Morgan Stanley’s new investment guidance could channel up to $80B into Bitcoin

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:03

Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee has issued new guidance encouraging investors to dedicate a small but deliberate portion of their portfolios to Bitcoin.

The bank’s analysts now view the world’s largest crypto as a “scarce asset similar to digital gold,” recommending an allocation of 2% to 4% depending on risk appetite.

Chart Showing Morgan Stanley’s GIC Bitcoin Allocation Recommendation (Source: Hunter Horsley)

Given that Morgan Stanley’s GIC oversees strategy for about 16,000 financial advisors managing roughly $2 trillion in client wealth, even modest adoption could introduce tens of billions in new inflows to Bitcoin.

Consequently, the bank’s recommendation could translate to as much as $40 to $80 billion in potential fresh investment into BTC.

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin guidance

According to the guidance, investors with Opportunistic Growth portfolios (i.e., those comfortable with greater volatility) can hold up to 4% in Bitcoin or similar digital assets.

Meanwhile, those with Balanced Growth strategies are advised to keep exposure below 2%, while portfolios focused on preserving capital or generating income should avoid crypto entirely.

Still, GIC cautioned that Bitcoin could experience sharper swings during macroeconomic stress, though it acknowledged that the asset’s volatility has significantly reduced in recent years.

Nonetheless, this decision reflects a shift in tone from the firm’s earlier caution, when crypto exposure was limited to select high-net-worth clients.

Under that framework, qualified investors with at least $1.5 million in net worth and a high risk tolerance were allowed to invest in Bitcoin.

Institutional adoption grows

Morgan Stanley’s recommendation perfectly illustrates the broader reappraisal of digital assets within the traditional financial ecosystem.

The bank’s view now aligns with that of BlackRock, which argued that allocating up to 2% of a diversified portfolio to Bitcoin is a “reasonable” approach for long-term investors.

Similarly, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has argued that a small Bitcoin position can function as an inflation hedge, comparable to gold, due to its finite supply.

Industry observers see these shifts as a cultural turning point that would spark further adoption and growth for the emerging asset class.

Samuel Grisanzio, chief marketing officer at Wolf Financial, said:

That evolution follows growing client demand since the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024.

Those products unlocked easier access to the asset and helped propel its price past $125,000, reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate component of modern wealth strategies and a bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/morgan-stanleys-new-investment-guidance-could-channel-up-to-80b-into-bitcoin/

