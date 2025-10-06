Lighter Announces Early Conclusion of Points Event

Key Points: Lighter’s points event to end early, influencing Ethereum L2 market.

Founder Vladimir Novakovski clarifies event timeline.

Spike in user activity and TVL associated with the event.

Lighter CEO Vladimir Novakovski announced on social media that the second season’s points event will end before this year closes, but not exactly on December 31st.

This announcement may influence Ethereum L2 market dynamics, as Lighter’s activity correlates with an 83.6% TVL spike, reflecting heightened user engagement and trading volume.

Early Conclusion to Impact Ethereum L2 Markets

Vladimir Novakovski, Lighter’s Founder and CEO, clarified that the ongoing second season points event will close before year-end. This announcement counters speculations about it ending on December 31st. Novakovski used social media platforms like

to disseminate these details.

Ending the event early is expected to influence user participation and trading volumes on Lighter’s platform. Historically, similar events have sparked immediate spikes in trading activity and liquidity on Layer 2 platforms.

Market reactions to the announcement were swift, with the total value locked (TVL) on the Lighter protocol seeing an increase of 83.6% over the past week. Community discussions on platforms like Twitter and Discord highlight heightened speculation on the event’s impact on future trading dynamics.

Ethereum Price Surge Reflects Increased Activity

Did you know? Lighter’s first season points event in June 2025 is reminiscent of similar events in the Perpetual DEX space, often correlating with substantial activity and liquidity growth on Ethereum Layer 2, as seen with platforms like dYdX.

Ethereum (ETH), with a current price of $4,491.34 and a market cap of $542.12 billion, holds a dominance of 12.97%. It reported a 24-hour trading volume of $43.13 billion, marking a 72.61% increase. Over the last 90 days, ETH has seen a 76.44% rise, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:54 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team suggests that these events could strategically contribute to the growth of Layer 2 technologies, driven by enhanced user metrics. With no immediate regulatory concerns from bodies like the CFTC, the short-term focus likely remains on ETH derivatives and increasing platform adoption.