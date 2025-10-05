แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Startups or institutions won’t define web3’s adoption; it will be shaped at the intersection of culture and technology.Startups or institutions won’t define web3’s adoption; it will be shaped at the intersection of culture and technology.

Legacy brands hold the key to web3’s next adoption wave | Opinion

โดย: Crypto.news
2025/10/05 00:19
Threshold
T$0.01217-3.25%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Web3 has had its booms. DeFi summer pulled billions into new protocols. NFTs turned avatars and collectibles into cultural phenomena. Millions opened wallets, experimented with dapps, and speculated on a future built on-chain. But after those surges, adoption slowed. Exchange collapses, speculative excess, and unclear regulation pushed many retail users away. Institutions have continued to build — ETFs, custody solutions, corporate treasuries — but the average consumer hasn’t come back in force. 

Summary
  • Speculation brought early adopters, but mass adoption requires cultural relevance — products must connect to people’s passions like music, fashion, and community.
  • Legacy brands (Adidas, Gucci, Breitling, Nike, etc.) are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap, using their trust and cultural capital to make web3 feel safe and meaningful.
  • Tokens unlock ownership and utility beyond loyalty programs — granting access to events, merchandise, and fan communities, with authenticity and portability guaranteed by blockchain.
  • The next wave of adoption will be driven by here culture meets technology: trusted brands turning digital assets into experiences people actually want.

The missing piece is cultural relevance. Most projects still don’t give everyday people a reason to care. Until there are products that connect directly with people’s passions, web3 will remain a niche technology for insiders rather than a mainstream system for billions.

Speculation isn’t enough

Speculation excites early adopters and those in the know, but long-term adoption requires something deeper: cultural connection. The average person won’t gamble, but will engage when digital assets tie into the entertainment, community, and culture they already value. Startups often pitch jargon that doesn’t translate well to daily life: “a decentralized future,” or “programmable money.” Without cultural hooks, these platitudes mean nothing. It is not enough to argue that blockchain is faster or more transparent. Consumers must feel a direct benefit in their lives, whether that means easier access to concerts, verifiable ownership of collectibles, or exclusive interaction with communities they admire.

This pattern isn’t new. Every technological wave needed established players to normalize it for the public. The internet became mainstream when companies like AOL and Yahoo packaged it into accessible products. Streaming shifted from niche to default once media giants brought their catalogs online. 

The same dynamic will apply to web3 — with legacy brands perfectly positioned to bridge the gap.

Why legacy brands matter

Legacy brands hold what newcomers lack: decades of cultural capital, pre-built reputations, and communities that span generations. Examples are already aplenty in web3. Adidas partnered with web3-native projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Gmoney to release tokenized wearables and experiences. Gucci accepted payments through crypto wallets and released blockchain-based collaborations that gave collectors digital and physical crossover value. Breitling issued blockchain-backed digital passports for its watches, letting buyers verify provenance. 

Each case shows how quickly mainstream audiences engage when the digital asset has a clear real-world meaning. These initiatives highlight a key principle: people do not need to understand blockchains to participate in them. They only need to recognize that a trusted brand is offering something valuable, scarce, and secure.

Equally important is that legacy brands carry trust. After years of exchange collapses and rug pulls, many consumers hesitate to touch web3 products. A Nike or Disney experiment reassures people in a way a startup cannot, because reputations built over decades are at stake. For hesitant newcomers, a brand they already know lowers perceived risk and makes engaging with digital ownership feel safe rather than speculative. Trust, as much as culture, is a prerequisite for broad participation.

Ownership and utility beyond loyalty

Web3 add-ons are new forms of ownership and access for these cultural heavyweights. A tokenized membership can function as an all-access pass to a fan ecosystem: granting concert entry, unlocking merchandise, or connecting collectors in private communities. Unlike traditional loyalty programs, these assets are transferable, provable, and portable across platforms. Ownership becomes something users can hold, trade, or build upon.

The next adoption wave will be driven by tokens as gateways to experiences. Event access, merchandise, gamified rewards, and fan memberships are areas where cultural brands can lead.  Instead of asking “what’s this token worth tomorrow?” the question becomes “what does it let me do today?” For brands, it builds loyalty, fosters two-way engagement, and turns consumers into participants. Blockchain ensures scarcity and authenticity in ways that feel intuitive: if you own the token, you own the experience, and no one can fake it.

A cultural bridge to the future

This cultural pivot is happening alongside institutional progress. Regulators in Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. are clarifying the rules of the road. Global financial firms are rolling out custody, tokenization platforms, and on-chain settlement rails. Together, these moves build trust and infrastructure — but they don’t automatically bring in people. Without cultural resonance, web3 risks becoming a system designed for traders and institutions, not the public.

Legacy brands will bridge the gap, with the opportunity to introduce blockchain to millions who would never read a white paper but will eagerly claim a token if it connects to a favorite brand, community, or cultural experience. Web3’s future won’t be defined by startups or institutions. It will be shaped at the intersection of culture and technology. Legacy brands sit squarely at that intersection. They carry credibility with mainstream audiences and can translate blockchain utility into experiences that matter. If they step into web3 with clear utility and authentic experiences, they will drive the next adoption wave.

If speculation defined the first wave and institutions are building the rails for the second, legacy brands will define the third — where culture meets utility, and web3 finally goes mainstream.

Evan Kuhn
Evan Kuhn

Evan Kuhn is the President of DeLorean Labs, the web3 innovation arm of the legendary DeLorean brand. A seasoned entrepreneur, he previously co-founded Coinberry, a Canadian crypto trading platform acquired by WonderFi for $38 million, cementing his reputation in the digital asset space. At DeLorean Labs, Evan leads groundbreaking projects like the $DMC token and a cutting-edge vehicle reservation and analytics system built on Sui. He’s also forged key partnerships with Animoca Brands’ Motorverse and Mysten Labs, driving the future of mobility at the crossroads of blockchain and automotive heritage.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06379-4.33%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.3385-3.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,380.76
$101,380.76$101,380.76

-0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,410.11
$3,410.11$3,410.11

-0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.16
$153.16$153.16

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3437
$2.3437$2.3437

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11682
$0.11682$0.11682

+9.16%