MandalaChain Leads the List

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:24
The most recent blockchain presales are attracting the attention of investors interested in getting in early. MandalChain (KPG) is at the heart of this hype and it is currently in its second presale. Having sold 5.1 percent of tokens and raised 2.3 million dollars, MandalaChain is a top presale in October with its combination of technical innovation and flexible regulation.

Gaining ground in MandalaChain (KPG) Round 

MandalaChain is one of the most competitive players in the presale market where its Round 2 is priced at 0.027 per KPG. To date, 5.1% of the tokens are sold, and it has raised $2.3million which is an indication that investors are optimistic about its infrastructure and applications. The technical strengths behind the token are its sound technical design serving enterprise and government purposes and not a mere frenzied market activity.

The project proposes a two-way smart-contract architecture that is compatible with EVM and WASM, allowing developers the freedom and efficiency. It allows Ethereum-based dApps to be migrated without issues, and provides high-performance provisions to new WASM projects. All these aspects collectively ensure that the ecosystem is effective and easy to use and adapt to by a large diversity of developers.

Real Application Supporting Developer Environment

MandalChain has a developer-friendly ecosystem that propels its presale. Both EVM and WASM support allow developers to use their more familiar tools and take advantage of the increased performance of WASM. This bi-compatibility reduces the cost to scale of existing dApp projects to grow or migrate to a more productive network.

The framework can also be customized to the needs of enterprises that desire to create smart contracts that do not compromise performance. Since blockchain automation is more and more embraced by governments and companies, MandalaChain can address numerous functional requirements. The trend in sales -5.1% sold, and 2.3million dollars in donations- demonstrated that usefulness to the developer is the motivator of early purchasing.

Sovereign Chain Infrastructure Institutional Interest

The sovereign chain infrastructure of MandalaChain enables it to be unique in Layer-1 and Layer-2 presales. It allows governments and businesses to create their own blockchains, which are fully compatible with the MandalaChain main chain, but still offer local regulatory flexibility, customizable governance and regional performance.

The sovereign chains are autonomous but not independent as they combine decentralization and supervision. The design is attractive to the organizations that feel unsafe in completely public blockchains but desire blockchain within their existing systems. It is this combination of control and connectivity that continues to appeal to buyers in Round 2.

Enterprise Readiness and interoperability

The interoperability model is another factor that makes MandalaChain demandable as it can be connected to other blockchains. The framework preserves the sovereign chains intact and quick in a time when cross-chain communication is one of its fundamentals but opens them to outside networks.

Interoperability reduces the friction between the private and the public blockchains and thus MandalaChain is a flexible hub in most of the digital economies. Having already collected 2.3 million dollars, investors regard it as a viable solution, which addresses the demand of scalable blockchain business-level.

Momentum Reflective Strategic Utility, Early

The development of MandalaChain presales is less localized: MandalaChain investors are interested in projects with both technical and institutional development. Round 2 provides early adopters with a token satisfying enterprise infrastructure, innovation by developers and interoperability. Having sold 5.1% it is an indication of a rational market response and not hype.

The roadmap developed by MandalaChain, as well as its compliance with regulatory and operational standards, is what makes it unique in comparison with other token sales in October. The figures, 0.027 per KPG, 5.1% sold and 2.3 million dollars raised are very encouraging to the investors and are indicators of actual utility.

At this stage, the Round 2 presale of MandalaChain is a good opportunity to have blockchain that is publicly available and enterprise-friendly. This is why it is the first on the list of must-buy presale tokens in October of 2025: its good technology, consistent development, and definite scaling agenda have justified this.

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/best-presale-tokens-to-buy-in-october-2025-mandalachain-leads-the-list/

