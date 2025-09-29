แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Over Half of Bull Market Top Indicators Have Reached 50%, Data Shows

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:57
Six Bitcoin cycle top indicators are over 80% on their way to a sell signal.

As analysts and traders continue to debate whether or not this cycle’s top is in, a cluster of long-term market signals tracked by blockchain analytics platform Coinglass is steadily pushing toward levels that in past cycles have marked overheated conditions.

As of today, Sept. 29, 18 out of 30 indicators tracked on Coinglass’s Bull Market Peak Signals dashboard have made more than 50% progress toward their sell trigger, while six are already over 80% of the way there.

Bull market peak indicators. Source: Coinglass

None of the signals have hit 100%, which would indicate a sell signal, per Coinglass. However, with over half already past the halfway point, they could hit critical levels all at once, potentially surprising the crypto community and triggering a new wave of FUD.

As Glassnode analysts noted in a Thursday research report, Bitcoin (BTC) is showing “signs of exhaustion,” following a brief rally after the September Federal Reserve meeting, adding that the short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 was the “key level to hold or risk deeper cooling.”

The analysts added that unless demand from institutions and holders aligns again, the risk of deeper cooling “remains high.” According to SoSoValue, last week’s spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced over $900 million in net outflows, marking the third-largest weekly outflow so far this year.

Will BTC Break New Highs This Year?

The dashboard brings together price-based metrics like the Pi Cycle Top and Golden Ratio Multiplier, on-chain profitability measures such as MVRV and Bitcoin net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL), and supply dynamics including long-term holder balances and Bitcoin dominance.

For example, Bitcoin dominance has reached nearly 89% of its cycle top threshold, while long-term holder supply is 87% of the way toward its trigger. Meanwhile, the widely followed Crypto Bitcoin Bull Run Index sits at 75 out of a 90 top signal, indicating that it’s more than 83% complete.

The warning signs emerged just one month after Bitcoin hit $124,128 in August, a historic all-time high, raising debate over whether the market has already topped out this cycle.

A CoinGecko survey published earlier this month found that over half of surveyed investors don’t expect BTC to rise past $150,000 by year-end, while 13% think BTC has already peaked and won’t see a new all-time high until next year.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/bitcoin-top-signals-coinglass

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

