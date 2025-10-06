แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Next Crypto Bull Run Begins? Bitcoin And Ethereum Show Major Strength

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:10
Crypto News

As October 2025 unfolds, the cryptocurrency market is on a roll with anticipation of a new crypto bull run.

Bitcoin (BTC), trading near $124,000 and Ethereum (ETH), at $4,600, are flexing serious muscle, with analysts predicting explosive gains. Meanwhile, altcoins like Layer Brett (LBRETT), a layer 2 built and meme-driven coin, are gaining traction, hinting at a broader rally. Is this the start of the next crypto bull run? Let’s compare Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum and Layer Brett  to assess their strength and what’s fueling the hype.

Bitcoin’s Surge: The King Reclaims Its Throne

Bitcoin (BTC), the original cryptocurrency, is driving the crypto bull run narrative. At around $122,000, it’s up by 8% week-to-date, reversing a late-September dip below $110,000. This surge comes amid a U.S. government shutdown that took effect recently, delaying key economic data and sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and gold. With spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $627 million in inflows on October 3 alone—led by BlackRock and Fidelity—the market’s momentum is undeniable.

Analysts are eyeing $130,000 by mid-month. With Fed cuts on the horizon and ETF inflows accelerating, October could deliver 20%+ gains. Traders should monitor $120,000 support and upcoming FOMC minutes for cues. In a world of fiat uncertainty, Bitcoin’s (BTC) store-of-value narrative is stronger than ever but this also limits a speculative appeal that many investors crave.

Ethereum’s Rally: Smart Contracts Power Ahead

Ethereum (ETH), the backbone of DeFi and NFTs, is riding the crypto bull run wave at around  $4,400. The 2025 Shanghai 2.0 upgrade boosted scalability, slashing gas fees to $0.10 for simple transactions and enabling 100,000 TPS via sharding. Ethereum’s (ETH) ecosystem thrives, hosting 2,500+ dApps, with DeFi TVL at $150 billion, per DeFiLlama. Analysts forecast $6,500 by mid-2026, with $5,000 possible by December if BTC sustains its climb.

Ethereum’s (ETH) strength lies in its utility. Staking yields average 4.5%, with 30% of its 120 million supply locked, per Etherscan. Institutional adoption is surging. Ethereum ETFs added $3 billion in 2025, and firms like Visa are testing ERC-20 payments. Bears warn of competition from Solana and a potential dip to $3,800, showing mixed concerns. But one thing clear is that ETH lacks the speculative spark characterized by altcoins, especially meme-based ones like Layer Brett.

Layer Brett’s Meme-Tech Fusion: Why It’s Primed for 100x

Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just another frog meme. It is a full-fledged Ethereum L2 chain designed for speed, low fees and meme ecosystem dominance. Priced at $0.0058 with $4.2 million raised during presale, tokens are bought via ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask, with instant staking access yielding over 600% APY.

Unlike pure memes, Layer Brett roadmap includes NFT marketplaces for community art, gamified staking challenges and cross-chain bridges to Solana and BSC for seamless liquidity. Furthermore, a fixed supply and L2 efficiency (sub-second transactions at $0.0001) position Layer Brett as the best altcoin for asymmetric upside in a market craving fun with fundamentals.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s (BTC) $130,000 potential and Ethereum’s (ETH) $6,500 target signal the start of a crypto bull run. Bitcoin offers stability and macro-driven gains; Ethereum delivers utility and ecosystem growth. With $12 billion in inflows and X hype exploding, the market feels like 2021’s early days. But Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the best altcoin to buy for 100x upside, blending meme hype with L2 innovation at presale prices of just $0.0058 and staking rewards as high as 600%.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale—stake now for the meme coin edge.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://coindoo.com/next-crypto-bull-run-begins-bitcoin-and-ethereum-show-major-strength/

