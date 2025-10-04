แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 03, 2025 09:30 New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage. New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour. Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins. Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy. The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate. “This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.” Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean… The post NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 03, 2025 09:30 New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage. New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour. Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins. Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy. The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate. “This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.” Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean…

NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:45
EPNS
PUSH$0.01684+6.78%
COM
COM$0.005874-1.16%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05737-3.66%
MAY
MAY$0.02743-0.07%
1
1$0.01885-18.25%


Timothy Morano
Oct 03, 2025 09:30

New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage.





New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins.

Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability

The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy.

The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate.

“This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.”

Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers

The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean energy infrastructure gain significant competitive advantages.

The renewable exemption builds on New York’s previous approach during a two-year mining moratorium signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022, which allowed clean energy miners to continue operations while fossil fuel-powered facilities faced restrictions. That moratorium expired in 2024, paving the way for this new tax-based approach.

“The renewable exemption is smart policy that incentivizes clean energy adoption while still addressing concerns about grid strain,” explained Sarah Chen, energy policy director at the Northeast Clean Tech Institute. “However, it effectively creates two classes of miners – those with renewable access and those without.”

Industry Under Financial Pressure

The timing of the proposed tax coincides with mounting financial pressures across the mining industry. The median cost of mining a single Bitcoin surpassed $70,000 in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increasing network difficulty and higher energy costs. Average energy prices in early 2025 reached $0.08 per kWh, contributing to significant losses for major operators like TeraWulf, which reported a $61.4 million loss in the first quarter.

Revenue from the new excise tax would be directed toward utility customers enrolled in Energy Affordability Programs, according to the bill’s provisions. This funding mechanism positions the legislation as both an environmental measure and a consumer protection initiative.

Broader Regulatory Implications

The New York proposal reflects growing regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency mining’s environmental impact across multiple jurisdictions. While artificial intelligence data centers consume comparable or greater amounts of electricity, lawmakers have specifically targeted proof-of-work mining operations due to concerns about their energy intensity and carbon footprint.

Industry observers expect the legislation could accelerate migration of mining operations to states with more favorable regulatory environments and lower energy costs. Texas, Wyoming, and other crypto-friendly jurisdictions have actively courted Bitcoin miners with supportive policies and abundant renewable energy resources.

“New York is essentially telling large-scale miners that they’re not welcome unless they can afford premium renewable energy infrastructure,” said David Kumar, managing partner at Blockchain Capital Strategies. “This could drive consolidation in the industry, with only the most capitalized players able to build the necessary clean energy partnerships.”

The bill currently sits in the Senate Rules Committee, with industry groups mobilizing opposition efforts while environmental advocates push for swift passage. If enacted, the legislation would position New York among the most restrictive jurisdictions globally for cryptocurrency mining operations.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ny-legislators-push-energy-tax-on-bitcoin-mining-1003

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4981-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06376-4.63%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003943-6.34%
XRP
XRP$2.3369-3.44%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,288.22
$101,288.22$101,288.22

-0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,410.05
$3,410.05$3,410.05

-0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.32
$153.32$153.32

-1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3387
$2.3387$2.3387

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11585
$0.11585$0.11585

+8.26%