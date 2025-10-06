PancakeSwap launches CAKE.PAD, an early access token event. CAKE fees collected will be permanently destroyed.

PANews reported on October 6th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of CAKE.PAD (formerly IFO), providing users with a simpler and more convenient way to obtain early tokens, allowing users to participate before the tokens are listed on the exchange. In the past, IFO participation required staking CAKE, dealing with multiple forms of participation, and meeting specific requirements, which limited the number of participants. The new CAKE.PAD only requires holding and submitting CAKE during the event to join, and new tokens can be claimed after the event. There is no need for a staking pool or lock-up period, and all CAKE fees collected through CAKE.PAD will be permanently destroyed. At the same time, CAKE can participate in multiple events without restrictions, and a tiered subscription tax mechanism will be implemented in the event of oversubscription. The first batch of early token events will be announced soon. PANews reported on October 6th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of CAKE.PAD (formerly IFO), providing users with a simpler and more convenient way to obtain early tokens, allowing users to participate before the tokens are listed on the exchange. In the past, IFO participation required staking CAKE, dealing with multiple forms of participation, and meeting specific requirements, which limited the number of participants. The new CAKE.PAD only requires holding and submitting CAKE during the event to join, and new tokens can be claimed after the event. There is no need for a staking pool or lock-up period, and all CAKE fees collected through CAKE.PAD will be permanently destroyed. At the same time, CAKE can participate in multiple events without restrictions, and a tiered subscription tax mechanism will be implemented in the event of oversubscription. The first batch of early token events will be announced soon.