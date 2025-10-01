แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
October 2025 presale token list highlights MoonBull presale growth, FLOKI's $778M market cap strength, and Cheems trading decline.

October 2025 Presale Token List: MoonBull Hits $180K Presale Tally, While FLOKI Holds $778M Market Cap and Cheems Slips to $352K

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 01:45
MoonBull

What defines a viral crypto in 2025: speed of adoption, transparent mechanics, or the ability to turn memes into value? The fourth quarter of 2025 has already set the stage for massive shifts in the meme coin sector. Across New York and global markets, liquidity flows into projects that combine culture with structure, bringing meme-inspired tokens back into mainstream conversations. MoonBull ($MOBU) is front and center in this momentum, carving its path through a scarcity-driven presale that merges transparency with rewards designed for community members. Built on Ethereum, with every trade fueling liquidity, redistribution, and burns, MoonBull enters the spotlight as a key name on every presale token list.

MoonBull ($MOBU) is not alone in this run. Cheems, with its 2.55 billion circulating supply, faces challenges while still holding a defined niche, while FLOKI, supported by a $778.1 million market cap, continues its rise with a clear community-driven backing. Together, these tokens highlight where meme culture collides with sustainable mechanics. The sections below unpack the progress of each, starting with MoonBull’s scarcity-powered engine before diving into Cheems’ struggle and FLOKI’s multi-million-dollar liquidity base.

MoonBull ($MOBU): Presale Structure That Fuels Growth

October 2025 confirms MoonBull’s rapid traction. In its third presale stage, the token is priced at $0.00004057, already pushing past $180,000 in its tally with over 600 holders. The current ROI stands above 15,000% from Stage 3 to its future listing price of $0.00616. Early participants have already seen over 62.28% returns, with another 27.40% price surge projected as the next stage unlocks. MoonBull presale mechanics reward conviction: a 23-stage structure that deepens scarcity with each round while ensuring fair entry for everyday traders. The balance between community inclusivity and strong fundamentals positions it firmly on the presale token list.

MoonBull 246246 2

MoonBull combines meme culture with mechanisms designed to reward holders beyond speculation. Through auto-liquidity, token reflections, and constant burns, every trade strengthens the ecosystem. Staking promises a 95% APY at Stage 10, governance powers launch at Stage 12, and referral incentives add an extra layer of organic growth. Deployed on Ethereum, MoonBull connects to the largest decentralized finance network, securing liquidity and visibility while making sure community members influence long-term decisions. With 73.2 billion tokens distributed across presale, liquidity, staking pools, referrals, and community-driven burns, MoonBull secures a balance between accessibility and engineered scarcity. For those scanning October’s presale token list, it reflects both meme identity and fundamentals.

Referral Engine Keeps Growth Viral

MoonBull drives growth by rewarding outreach. Each referral unlocks a 15% bonus for both inviter and invitee. Monthly leaderboards turn activity into competitive rewards, with the top 3 referrers earning 10% of the value they drive in USDC and the 4th and 5th earning 5%. Over 8.05 billion $MOBU are allocated to fuel these incentives, ensuring referrals remain fast, seamless, and rewarding. To activate a code, participants need just $10 or more in $MOBU purchases, making entry accessible and rewarding from the first step.

Cheems: From Viral Peak to Market Challenges

Cheems once rode the meme wave, but October 2025 shows a very different picture. Trading at $0.0001380, its price is down 61.72% overall. The market cap sits at $352,210, with its fully diluted valuation locked at the same figure. Volume in the past 24 hours has fallen flat at zero, reflecting waning liquidity. Yet, the project maintains 11,470 holders, and with a circulating supply of 2.55 billion CHEEMS, the token remains visible within niche communities.

The chart reveals sharp volatility since its launch, with highs around $0.0040 during early surges, only to fade into long stretches of decline. The lack of sustained volume has hindered its ability to retain growth, leaving its valuation static. While the total supply caps at 2.55 billion tokens, Cheems has not introduced mechanisms to reignite activity. With no recent developments to push adoption, community members remain the anchor of its existence. In this list, Cheems serves more as a reminder of volatility and missed momentum than as an active contender.

Despite these challenges, its cultural role should not be dismissed. Cheems continues to represent early meme coin adoption phases, with loyal holders still committed. However, the lack of liquidity and no clear recovery path highlights the gap between meme popularity and sustainable mechanics.

FLOKI: Meme Coin with Market Depth

FLOKI enters October 2025 with strong metrics compared to smaller meme projects. Priced at $0.00008156, FLOKI has surged 2,159.42% since inception. With a market cap of $778.1 million and a fully diluted valuation of $788.05 million, the token holds significant weight among meme assets. Trading volume in the past 24 hours reached $70.48 million, a 25.36% increase, showing active liquidity. The ratio of volume to market cap at 9.05% signals strong trading health.

Community support is reflected in its 558,900 holders, with a circulating supply of 9.53 trillion FLOKI out of a total supply of 9.65 trillion. Its large base reinforces its positioning as more than just a temporary surge. Historical charts show multiple peaks, with highs over $0.00025, followed by corrections, yet FLOKI retains resilience. The ability to recover and maintain a significant market cap makes it a key entry in October’s meme coin discussions.

FLOKI’s traction lies in balancing meme branding with clear liquidity activity. In contrast to Cheems, FLOKI’s high market cap and consistent volume flow reinforce stability. While it is not in presale mode like MoonBull, it demonstrates how meme projects with established liquidity pools can maintain relevance over years. In global markets, including New York trading desks and retail exchanges across Europe and Asia, FLOKI maintains visibility as one of the meme tokens capable of bridging cultural recognition with trading depth. Its presence in the current token list comparisons reflects the demand for meme coins that carry real trading weight.

MoonBull

The Bottom Line

Cheems, FLOKI, and MoonBull show three different meme token stories this October. Cheems represents the fading glory of early meme runs, with static market cap and declining activity. FLOKI highlights resilience with its $778.1 million market cap, 558,900 holders, and daily liquidity above $70 million. Yet MoonBull sets itself apart with a live presale that rewards community-driven conviction, rising from its $0.00004057 stage price toward a listing price of $0.00616 with projected surges along the way. With staking, governance, referrals, and token burns, MoonBull’s mechanics ensure it is more than a passing meme.MoonBull’s presale is currently live, with activity building and its scarcity-driven stages pushing demand higher. Entry points are closing fast as each stage fills. For those scanning October’s presale token list, MoonBull stands out as a contender not just for meme attention but for structural growth. For community participants searching for the best crypto to buy now, the MoonBull presale represents the blend of culture and fundamentals that fuels long-term growth.

moonbull4626

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website 

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter

FAQs

What is MoonBull ($MOBU) offering in October 2025?

MoonBull offers a live presale in its third stage at $0.00004057 with referral bonuses, staking, and governance.

Why is FLOKI trending in 2025?

FLOKI is trending due to its $778.1 million market cap, $70.48 million in daily trading, and over 558,000 holders.

Is Cheems still active on the presale token list?

Cheems has a $352,210 market cap and 11,470 holders but no current trading volume, making it less active compared to others.

Summary

October 2025 highlights three meme tokens with different trajectories. MoonBull ($MOBU) drives forward with its 23-stage presale at $0.00004057, already above $180,000 raised and over 600 holders. Cheems holds a $352,210 market cap with 2.55 billion tokens in circulation but zero daily trading activity. FLOKI secures its spot with $778.1 million market cap, $70.48 million daily trading, and 558,900 holders. MoonBull’s scarcity mechanics, staking, and referral program place it firmly on today’s presale token list as one of the best crypto to buy now.

