แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Optimistic forecasts for Bitcoin: where will BTC go? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Various optimistic forecasts about the price of Bitcoin are starting to circulate.  However, it is necessary to make a couple of important clarifications to avoid excess enthusiasm that could mislead investors’ operational decisions.  The situation indeed appears rosy because it probably is, but it is not certain that the current scenario is destined to last long.  Bitcoin: the optimistic forecasts At this moment, there are indeed many analysts who are optimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin in the medium-short term.  Regarding the expected prices, there is no consensus, so much so that it would make little sense to report all the predictions concerning the cycle’s peak.  However, one can specifically mention that of the chief analyst of Standard Chartered, Geoff Kendrick, because it went viral on the web over the weekend. According to Kendrick, the price of Bitcoin could push up to $135,000 in this phase, and it might even end up reaching $200,000 by the end of the year.  It should be added, however, that other analysts point to different figures, often more cautious than those of Kendrick, who in the past has proven to be particularly optimistic about BTC.  Many still argue that the top of this cycle has not yet been reached, despite the new all-time high hit on Saturday above $125,000. The Dollar At this moment, the price of Bitcoin is moving differently than usual.  In fact, starting from August 29, it had always moved in tandem with the Dollar Index, obviously in the opposite direction. The price trend of BTC tends to be inversely correlated with that of DXY. However, starting from last Wednesday, which was the first of October, this alignment seems to have temporarily ended.  The Dollar Index rose from 97.7 points to 98.2, and Bitcoin not only did not fall accordingly… The post Optimistic forecasts for Bitcoin: where will BTC go? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Various optimistic forecasts about the price of Bitcoin are starting to circulate.  However, it is necessary to make a couple of important clarifications to avoid excess enthusiasm that could mislead investors’ operational decisions.  The situation indeed appears rosy because it probably is, but it is not certain that the current scenario is destined to last long.  Bitcoin: the optimistic forecasts At this moment, there are indeed many analysts who are optimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin in the medium-short term.  Regarding the expected prices, there is no consensus, so much so that it would make little sense to report all the predictions concerning the cycle’s peak.  However, one can specifically mention that of the chief analyst of Standard Chartered, Geoff Kendrick, because it went viral on the web over the weekend. According to Kendrick, the price of Bitcoin could push up to $135,000 in this phase, and it might even end up reaching $200,000 by the end of the year.  It should be added, however, that other analysts point to different figures, often more cautious than those of Kendrick, who in the past has proven to be particularly optimistic about BTC.  Many still argue that the top of this cycle has not yet been reached, despite the new all-time high hit on Saturday above $125,000. The Dollar At this moment, the price of Bitcoin is moving differently than usual.  In fact, starting from August 29, it had always moved in tandem with the Dollar Index, obviously in the opposite direction. The price trend of BTC tends to be inversely correlated with that of DXY. However, starting from last Wednesday, which was the first of October, this alignment seems to have temporarily ended.  The Dollar Index rose from 97.7 points to 98.2, and Bitcoin not only did not fall accordingly…

Optimistic forecasts for Bitcoin: where will BTC go?

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 17:24
Bitcoin
BTC$101,308.25-1.70%
COM
COM$0.005876-1.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006958-2.90%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01684+6.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003951-4.35%

Various optimistic forecasts about the price of Bitcoin are starting to circulate. 

However, it is necessary to make a couple of important clarifications to avoid excess enthusiasm that could mislead investors’ operational decisions. 

The situation indeed appears rosy because it probably is, but it is not certain that the current scenario is destined to last long. 

Bitcoin: the optimistic forecasts

At this moment, there are indeed many analysts who are optimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin in the medium-short term. 

Regarding the expected prices, there is no consensus, so much so that it would make little sense to report all the predictions concerning the cycle’s peak. 

However, one can specifically mention that of the chief analyst of Standard Chartered, Geoff Kendrick, because it went viral on the web over the weekend. According to Kendrick, the price of Bitcoin could push up to $135,000 in this phase, and it might even end up reaching $200,000 by the end of the year. 

