Morgan Stanley Advises 2% to 4% Crypto Allocation for Client Portfolios

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/06 16:06
TLDR

  • Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee recommended crypto allocations of 2% to 4% for balanced and high-growth portfolios in a recent report to advisors
  • The bank suggested 0% crypto allocation for wealth preservation portfolios and emphasized quarterly or annual rebalancing to control risk
  • Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $125,000 on Sunday as exchange balances hit a six-year low
  • The guidance applies to 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors managing $2 trillion in client assets
  • Morgan Stanley plans to launch crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026 through a partnership with Zerohash

Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee issued new guidance on cryptocurrency allocations for client portfolios in a report published last week. The financial services company recommended modest exposure to digital assets based on investor risk profiles.

The committee suggested a maximum 4% allocation for “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios designed for higher risk and returns. For “Balanced Growth” portfolios with moderate risk profiles, the recommendation was up to 2% in crypto assets.

Portfolios focused on wealth preservation and income received a 0% allocation recommendation. The report did not include explicit crypto allocations in official model portfolios but provided guidance for advisors working with interested clients.

The committee described Bitcoin as a “scarce asset, akin to digital gold” and placed it within the category of real assets. The report acknowledged that cryptocurrencies have shown outsized returns and declining volatility in recent years.

However, the analysts warned that crypto could experience elevated volatility during periods of economic stress. They noted that correlations with other asset classes might increase during market turbulence.

Rebalancing Requirements

Morgan Stanley stressed the importance of regular portfolio rebalancing to prevent crypto allocations from growing too large. The bank recommended quarterly rebalancing or at minimum annual adjustments.

This approach aims to prevent initial allocations from expanding into excessive risk positions as crypto prices fluctuate. The guidance provides structure for advisors managing client portfolios that include digital assets.

The recommendations affect 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors who oversee $2 trillion in client wealth. Hunter Horsley, CEO of investment manager Bitwise, called the report “huge” news for the industry.

Horsley stated that crypto is entering its mainstream era with this guidance. The report provides clarity for advisors who have been fielding client interest in digital assets.

Bitcoin Price Movement

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $125,000 on Sunday morning. The price surpassed the previous peak of $124,500 set in August.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

Centralized exchanges are reporting the lowest Bitcoin reserves in six years according to data from Glassnode. The declining exchange balances indicate tightening supply as more coins move to private storage.

The price surge occurred during a government shutdown in the United States. Analysts at The Kobeissi Letter noted a widespread rush into various asset classes as inflation rebounds and the labor market weakens.

Morgan Stanley’s report mentioned exchange-traded products as providing regulated pathways for crypto investment. These products offer access without requiring direct token purchases.

The bank is separately planning to roll out crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026. This expansion could unlock access to $1.3 trillion in trading volume.

Morgan Stanley is working with crypto infrastructure firm Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody and settlement services. This represents a major move by a large US bank into digital asset services.

The post Morgan Stanley Advises 2% to 4% Crypto Allocation for Client Portfolios appeared first on CoinCentral.

