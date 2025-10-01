แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post O’Connell, Vikings OL In Survival Mode Against Nasty Myles Garrett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Defensive End Myles Garrett is capable of dominating against the Vikings’ battered and bruised offensive line. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s normally all smiles for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as he attempts to build his team up and prepare for the next game. But this time it’s not about building up quarterback Carson Wentz and letting him know that he’s good enough to lead the Vikings to a victory over the Cleveland Browns (1-3). Somehow O’Connell has to piece together an offensive line that has been torn apart in the first four weeks of the season. The starting unit is supposed to include LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Donovan Jackson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Will Fries and RT Brian O’Neill. When the Vikings take the field in Part 2 of their European Adventure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Browns, Jackson, Kelly and O’Neill won’t be in the lineup. Instead, Blake Brandel will start at left guard, Michael Jurgens will start at center and Walter Rouse will fill in at right tackle. “You’re asking guys to step in there,” O’Connell said. “You’re asking guys to play against some premier players and try to use the (original) game plan as much as we can.” The loss of O’Neill is huge, but the Vikings got good news about his knee injury. There are no torn ligaments and his MRI revealed that he has a sprained medial collateral ligament. The likelihood is that he will be out for the Browns game but could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Eagles or Week 8 against the Chargers. It is up to O’Connell and his coaching staff – primarily offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and offensive line coach Chris Kuper – to figure out a scheme… The post O’Connell, Vikings OL In Survival Mode Against Nasty Myles Garrett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Defensive End Myles Garrett is capable of dominating against the Vikings’ battered and bruised offensive line. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s normally all smiles for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as he attempts to build his team up and prepare for the next game. But this time it’s not about building up quarterback Carson Wentz and letting him know that he’s good enough to lead the Vikings to a victory over the Cleveland Browns (1-3). Somehow O’Connell has to piece together an offensive line that has been torn apart in the first four weeks of the season. The starting unit is supposed to include LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Donovan Jackson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Will Fries and RT Brian O’Neill. When the Vikings take the field in Part 2 of their European Adventure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Browns, Jackson, Kelly and O’Neill won’t be in the lineup. Instead, Blake Brandel will start at left guard, Michael Jurgens will start at center and Walter Rouse will fill in at right tackle. “You’re asking guys to step in there,” O’Connell said. “You’re asking guys to play against some premier players and try to use the (original) game plan as much as we can.” The loss of O’Neill is huge, but the Vikings got good news about his knee injury. There are no torn ligaments and his MRI revealed that he has a sprained medial collateral ligament. The likelihood is that he will be out for the Browns game but could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Eagles or Week 8 against the Chargers. It is up to O’Connell and his coaching staff – primarily offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and offensive line coach Chris Kuper – to figure out a scheme…

O’Connell, Vikings OL In Survival Mode Against Nasty Myles Garrett

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:15
Open Loot
OL$0.02343-0.84%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0010947-2.71%
COM
COM$0.005877-1.24%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000023-24.83%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4313-10.16%

Defensive End Myles Garrett is capable of dominating against the Vikings’ battered and bruised offensive line. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s normally all smiles for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as he attempts to build his team up and prepare for the next game. But this time it’s not about building up quarterback Carson Wentz and letting him know that he’s good enough to lead the Vikings to a victory over the Cleveland Browns (1-3).

Somehow O’Connell has to piece together an offensive line that has been torn apart in the first four weeks of the season. The starting unit is supposed to include LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Donovan Jackson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Will Fries and RT Brian O’Neill.

When the Vikings take the field in Part 2 of their European Adventure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Browns, Jackson, Kelly and O’Neill won’t be in the lineup. Instead, Blake Brandel will start at left guard, Michael Jurgens will start at center and Walter Rouse will fill in at right tackle.

“You’re asking guys to step in there,” O’Connell said. “You’re asking guys to play against some premier players and try to use the (original) game plan as much as we can.”

The loss of O’Neill is huge, but the Vikings got good news about his knee injury. There are no torn ligaments and his MRI revealed that he has a sprained medial collateral ligament. The likelihood is that he will be out for the Browns game but could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Eagles or Week 8 against the Chargers.

It is up to O’Connell and his coaching staff – primarily offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and offensive line coach Chris Kuper – to figure out a scheme that allows the offense to be productive against the Browns.

This is vital because the Browns have the most devastating defensive player in the league in Myles Garrett. He is capable of wrecking any offense. Garrett had 14.0 sacks last year and 4.0 sacks and 8 tackles for loss though Cleveland’s first four games. More than the numbers, Garrett plays with a nasty mean streak for 60 minutes, and he should sense blood in the water here.

He is listed as the Browns right defensive end, but don’t expect him to stay in that spot. Darrisaw is one of the few left tackles in the NFL capable of holding his own against Garrett, but he regularly moves around and finds a soft spot to launch his pass rush. Expect him to pick on Rouse and Jurgens throughout the game.

The Vikings can certainly win a game because their defense forces the action. They already did that against the Bengals in Week Three. The Browns have a muddy offense with old-timer Joe Flacco and possibly rookie Dillon Gabriel manning the quarterback position, and the Vikings need to hold either signal caller in check. This should be a relatively simple task for defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Vikings coaches must protect Wentz in Week 5

The Vikings couldn’t protect Carson Wentz against the Steelers, but must find a way to do that against the Browns. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Vikings coaching staff needs both Wentz and running back Jordan Mason to survive and thrive in this game. The brain trust has to figure out a way to neutralize Garrett, who is certainly licking his chops at the idea of going up against the beleaguered Minnesota offensive line. The Pittsburgh Steelers sacked Wentz 6 times and hit him 14 times in last Sunday’s game at Croke Park in Dublin.

Wentz is filling in for QB J.J. McCarthy as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. The last thing that O’Connell wants to see is a second quarterback forced to the sidelines by injury in the first half of the season.

The Vikings will have their much-needed bye after their jet-lagged bodies fly back to Minneapolis after Sunday’s game. O’Connell is convinced his team will never quit even though the schedule turns brutal upon their return with games against the Eagles, Chargers, Lions and Ravens.

His defense of his players after their loss to the Steelers indicates that he will always stand up for them. “You’re just never going to see this team quit,” O’Connell said. “They’re going to play to the end against a very good team.”

Now they will face a battering ram of a pass rusher in Garrett and it is about survival mode for a backup quarterback and the Vikings’ offensive game plan.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevesilverman/2025/09/30/oconnell-vikings-ol-in-survival-mode-against-nasty-myles-garrett/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4981-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06376-4.63%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003943-6.34%
XRP
XRP$2.3369-3.44%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,302.08
$101,302.08$101,302.08

-0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,410.03
$3,410.03$3,410.03

-0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.19
$153.19$153.19

-1.61%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3393
$2.3393$2.3393

-1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11591
$0.11591$0.11591

+8.31%