OnePay App Taps Zerohash to Launch Crypto Trading for Walmart Customers

TLDR :

OnePay, majority-owned by Walmart, is preparing to roll out crypto trading and custody on its finance app this year.

The app will integrate bitcoin and ether, supported by Zerohash, giving users more payment and cash-out options.

OnePay is already a top-ranked finance app, surpassing JPMorgan, Robinhood, and Chime on Apple’s app store list.

Customers will be able to hold, convert, and spend crypto directly through OnePay’s mobile banking application.

Crypto is moving deeper into mainstream retail finance. Walmart’s fintech arm, OnePay, is preparing to bring bitcoin and ether to its app, according to a CNBC report.

The platform, already popular among U.S. users, plans to add both trading and custody features before the year ends. The update comes as traditional banks and financial firms also expand digital asset services. For OnePay, this step aligns with its push to build an all-in-one finance app.

OnePay Adds Crypto to Finance App

CNBC reported that OnePay will allow users to trade and store bitcoin and ether within its mobile application. The rollout is expected later this year with technical support from crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash.

Users will be able to convert their crypto into dollars inside the app. That money can then be used for in-store purchases, bill payments, or card balances. The company has not publicly commented on the launch timeline, but people close to the matter confirmed the plans.

OnePay was formed in 2021 by Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital. Since launch, the firm has expanded into savings accounts, peer-to-peer transfers, debit and credit cards, and buy now, pay later services.

Adding crypto aligns with its goal of creating an American version of a “super app” for digital finance.

For Walmart, the app’s distribution advantage is clear. OnePay is directly integrated into checkout flows at U.S. Walmart locations, a point that connects it with 150 million shoppers weekly.

Crypto Trading Partnership with Zerohash

The crypto features are being built with Zerohash, a Chicago-based company specializing in crypto settlement and custody services.

Zerohash recently raised $104 million from investors including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers. The funding round positioned the firm as a partner for banks and fintechs expanding into crypto.

By working with Zerohash, OnePay will not need to build its own crypto infrastructure. Instead, it can plug into an existing platform that already powers services for brokers and financial institutions.

Sources told CNBC the partnership was designed to streamline the rollout of bitcoin and ether support.

OnePay’s mobile app has quickly gained traction. It currently ranks No. 5 on Apple’s free finance app chart, ahead of major competitors like JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime.

Nearly all higher-ranked finance apps, including Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo, already offer crypto features.

Analysts say the integration gives OnePay a competitive edge in digital banking. Customers who already use the app for savings or payments may find crypto a natural extension. The company’s large retail channel and growing user base could help accelerate adoption once the feature goes live.

The post OnePay App Taps Zerohash to Launch Crypto Trading for Walmart Customers appeared first on Blockonomi.