แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR Pi Network launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its Testnet. Developers can now create test tokens and simulate trading to evaluate Pi Coin’s market performance. The Pi Core Team emphasized safety by keeping the new features on the Testnet for further testing. Pi Coin’s price has fallen below key [...] The post Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Pi Network launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its Testnet. Developers can now create test tokens and simulate trading to evaluate Pi Coin’s market performance. The Pi Core Team emphasized safety by keeping the new features on the Testnet for further testing. Pi Coin’s price has fallen below key [...] The post Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.

Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 06:32
Pi Network
PI$0.22257-1.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232-1.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2-7.14%

TLDR

  • Pi Network launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its Testnet.
  • Developers can now create test tokens and simulate trading to evaluate Pi Coin’s market performance.
  • The Pi Core Team emphasized safety by keeping the new features on the Testnet for further testing.
  • Pi Coin’s price has fallen below key support levels, signaling a bearish trend in recent months.
  • The bearish flag pattern and decline under key moving averages suggest potential further price drops.

Pi Network launched two significant updates on its Testnet, introducing a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an automated market maker (AMM). These features aim to enhance Pi Coin’s use cases by allowing developers to create test tokens. The new tools will help simulate trading and test Pi Coin’s performance in future markets.

The Pi Core Team emphasized that these upgrades are currently on the Testnet to ensure safety before going live. By using the Testnet, developers can freely experiment with these tools while minimizing risks. This testing phase will enable a better understanding of the market and provide clearer insights into Pi Coin’s potential future.

Pi Network Launches DEX and AMM on Testnet

Developers can now create test tokens on Pi Network’s Testnet blockchain, which they can deploy into liquidity pools. This setup simulates real trading activity, providing valuable insights into how Pi Coin may behave in actual markets. Pi Network’s move to incorporate a DEX and AMM aligns with the growing trend in decentralized finance (DeFi).

The Pi Core Team explained,

With these new functions, Pi Network aims to adopt global DeFi standards. The updates show a commitment to Pi Coin’s integration within broader blockchain technology and financial ecosystems.

Pi Network Price Struggles Amid Updates

Despite these upgrades, Pi Network’s price has faced significant challenges in recent months. The Pi Network price dropped below key support levels, falling under $0.3300, its lowest point in August. On the four-hour chart, Pi Coin has fallen beneath both the 50-period and 25-period Exponential Moving Averages, signaling a bearish trend.

Pi Coin has also formed a bearish flag pattern, indicating potential further price declines. If this trend continues, the Pi Network price could fall to the psychological support level of $0.20. However, if the price rises above $0.3300, the bearish outlook will be invalidated, offering some hope for recovery.

The post Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.01931-3.97%
Humanity
H$0.17-1.10%
Threshold
T$0.01216-3.10%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06374-4.30%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003951-4.35%
XRP
XRP$2.3375-3.29%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,208.20
$101,208.20$101,208.20

-1.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,405.07
$3,405.07$3,405.07

-0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.90
$152.90$152.90

-1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3374
$2.3374$2.3374

-1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11621
$0.11621$0.11621

+8.59%