The post Munich's Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year's event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades. Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities. From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year's edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible. Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival. Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich's startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation. Networking Beyond the Booths One of the event's defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can't replicate. Even after Oktoberfest's unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food. As one participant put it: "The event may have paused, but the connections didn't." Themes and Takeaways Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone. Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment…

Munich’s Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 16:48
Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year’s event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades.

Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities.

From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape

Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year’s edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.
Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible.

Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival.

Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich’s startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation.

Networking Beyond the Booths

One of the event’s defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can’t replicate.

Even after Oktoberfest’s unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food.

As one participant put it: “The event may have paused, but the connections didn’t.”

Themes and Takeaways

  • Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone.
  • Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment to greener practices — though not everyone found it convenient.
  • Corporate Meets Community: Big players like PwC, Fraunhofer, and Etoro joined emerging startups, underlining Munich’s role as a European innovation hub.
  • Space and AI in Focus: New tech themes like AI and space innovation attracted interest, showing that Germany’s startup scene continues to diversify.

Final Thoughts

Bits & Pretzels 2025 proved that even in challenging moments, the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. The event’s transformation — from a purely startup-focused gathering to a global innovation forum — mirrors how Europe’s tech landscape is growing.

Whether attending for inspiration, partnerships, or networking, Bits & Pretzels remains a must-visit experience for those shaping the future of business.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bits-and-pretzels-2025-review-munich-startup-festival/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token's Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here's why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