It should be added, however, that other analysts point to different figures, often more cautious than those of Kendrick, who in the past has proven to be particularly optimistic about BTC

Many still argue that the top of this cycle has not yet been reached, despite the new all-time high hit on Saturday above $125,000.

The Dollar

At this moment, the price of Bitcoin is moving differently than usual. 

In fact, starting from August 29, it had always moved in tandem with the Dollar Index, obviously in the opposite direction. The price trend of BTC tends to be inversely correlated with that of DXY.

However, starting from last Wednesday, which was the first of October, this alignment seems to have temporarily ended. 

The Dollar Index rose from 97.7 points to 98.2, and Bitcoin not only did not fall accordingly but even rose, completely against the trend. 

However, it should be added that the Dollar Index is expected to decline by the end of the year, and this could give further momentum to the bull run of Bitcoin

All this fully justifies the optimistic forecasts of several analysts. 

The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing significant fluctuations recently, with both bull and bear trends influencing investor sentiment. Analysts suggest that the current market conditions are driven by a combination of macroeconomic factors and technological advancements within the blockchain space. As Bitcoin continues to dominate the market, altcoins are also gaining traction, offering diverse opportunities for traders and investors. Market participants are advised to stay informed and consider both fundamental and technical analysis when making investment decisions.

The Timing

The first important clarification that needs to be made concerns the timing. 

Taking 2017 as a reference, the great bull run lasted from the first week of October until mid-December. Then it was followed by an initial strong retracement, which brought the price of BTC into a full bear market, and then at the end of 2018 by a real collapse that brought it to almost -85% from the highs. 

In fact, it was in October that a mega speculative bubble began to inflate, lasting for less than two and a half months, and then inevitably ended up bursting and completely vanishing over the course of the following eleven months. 

The current situation in some ways seems similar, if only for the fact that this year is also the first year of Trump’s presidency.

The situation of the Dollar Index at that time was in some ways comparable to the current one, so it would not be surprising if a similar pattern were followed. 

However, it should also be added that over the course of the following two years, not only did the price of Bitcoin end up bouncing back to reclaim the highs of 2017, but by the end of 2020, those highs were surpassed once again. 

The Excess of Enthusiasm

The second clarification concerns the causes that have led to the decoupling from the trend of the Dollar Index starting from the first of October. 

It indeed seems that the primary cause is a kind of excessive enthusiasm, probably due to and especially because of the aforementioned forecasts. 

The idea that the Dollar Index could drop significantly by the end of the year might have convinced many speculators to enter BTC at this moment precisely with the aim of taking advantage of the possible bubble. 

However, these are short-term or at most medium-short-term positions, aimed at selling by the end of 2025. 

The problem is that enthusiasm is an emotion that can come and go very quickly. In other words, it is not entirely possible to rule out that such an excess of enthusiasm might suddenly vanish in the coming days or weeks, potentially invalidating the aforementioned forecasts.

To tell the truth, at this precise moment there doesn’t seem to be any signal indicating the possible dissolution of this enthusiasm, but the situation from this point of view could theoretically change very quickly. 

2026

All this, however, is compatible with a 2026 perhaps characterized by a bear-market. 

On the other hand, while in the short to medium term the price trend of Bitcoin can diverge from that of the Dollar Index, in the medium term, however, it has always tended to realign, obviously in an inversely correlated manner. 

The same forecasts that indicate a possible further decline in the Dollar Index by the end of the year also suggest a potential rebound next year, especially since the mid-term elections will be held in the USA. 

During election periods, incumbent U.S. presidents find a strong dollar convenient for propaganda purposes, making a rebound of the Dollar Index in 2026 even more likely. 

This on one hand might not concern speculators who are entering just to exploit the medium-short term trend, but it will certainly interest Bitcoin holders. 

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/06/optimistic-forecasts-for-bitcoin-where-will-btc-go/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4981-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06376-4.63%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003943-6.34%
XRP
XRP$2.3369-3.44%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,308.25
$101,308.25$101,308.25

-0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,409.36
$3,409.36$3,409.36

-0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.01
$153.01$153.01

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3394
$2.3394$2.3394

-1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11633
$0.11633$0.11633

+8.70%