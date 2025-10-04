แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Neopool: how a new player is securing its spot among global mining leaders

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:19
Mining has long moved beyond the era of “enthusiasts with GPUs” and turned into one of the most competitive segments of the crypto industry. Today, success is defined not only by hardware power but also by technology, transparency, and payout stability. Against this backdrop, Neopool has quickly drawn attention, breaking into the global top-15 mining pools with a hashrate of around 15 EH/s.

Technology and Approach

What sets Neopool apart is its proprietary task distribution algorithms and optimization of ASIC performance. This ensures miners enjoy steady income even as network difficulty rises and market volatility intensifies. The minimum withdrawal threshold is just 0.001 BTC, making the service accessible for both large-scale and small-scale miners. Payouts are daily and automatic, with no hidden fees.

What Users Are Saying

During recent industry events, I spoke with Neopool’s clients and partners. They highlighted the platform’s easy setup, predictable payouts, and operational stability. Some noted that their earnings ended up slightly higher compared to other pools, with the only minor challenge being the need to get used to the statistics interface.

Direct Dialogue with the CEO

In a recent Zoom call with Neopool CEO Andrei Kapeikin, he emphasized that the company’s strategy is built on innovation and transparency:

“We don’t just follow the market — our goal is to stay ahead of it. The technologies we implement provide miners with confidence in tomorrow and truly transparent working conditions.”

Analysts agree that the next few years in mining will be shaped by three key factors:

  • investment in energy-efficient technologies,
  • development of intelligent hashrate management systems,
  • search for sustainable business models in a volatile environment.

Neopool already positions itself within this paradigm, combining technological innovation with a user-friendly service model.

Conclusion

With tighter regulations and intensifying competition, the winners in mining will be those who can merge profitability with innovation and transparency. Neopool is showing readiness for this race and is becoming one of the drivers of new industry standards.

Official website:

https://neopool.com

Source: https://coinedition.com/neopool-how-a-new-player-is-securing-its-spot-among-global-mining-leaders/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

