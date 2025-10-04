แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are getting most of the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a potential Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are also gaining traction but look more like longer‑term plays that could see their biggest moves by 2027. Pepeto: The Next Dogecoin Challenger Set To Break Out In 2025 Pepeto is not just another meme token riding culture. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the low entry point investors crave. Beyond buzz, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo,  a zero‑fee exchange that plans to list a new generation of meme coins in 2026. Progress like that before mainnet launch sets it apart. Holders can stake tokens at an attractive 225% APY, growing positions well before exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on meme heritage but adds a clearer story, Pepe took P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept the T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the attributes investors now say matter most. Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s present price of $0.00001094, early presale participants could see massive multiples on their initial entry. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling. PENGU: From NFT Roots To A Market Contender PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% rise in the past week. Still, for PENGU to hit a 15,000% gain it would… The post One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are getting most of the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a potential Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are also gaining traction but look more like longer‑term plays that could see their biggest moves by 2027. Pepeto: The Next Dogecoin Challenger Set To Break Out In 2025 Pepeto is not just another meme token riding culture. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the low entry point investors crave. Beyond buzz, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo,  a zero‑fee exchange that plans to list a new generation of meme coins in 2026. Progress like that before mainnet launch sets it apart. Holders can stake tokens at an attractive 225% APY, growing positions well before exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on meme heritage but adds a clearer story, Pepe took P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept the T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the attributes investors now say matter most. Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s present price of $0.00001094, early presale participants could see massive multiples on their initial entry. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling. PENGU: From NFT Roots To A Market Contender PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% rise in the past week. Still, for PENGU to hit a 15,000% gain it would…

One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:57
COM
COM$0.005873-1.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001493-4.78%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002844+10.18%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.014188-4.93%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003921-10.64%

SPONSORED POST*

The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are getting most of the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a potential Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are also gaining traction but look more like longer‑term plays that could see their biggest moves by 2027.

Pepeto: The Next Dogecoin Challenger Set To Break Out In 2025

Pepeto is not just another meme token riding culture. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the low entry point investors crave. Beyond buzz, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo,  a zero‑fee exchange that plans to list a new generation of meme coins in 2026. Progress like that before mainnet launch sets it apart.

Holders can stake tokens at an attractive 225% APY, growing positions well before exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on meme heritage but adds a clearer story, Pepe took P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept the T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the attributes investors now say matter most.

Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s present price of $0.00001094, early presale participants could see massive multiples on their initial entry. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling.

PENGU: From NFT Roots To A Market Contender

PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% rise in the past week.

Still, for PENGU to hit a 15,000% gain it would need to trade above $5, which feels ambitious even with strong interest in NFTs and collectibles. By contrast, Pepeto’s fraction‑of‑a‑cent entry means far more room for exponential multiples, and that comparison already invites echoes of Shiba Inu’s legendary run.

PUMP:  Solana’s Meme Launchpad Making Waves

Pump.fun, known as PUMP, has earned a reputation as a hub for launching Solana meme tokens. Its token trades near $0.006 with a circulating supply of 354 billion. The platform backed countless launches and once helped projects raise $600 million in minutes, underscoring the appetite in the space.

But while PUMP channels Solana’s meme momentum, Pepeto pairs infrastructure with narrative. With a presale entry far lower than PUMP and a live demo exchange, Pepeto is pulling in retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 opportunity.

Price Prediction: How Pepeto Can Reach 15,000% Gains

At today’s presale price of $0.000000155, a $10,000 stake in Pepeto buys roughly 64.5 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the trajectory of top meme coins, the upside scenarios are eye‑watering.

Scenario Target Price Value of $10,000 Investment Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009701) $627,000 6,170% Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.1207) $7.79M 77,900% Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.2414) $15.58M 155,800%
  • Reaching Pepe’s current price gives a 61x return (+6,170%), with same max supply 420T.
  • Half of Dogecoin’s price gives a 779x return (+77,900%).
  • Matching Dogecoin’s price gives a 1,558x return (+155,800%).

Even the conservative case  Pepeto reaching Pepe’s present price  turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Combined with 225% staking APY, early holders can increase token exposure, making a 15,000% headline target plausible this cycle.

By Year‑End, Our Final Take On These Meme Coin Plays

Meme coins remain speculative but full of upside potential. PENGU and PUMP may see their biggest surges by 2027 as their ecosystems mature. Pepeto, however, stands out today. With a presale above $6.8 million raised, 225% staking, and a backstory tied to Pepe’s origins, it is drawing the same kind of attention SHIB once did.

If Pepeto moves from $0.000000155 to Pepe’s trading levels, early buyers could realize once‑in­a‑cycle returns. The central question investors ask now: is Pepeto the next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe? Only early believers and long‑term stackers will decide. For full presale details visit the PEPETO website and join the active Telegram and Twitter communities.

ACT, BUY AND STAKE NOW BEFORE LISTING:

– Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet 

– Visit the official site: pepeto.io

– Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card 

– Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155 

– Stake for 225% APY and hold as the project grows

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/03/3-meme-coins-could-surge-15000/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4981-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06376-4.63%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003943-6.34%
XRP
XRP$2.3369-3.44%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,253.40
$101,253.40$101,253.40

-0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,406.61
$3,406.61$3,406.61

-0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.88
$152.88$152.88

-1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3369
$2.3369$2.3369

-1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11573
$0.11573$0.11573

+8.14%