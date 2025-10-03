Moonbirds Announces BIRB Token Launch on Solana Platform

Key Points: Moonbirds plans BIRB token launch on Solana platform in October 2025.

Moonbirds NFT floor price increased following the announcement.

Community sees this as a rejuvenation of Moonbirds’ ecosystem.

Moonbirds announced on October 2, 2025, the launch of the BIRB token on Solana, aiming to enhance their ecosystem after ownership transitioned to Orange Cap Games.

The announcement spiked Moonbirds NFT trading volumes and prices, renewing interest in the digital asset and showcasing Solana’s growing role in token deployments.

Moonbirds’ Strategic Shift to Solana: A New Era

Moonbirds, following ownership norms under Orange Cap Games, announced its plan to launch the BIRB token on Solana. This change is spearheaded by Spencer Gordon-Sand, who views Solana’s infrastructure as vital for Moonbirds’ growth.

The BIRB token launch aims to boost Moonbirds’ ecosystem by leveraging Solana’s low-fee infrastructure. The announcement triggered an increase in NFT floor prices by 19.4% and a notable uptick in trading volumes on platforms like OpenSea.

The crypto community and analysts highlight this launch as a significant pivot for Moonbirds. According to a statement, a promise is made for transparency before the token’s full release, which contrasts previous secrecy in similar launches.

Token Economics and Market Implications

Did you know? Releasing tokens like BIRB on platforms like Solana aligns with previous strategies seen in other communities, such as Azuki and Pudgy Penguins, which effectively rejuvenated their respective markets.

According to CoinMarketCap, the new BIRB token will have a fully diluted market cap of $356,366.97 and a maximum supply of 100 million. In its current stage, trading volume shows no activity as the token awaits official market entry.

Birb(BIRB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that the BIRB token could drive new community engagement for Moonbirds. Leveraging Solana might lower transaction costs, enhancing utility for NFT supporters and laying groundwork for broader user adoption.