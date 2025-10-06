แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Morgan Stanley Committee Recommends up to 4% Crypto Allocation Based on Investor Risk Profile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley's Global Investment Committee report recommends financial advisors allocate 2% to 4% of multi-asset portfolios to crypto. Formalizing Crypto as a Legitimate Portfolio Component According to a special report from Morgan Stanley's Global Investment Committee (GIC), cryptocurrency has evolved from a speculative novelty into a legitimate—though still volatile—component of diversified investment portfolios. The report […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-stanley-committee-recommends-up-to-4-crypto-allocation-based-on-investor-risk-profile/

Morgan Stanley Committee Recommends up to 4% Crypto Allocation Based on Investor Risk Profile

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:38
Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee report recommends financial advisors allocate 2% to 4% of multi-asset portfolios to crypto. Formalizing Crypto as a Legitimate Portfolio Component According to a special report from Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee (GIC), cryptocurrency has evolved from a speculative novelty into a legitimate—though still volatile—component of diversified investment portfolios. The report […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-stanley-committee-recommends-up-to-4-crypto-allocation-based-on-investor-risk-profile/

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
