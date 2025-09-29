Plan B Network Launches $850K Bitcoin Pitch Contest CypherTank, Taps Tether And Blockstream Chiefs As Judges

Plan B Network and the Plan B VC Fund have unveiled CypherTank, a Bitcoin-focused pitch competition set to take place in Lugano during the Plan B Forum. The initiative, offering over $850,000 in total prizes, aims to spotlight innovative Bitcoin projects and establish Lugano as a premier Bitcoin hub.

The competition will feature eleven carefully selected projects – eight for-profit and three nonprofit – competing across various categories, including on-chain Bitcoin technology, Lightning Network applications, peer-to-peer innovations, and solutions for emerging markets. For-profit winners will share a $450,000 pre-authorized investment via a capped SAFE from the Plan B VC Fund, along with $200,000 in incubation and acceleration services at the Lugano Plan B Hub.

“CypherTank is designed to give Bitcoin founders not only capital, but a global stage,” said Giacomo Zucco, Director of the Plan B Network. “By recording real negotiations, scoring pitches, and sharing episodes online, we’re amplifying innovation and drawing attention to Lugano as a Bitcoin hub.”

The competition has attracted an impressive panel of judges, including industry leaders such as Paolo Ardoino (Tether), Adam Back (Blockstream), Matt Odell (Ten31), Mike Jarmuz (Lightning Ventures), and Preston Pysh (Ego Death). These experts will evaluate projects across multiple rounds, with semifinals scheduled for October 22 and finals on October 27, 2025.

Nonprofit projects will compete in categories spanning human rights protection, scientific breakthroughs, and Lugano Bitcoin-Citadel initiatives. The winning nonprofits will share a $200,000 non-dilutive grant from the Plan B Foundation, with potential additional grants from judges.

CypherTank is the first Bitcoin-only pitch series that will film real founder–investor negotiations, combine them with judge panel scoring, and distribute the episodes globally. Episodes will be released across YouTube, Rumble, and X by the end of 2025.

Applications are now open for both for-profit startups and nonprofit projects. The initiative represents a significant step in Bitcoin’s evolution, offering not just funding but also a platform for showcasing innovation in the Bitcoin space. The competition’s structure, combining investment opportunities with global visibility, positions it as a potential catalyst for the next wave of Bitcoin development and adoption.

For more information and applications, interested founders can visit the official application portal.