แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post OPEC+ will boost November oil output by 137,000 bpd, matching October’s hike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OPEC+ confirmed on Sunday it will raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day in November, sticking to the same modest monthly increase as October even as warnings of a supply glut build. The coalition of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and several smaller producers said this decision brings its total output increases for 2024 to over 2.7 million barrels per day, equal to about 2.5% of global demand. This is a sharp policy change after years of deep production cuts and reflects the group’s push to grab back market share from U.S. shale producers. Oil traders had already reacted to the news last week. Brent crude futures settled up 42 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $60.88.But for the week, Brent plunged 8.1%, its biggest drop in over three months, and WTI fell 7.4%. Prices remain below this year’s high of $82 per barrel but are still above the $60 level seen in May. These swings show how sensitive the market has become to OPEC+ signals, especially with a possible supply glut looming in the fourth quarter. Russia and Saudi Arabia clash over production numbers Before the meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the top two producers in OPEC+, disagreed over how aggressive the output hike should be. Reuters claims that Russia supported keeping the increase at 137,000 barrels per day, just like October, because its sanctions over the war in Ukraine limit how much more oil it can pump. By contrast, Saudi Arabia wanted to go far bigger, pushing for numbers such as 274,000 barrels per day, 411,000 barrels per day, or even 548,000 barrels per day. According to Reuters, Riyadh has enough spare capacity to boost exports and wants to recover market share… The post OPEC+ will boost November oil output by 137,000 bpd, matching October’s hike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OPEC+ confirmed on Sunday it will raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day in November, sticking to the same modest monthly increase as October even as warnings of a supply glut build. The coalition of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and several smaller producers said this decision brings its total output increases for 2024 to over 2.7 million barrels per day, equal to about 2.5% of global demand. This is a sharp policy change after years of deep production cuts and reflects the group’s push to grab back market share from U.S. shale producers. Oil traders had already reacted to the news last week. Brent crude futures settled up 42 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $60.88.But for the week, Brent plunged 8.1%, its biggest drop in over three months, and WTI fell 7.4%. Prices remain below this year’s high of $82 per barrel but are still above the $60 level seen in May. These swings show how sensitive the market has become to OPEC+ signals, especially with a possible supply glut looming in the fourth quarter. Russia and Saudi Arabia clash over production numbers Before the meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the top two producers in OPEC+, disagreed over how aggressive the output hike should be. Reuters claims that Russia supported keeping the increase at 137,000 barrels per day, just like October, because its sanctions over the war in Ukraine limit how much more oil it can pump. By contrast, Saudi Arabia wanted to go far bigger, pushing for numbers such as 274,000 barrels per day, 411,000 barrels per day, or even 548,000 barrels per day. According to Reuters, Riyadh has enough spare capacity to boost exports and wants to recover market share…

OPEC+ will boost November oil output by 137,000 bpd, matching October’s hike

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:37
Boost
BOOST$0.026-39.49%
COM
COM$0.005873-1.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139026-0.06%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.065241-2.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01684+6.92%

OPEC+ confirmed on Sunday it will raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day in November, sticking to the same modest monthly increase as October even as warnings of a supply glut build.

The coalition of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and several smaller producers said this decision brings its total output increases for 2024 to over 2.7 million barrels per day, equal to about 2.5% of global demand.

This is a sharp policy change after years of deep production cuts and reflects the group’s push to grab back market share from U.S. shale producers.

Oil traders had already reacted to the news last week. Brent crude futures settled up 42 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $60.88.But for the week, Brent plunged 8.1%, its biggest drop in over three months, and WTI fell 7.4%.

Prices remain below this year’s high of $82 per barrel but are still above the $60 level seen in May. These swings show how sensitive the market has become to OPEC+ signals, especially with a possible supply glut looming in the fourth quarter.

Russia and Saudi Arabia clash over production numbers

Before the meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the top two producers in OPEC+, disagreed over how aggressive the output hike should be. Reuters claims that Russia supported keeping the increase at 137,000 barrels per day, just like October, because its sanctions over the war in Ukraine limit how much more oil it can pump.

By contrast, Saudi Arabia wanted to go far bigger, pushing for numbers such as 274,000 barrels per day, 411,000 barrels per day, or even 548,000 barrels per day. According to Reuters, Riyadh has enough spare capacity to boost exports and wants to recover market share faster.

OPEC+ said in its Sunday statement that it still sees the global economy as steady and market fundamentals as healthy, pointing to low oil inventories as support for its view.But analysts said the group was forced to “step carefully” because of market nervousness.

Jorge Leon at Rystad Energy said OPEC+ was “walking a tightrope between maintaining stability and clawing back market share in a surplus environment.” Scott Shelton at TP ICAP Group said prices might rise by as much as $1 per barrel on Monday thanks to the restrained November hike.

OPEC+ unwinds past cuts and prepares for next meeting

This November increase is part of a larger unwinding of the 5.85 million barrels per day of output cuts OPEC+ had in place at its peak. Those cuts had three parts: voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day, 1.65 million barrels per day by eight members, and another 2 million barrels per day from the full group.

The eight producers fully ended the first element of cuts, 2.2 million barrels per day, by the end of September. In October, they started peeling back the second layer of 1.65 million barrels per day with the same 137,000 barrels per day increase now extended into November.

The eight producers in the core of the group will meet again on November 2 to decide how much more of the remaining cuts to unwind. That meeting will be closely watched by traders and governments alike as OPEC+ tries to balance its desire for more revenue and market share with the risk of pushing prices lower.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days – normally $100/mo.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/opec-to-raise-output-by-137000-bpd-nov/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4981-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06376-4.63%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003943-6.34%
XRP
XRP$2.3369-3.44%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,283.57
$101,283.57$101,283.57

-0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,408.22
$3,408.22$3,408.22

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.94
$152.94$152.94

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3376
$2.3376$2.3376

-1.28%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11587
$0.11587$0.11587

+8.27%