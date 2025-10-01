แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
NVIDIA Isaac Lab 2.3 Enhances Robot Learning with New Control and Teleoperation Features

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:22
Iris Coleman
Sep 29, 2025 15:07

NVIDIA unveils Isaac Lab 2.3, boosting robot learning through whole-body control, enhanced teleoperation, and new data generation techniques, according to NVIDIA’s developer blog.





The latest release of NVIDIA’s Isaac Lab, version 2.3, is poised to transform the field of robot learning by introducing advanced whole-body control, improved teleoperation, and innovative data generation workflows. The update, currently in early developer preview, promises to streamline robot policy training and deployment, according to NVIDIA’s announcement.

Advanced Robot Learning Capabilities

Isaac Lab 2.3 introduces a sim-first approach, which reduces the risks and costs associated with real-world demonstrations. This methodology enhances the adaptability and safety of robot deployments. Key improvements include advanced whole-body control and enhanced imitation learning capabilities, which are crucial for humanoid robots.

Enhanced Teleoperation and Data Collection

The new version expands teleoperation support to include devices such as Meta Quest VR and Manus gloves, facilitating the accelerated creation of demonstration datasets. This expansion is critical for developing more sophisticated robot policies through comprehensive data collection.

Reinforcement and Imitation Learning Innovations

Isaac Lab 2.3 is equipped with new reinforcement and imitation learning samples, extending its capacity to handle complex dexterous manipulation tasks. The update features Automatic Domain Randomization (ADR) and Population Based Training (PBT) techniques, which enhance reinforcement learning scalability.

Improved Teleoperation for Dexterous Manipulation

The update includes teleoperation support for the Unitree G1 robot, featuring dexterous retargeting capabilities. This process translates human hand configurations to robot hand joint positions, improving performance on contact-rich tasks and enabling efficient human-to-robot skill transfer.

Collision-Free Motion Planning

The introduction of SkillGen, a workflow for generating adaptive, collision-free manipulation demonstrations, marks a significant advancement. It enables learning from a few human demonstrations by combining subtask segments with GPU-accelerated motion planning.

Loco-Manipulation and Policy Evaluation

Isaac Lab 2.3 also focuses on loco-manipulation, integrating locomotion and manipulation tasks to produce comprehensive robot demonstrations. Furthermore, NVIDIA, in collaboration with Lightwheel, is developing Isaac Lab – Arena, an open-source framework for scalable simulation-based policy evaluation.

For further insights and access to the early developer release of Isaac Lab 2.3, visit the NVIDIA developer blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nvidia-isaac-lab-2-3-enhances-robot-learning

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

