is that the $100,000 barrier, an important psychological barrier, used to be resistance but that turned into support at the moment. I know there’s two out of three people that think that Bitcoin can still drop below 100,000 again. I don’t think it will. Because [the] current rally is not based on paper Bitcoin or some top of a bull market.

It is a proper rally and in fact all other assets are rallying too. So gold is at all-time high levels. Same is true for stocks, real estate, and Bitcoin. So the underlying cause of all those assets to rise of course is the money printing – the debasement of our currency.

The entire reason why Bitcoin was created was as a hatch against that money printing. So as long as governments are printing money and the money supply increases, Bitcoin will go up as well as other assets but Bitcoin will go up faster.”

PlanB goes on to note that due to BTC’s low supply, it could shoot up to a price tag of between $250,000 and $1 million before the end of the year due to BTC’s scarce supply.

“It’s a very rough target, the range is $250,000 to $1 million. If the average of the halving period is somewhere in that range, that would be very nice and I see it as a scarcity magnet.

Bitcoin of course is very scarce. It will pull the value of Bitcoin up in an environment where money is being printed. So it will go up. This is a rough target. I don’t know if we get there. I hope we do.”

 

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post PlanB Says ‘Scarcity Magnet’ Could Pull Bitcoin Up to Astronomical Price Target Before Bull Run Finishes – Here’s His Outlook appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

