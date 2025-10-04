Nomura-Owned Laser Digital Plans Crypto License Application in Japan: Bloomberg

Laser Digital, a subsidiary of the Nomura Group, is planning to expand its crypto offering in Japan, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The Switzerland-based unit is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) as it prepares to apply for a crypto trading license to offer services to institutional clients, according to the report citing CEO Jez Mohideen.

“Our entry into Japan reflects our optimism in the Japanese digital-asset ecosystem,” Mohideen said.

The news comes in the same week that Tokyo-based Nomura’s rival Daiwa Securities has begun allowing clients to offer bitcoin BTC$122,955.99 and ether ETH$4,536.05 as collateral to borrow yen, demonstrating the convergence of digital and traditional finance (TradFi) in Japan.

Laser did provide any further comment when contacted by CoinDesk.

