Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble ⋆ ZyCrypto

Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:23
VisionSys AI, a Nasdaq-listed firm dedicated to brain-machine interface technologies and artificial intelligence systems, on Wednesday unveiled a $2 billion treasury strategy focused on Solana, joining a growing list of public companies pivoting to digital asset treasury strategies.

VisionSys Chases $2 Billion SOL Treasury With Marinade

VisionSys AI has announced that it seeks to establish a Solana treasury with up to $2 billion in SOL.

To execute the bold treasury strategy, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., has entered into an exclusive partnership with Solana DeFi protocol, Marinade Finance.

Marinade will act as VisionSys’s “exclusive staking and ecosystem partner,” managing staking operations, security, compliance, and performance optimization, according to the press release.

The initiative is to start with a plan to acquire and stake $500 million in SOL within the next six months, but VisionSys ultimately hopes to create a treasury worth $2 billion. 

“This landmark initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s balance sheet, enhance liquidity, and create long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition and staking of Solana (SOL),” VisionSys stated.

The announcement does not disclose how it intends to raise funds to acquire the SOL tokens. The company boasts consolidated cash and cash equivalents of only $15 million as of December 31, 2024, according to a May filing with the SEC.

“This partnership represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into our corporate DNA,” VisionSys CEO Heng Wang opined. “It positions VisionSys as a pioneer of AI-driven blockchain treasury management. By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.”

If the firm is able to achieve its $500 million goal, VisionSys would position itself among the top five biggest publicly traded Solana treasury firms. 

Solana Treasury firms Now Hold Over 3% Of Total Supply

VisionSys joins a ballooning list of public companies accumulating SOL, the industry’s sixth-largest crypto by market cap.

Last month, Brera Holdings rebranded to Solmate, with the plan of creating a Solana treasury and focusing on developing infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem after raising $300 million.

Neurotech company Helius Medical Technologies also announced a $500 million raise led by Pantera and Summer Capital to introduce a Solana treasury company. Moreover, Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries closed a $1.65 billion private investment in a public equity deal led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital, to anchor its balance sheet in Solana, adding to other corporate holders of the cryptocurrency, including DeFi Development Corp., Sol Strategies, and Upexi. 

Currently, 20.92 million Solana are held by 18 entities, which is equivalent to 3.64% of Solana’s total supply locked up by Solana DATs, data from Strategic SOL Reserve shows.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/nasdaq-listed-visionsys-ai-plans-to-buy-up-to-2-billion-worth-of-solana-in-ambitious-treasury-gamble/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด

