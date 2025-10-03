แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Moonbirds Announces BIRB Token Launch on Solana Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Moonbirds plans BIRB token launch on Solana platform in October 2025. Moonbirds NFT floor price increased following the announcement. Community sees this as a rejuvenation of Moonbirds’ ecosystem. Moonbirds announced on October 2, 2025, the launch of the BIRB token on Solana, aiming to enhance their ecosystem after ownership transitioned to Orange Cap Games. The announcement spiked Moonbirds NFT trading volumes and prices, renewing interest in the digital asset and showcasing Solana’s growing role in token deployments. Moonbirds’ Strategic Shift to Solana: A New Era Moonbirds, following ownership norms under Orange Cap Games, announced its plan to launch the BIRB token on Solana. This change is spearheaded by Spencer Gordon-Sand, who views Solana’s infrastructure as vital for Moonbirds’ growth. The BIRB token launch aims to boost Moonbirds’ ecosystem by leveraging Solana’s low-fee infrastructure. The announcement triggered an increase in NFT floor prices by 19.4% and a notable uptick in trading volumes on platforms like OpenSea. “There is no contract address or claim process currently live. Ample notice with detailed information will be provided ahead of the token launch to ensure security and transparency for holders.” — Moonbirds Official Account The crypto community and analysts highlight this launch as a significant pivot for Moonbirds. According to a statement, a promise is made for transparency before the token’s full release, which contrasts previous secrecy in similar launches. Token Economics and Market Implications Did you know? Releasing tokens like BIRB on platforms like Solana aligns with previous strategies seen in other communities, such as Azuki and Pudgy Penguins, which effectively rejuvenated their respective markets. According to CoinMarketCap, the new BIRB token will have a fully diluted market cap of $356,366.97 and a maximum supply of 100 million. In its current stage, trading volume shows no activity as the token awaits official… The post Moonbirds Announces BIRB Token Launch on Solana Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Moonbirds plans BIRB token launch on Solana platform in October 2025. Moonbirds NFT floor price increased following the announcement. Community sees this as a rejuvenation of Moonbirds’ ecosystem. Moonbirds announced on October 2, 2025, the launch of the BIRB token on Solana, aiming to enhance their ecosystem after ownership transitioned to Orange Cap Games. The announcement spiked Moonbirds NFT trading volumes and prices, renewing interest in the digital asset and showcasing Solana’s growing role in token deployments. Moonbirds’ Strategic Shift to Solana: A New Era Moonbirds, following ownership norms under Orange Cap Games, announced its plan to launch the BIRB token on Solana. This change is spearheaded by Spencer Gordon-Sand, who views Solana’s infrastructure as vital for Moonbirds’ growth. The BIRB token launch aims to boost Moonbirds’ ecosystem by leveraging Solana’s low-fee infrastructure. The announcement triggered an increase in NFT floor prices by 19.4% and a notable uptick in trading volumes on platforms like OpenSea. “There is no contract address or claim process currently live. Ample notice with detailed information will be provided ahead of the token launch to ensure security and transparency for holders.” — Moonbirds Official Account The crypto community and analysts highlight this launch as a significant pivot for Moonbirds. According to a statement, a promise is made for transparency before the token’s full release, which contrasts previous secrecy in similar launches. Token Economics and Market Implications Did you know? Releasing tokens like BIRB on platforms like Solana aligns with previous strategies seen in other communities, such as Azuki and Pudgy Penguins, which effectively rejuvenated their respective markets. According to CoinMarketCap, the new BIRB token will have a fully diluted market cap of $356,366.97 and a maximum supply of 100 million. In its current stage, trading volume shows no activity as the token awaits official…

Moonbirds Announces BIRB Token Launch on Solana Platform

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:47
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
COM
COM$0.005877-1.11%
NFT
NFT$0.0000003989-0.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.10988-1.77%
ERA
ERA$0.2309-5.29%
Key Points:
  • Moonbirds plans BIRB token launch on Solana platform in October 2025.
  • Moonbirds NFT floor price increased following the announcement.
  • Community sees this as a rejuvenation of Moonbirds’ ecosystem.

Moonbirds announced on October 2, 2025, the launch of the BIRB token on Solana, aiming to enhance their ecosystem after ownership transitioned to Orange Cap Games.

The announcement spiked Moonbirds NFT trading volumes and prices, renewing interest in the digital asset and showcasing Solana’s growing role in token deployments.

Moonbirds’ Strategic Shift to Solana: A New Era

Moonbirds, following ownership norms under Orange Cap Games, announced its plan to launch the BIRB token on Solana. This change is spearheaded by Spencer Gordon-Sand, who views Solana’s infrastructure as vital for Moonbirds’ growth.

The BIRB token launch aims to boost Moonbirds’ ecosystem by leveraging Solana’s low-fee infrastructure. The announcement triggered an increase in NFT floor prices by 19.4% and a notable uptick in trading volumes on platforms like OpenSea.

The crypto community and analysts highlight this launch as a significant pivot for Moonbirds. According to a statement, a promise is made for transparency before the token’s full release, which contrasts previous secrecy in similar launches.

Token Economics and Market Implications

Did you know? Releasing tokens like BIRB on platforms like Solana aligns with previous strategies seen in other communities, such as Azuki and Pudgy Penguins, which effectively rejuvenated their respective markets.

According to CoinMarketCap, the new BIRB token will have a fully diluted market cap of $356,366.97 and a maximum supply of 100 million. In its current stage, trading volume shows no activity as the token awaits official market entry.

Birb(BIRB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that the BIRB token could drive new community engagement for Moonbirds. Leveraging Solana might lower transaction costs, enhancing utility for NFT supporters and laying groundwork for broader user adoption.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/nfts-news/moonbirds-birb-token-solana-launch/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.4981-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006519-4.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06376-4.63%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003943-6.34%
XRP
XRP$2.3369-3.44%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,244.89
$101,244.89$101,244.89

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,403.88
$3,403.88$3,403.88

-0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.05
$153.05$153.05

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3364
$2.3364$2.3364

-1.33%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11533
$0.11533$0.11533

+7.77%