OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal

Walmart’s fintech arm, OnePay, is reportedly planning to add Bitcoin and Ether trading to its app later this year, sharpening its bid to win ground in the crowded digital wallet and consumer banking space.

On Oct. 3, CNBC reported that OnePay, the financial technology firm majority-owned by Walmart, will integrate cryptocurrency trading and custody services into its mobile application before the end of this year.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the rollout will provide users with access to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) through an infrastructure partnership with crypto settlement startup Zerohash, positioning digital assets as a core component of its expanding “everything app” strategy.

OnePay’s push toward a U.S. “super app”

Per the report, OnePay’s foray into digital assets is not an isolated experiment but the latest calculated step in the platform’s methodical plan to become an American equivalent of dominant overseas “super apps” like China’s WeChat.

The app has been aggressively expanding its suite of financial products, layering in yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now, pay later loans, and even wireless plans onto its core payment platform. The reported integration of Bitcoin and Ether is a definitive signal that OnePay is treating crypto as essential infrastructure in this build-out, a core utility rather than a peripheral feature.

According to the report, OnePay customers will be able to hold crypto balances directly in the app, with the option to convert BTC and ETH into cash that can be used for purchases at Walmart stores or to pay down card balances. That functionality could shift crypto away from being a speculative asset parked on exchanges toward becoming a working balance for everyday financial needs.

If the rollout gains traction, the implications are significant. OnePay is already the fifth most downloaded free finance app in Apple’s U.S. app store, ahead of legacy names like JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood and Chime, according to the CNBC report.

Nearly all the apps that rank higher, including PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, have long offered crypto. By adding the feature, OnePay is closing a gap that has until now limited its competitiveness against entrenched fintech rivals. With Walmart’s reach into 150 million weekly shoppers, the potential scale dwarfs most existing digital wallet providers.