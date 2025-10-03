Melania Trump Faces Questions on MELANIA Token Amid $10M Insider Selling

TLDR

Melania Trump promotes the MELANIA token despite ongoing insider selling allegations.

Over $35 million worth of MELANIA tokens were quietly sold by team wallets.

MELANIA token has lost 98% of its value since launch, with insiders holding most of the supply.

Blockchain analysis points to liquidity manipulation and suspicious early acquisitions by project team wallets.

Melania Trump has resurfaced to promote her Solana-based memecoin, the MELANIA token, after several months of silence. The U.S. First Lady shared an AI-generated video on X (formerly Twitter), where she described the MELANIA token as a path “into the future.” The promotion of the token marks a renewed push for the digital asset, which has faced criticism due to allegations of insider sales and liquidity manipulation.

While the promotion was polished and professional, it did not address concerns surrounding the project’s questionable token sales. Blockchain analysts have been closely monitoring the MELANIA token, and they have pointed to large token transfers from team wallets that have raised significant red flags.

Allegations of $35 Million in Team Token Sales

The MELANIA token has been under intense scrutiny since April 2025, when analysts from the blockchain data platform Bubblemaps flagged suspicious sales of approximately $30 million worth of MELANIA tokens. These tokens were moved from community funds and sold across several wallets without any explanation from the project’s team.

Later, between April and June 2025, an additional $35 million worth of tokens were sold, fueling suspicions that the project’s insiders were cashing out at the expense of public investors.

On-chain data revealed that a significant portion of the token’s supply was controlled by the project’s team. Over 92% of the MELANIA supply was found to be held in team wallets. As the price of the token declined, these wallets continued to offload millions of dollars worth of tokens, which raised concerns about potential market manipulation.

MELANIA Token Price Collapse

Since its launch in January 2025, the MELANIA token has experienced a dramatic collapse in value. Originally priced at $13.73, the token has lost nearly 98% of its value, trading at just $0.18 at the time of writing.

This sharp decline has drawn the attention of both crypto investors and regulators, as the token’s market performance is seen as a result of heavy insider selling and possible liquidity manipulation.

The token’s disastrous price movement, coupled with the ongoing allegations of market manipulation, has cast doubt on its long-term viability. Despite this, the promotional video shared by Melania Trump on X shows that the project is still being marketed to her large follower base, though questions remain about its transparency and legitimacy.

Suspicious Activity and Team Involvement

Investigations have pointed to suspicious activity around the time of MELANIA’s token launch. Just minutes before Melania Trump’s official announcement on Truth Social, 24 wallets acquired 33% of the total MELANIA token supply.

Although these wallets weren’t directly linked to Trump’s company, MKT World LLC, analysts raised concerns about the involvement of insiders who had previously been tied to other failed meme projects.

These insider wallets were also connected to the failed LIBRA token, which collapsed due to a similar pattern of insider selling. Reports from blockchain intelligence firm Lookonchain suggested that liquidity manipulation was used to conceal large sales and avoid significant price moves, allowing the team to exit their positions without drawing immediate attention.

The post Melania Trump Faces Questions on MELANIA Token Amid $10M Insider Selling appeared first on CoinCentral.