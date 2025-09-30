แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Omni Exchange integrates Orbs' dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, giving access to advanced order types like limit and time-weighted trades directly on-chain.

Omni Exchange Powers Up Base Trading With Orbs’ Layer-3 Protocols

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 23:05
orbs

Omni Exchange just made trading on Base feel a little less like the Wild West and a lot more like what serious traders expect. The cross-chain decentralized exchange has plugged Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols into its platform, meaning traders can now use limit-style orders and time-weighted executions without leaving the blockchain.

In plain terms, you can set a dLIMIT order and walk away, confident the trade will only execute at your target price, or you can use dTWAP to chop a big order into smaller pieces over time to avoid crushing the market and suffering huge slippage. Those features run on Orbs’ Layer-3 tech, which is built to handle execution logic more sophisticated than what typical smart contracts manage on their own.

“Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.”

Omni also polished the user experience so these aren’t scary, nerdy features hidden behind developer menus. Traders can set a limit price, pick how many intervals a TWAP should use, and schedule timing. There’s an order history tab that updates in real time, so you can watch a strategy play out instead of guessing what happened after the fact. It’s a pragmatic mix of power and usability, the kind of thing that actually helps when markets turn volatile.

Orbs, for its part, sees the integration as validation. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.”

Enhancing DeFi Execution

This move isn’t happening in isolation. dLIMIT and dTWAP join Orbs’ growing family of Layer-3 tools, think Liquidity Hub for pooled liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures, all designed to give DeFi platforms the building blocks for more professional trading experiences. Orbs positions itself as a decentralized L3 focused on advanced on-chain trading, using proof-of-stake to offer an execution layer that can run complex scripts beyond typical smart contract limits.

For traders on Base, the practical upside is clear: better control over price, less slippage on big fills, and automated execution that doesn’t require handing over keys to a centralized service. More broadly, integrations like this nudge on-chain trading toward maturity, where you can have sophisticated, CeFi-level execution without losing the transparency and custody advantages that first drew people to DeFi.

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token's Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
