Layer Brett Sparks Return Of Meme Coin Season as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Target 1,000% Rallies

Meme coin season is heating back up, and meme traders are eyeing fresh opportunities. While legacy names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain at the heart of the conversation, a new presale contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is drawing increasing attention from retail and whales alike.

The comparison between these tokens reveals a shifting dynamic in how meme coins are positioned for the next bull run.

Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) Presale is Setting the Pace

Layer Brett (LBRETT) has quickly become the headline presale of 2025. At just $0.0058 per LBRETT, investors are piling in, with analysts calling for a possible 100x upside if momentum continues. That kind of parabolic projection puts LBRETT in direct competition with DOGE and SHIB as one of the most compelling meme coin plays this year.

Unlike many meme coins, LBRETT brings a technical edge. It leverages Ethereum Layer 2 solution to give a throughput of a whopping 10,000 TPS, with gas fee as low as $0.001. This makes it faster and cheaper than even the most advanced rivals. The planned inclusion of NFT and DeFi gives Layer Brett an existence beyond mere meme narrative.

To further entice early participants, the presale offers staking, with rewards still over 600%, giving investors a chance to earn significant passive income while waiting for the token’s debut. With presale rounds selling out quickly, LBRETT is emerging as the token driving renewed confidence in meme coin season.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Has the Brand Power

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the undisputed pioneer of meme coins, and its cultural significance continues to carry weight. Analysts say DOGE could be primed for a fresh rally, with forecasts suggesting up to 1,000% upside if the broader crypto market enters a mania phase.

DOGE’s resilience lies in its unmatched recognition. It has consistently survived multiple bear markets, often bouncing back stronger with retail inflows. While critics argue that DOGE’s lack of major development limits its potential, the community-driven momentum has proven time and again that brand power alone can drive rallies.

With meme season reigniting, DOGE may not have the same raw upside potential as Layer Brett, but it is still positioned as one of the safer meme coin bets.

Shiba Inu (SHIB Eyes a Bigger Run

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has spent the past few years expanding from a meme into an ecosystem. Between Shibarium’s ongoing development, token burns, and its thriving community, SHIB continues to attract traders looking for good upside. Current projections suggest that SHIB could also deliver up to 1,000% gains if adoption scales alongside broader meme coin enthusiasm.

SHIB’s advantage is its evolving infrastructure. By layering utilities such as decentralized applications and ongoing burning mechanisms, SHIB is working to sustain long-term growth. However, like DOGE, SHIB is already a multi-billion-dollar project, which limits its potential for exponential returns compared to newer entrants like LBRETT.

Where Traders See the Greater Play

Comparing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett highlights the shifting energy in meme coins. DOGE still dominates in recognition, SHIB continues to build out its ecosystem, but LBRETT is combining meme culture with real infrastructure and a tokenomics structure that could outpace the others in percentage terms.

With a presale price of just $0.0058, staking rewards just over 600%, and a mega $1 million giveaway, Layer Brett is carving out its position as more than a speculative flyer. Traders are increasingly calling it the better asymmetric bet for those targeting life-changing multiples.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

