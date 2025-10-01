แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:08
TLDR

  • Lamb Weston Soars 4.8% as Q3 Profit Beats Forecast by Nearly 40%
  • Q3 Win for Lamb Weston: EPS Crushes, Volumes Rebound, Shares Jump
  • Earnings Beat Lifts Lamb Weston Despite Flat Sales and Margin Pressure
  • Free Cash Flow and Volume Growth Drive Lamb Weston Stock Higher
  • Lamb Weston Reaffirms Outlook, Surges on Strong Q3 Profit Surprise

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. shares surged sharply following its fiscal Q3 CY2025 earnings release, gaining 4.81% to settle at $58.35.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

The potato products company outperformed profit expectations and marginally beat revenue forecasts, despite flat year-on-year sales. The stock reacted favorably to strong volume growth and improved free cash flow, counterbalancing weaker operating margins.

Strong Profitability and Revenue Beat Lift Sentiment

Lamb Weston reported revenue of $1.66 billion, surpassing consensus by 2.6% even though sales stayed flat compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.74, beating analyst estimates of $0.53 by nearly 39%. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA came in at $302.2 million, exceeding expectations by 18.9%.

This earnings strength came amid subdued organic revenue, which fell 1% but still outpaced projections. The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 18.2%, supported by a marked improvement in free cash flow generation. The free cash flow margin jumped to 16.5%, compared to just 0.3% in the same quarter a year ago.

Although total revenue didn’t expand, better-than-expected cost management contributed to the earnings surprise. Still, operating margins narrowed to 9.4%, a decline from 12.8% last year. Yet the company maintained its revenue forecast of $6.45 billion for the full year.

Sales Volumes Rebound, Driving Operational Confidence

Sales volume increased by 6% year-over-year, reversing the 3% decline posted in the same quarter last year. This volume recovery points to robust customer demand and stronger market penetration across distribution channels. It also indicates that pricing pressure is being offset by expanded product movement.

Compared to its two-year average of 5.3% quarterly volume growth, the latest figures reflect an above-trend performance. Such momentum suggests renewed consumer engagement and operational efficiency despite inflationary headwinds. With volume growth outpacing organic sales decline, Lamb Weston’s value-driven approach appears to be working.

Despite challenges in maintaining price-driven revenue growth, volume expansion strengthens the long-term outlook. The company’s focus on operational scale and brand value supports its position in a competitive staples market. External factors, such as commodity prices and logistics costs, may still impact margins.

Guidance Reaffirmed but Margin Pressure Persists

For the full year, Lamb Weston reaffirmed its revenue guidance at $6.45 billion, just below analyst projections. The EBITDA guidance of $1.1 billion fell short of expectations of $1.14 billion, suggesting ongoing cost challenges. Management pointed to stable demand trends and continued operational execution.

While the market rewarded the earnings beat, lower forward margin expectations tempered enthusiasm. The company’s Grown in Idaho brand remains a household staple, offering brand strength in a price-sensitive segment. Despite near-term margin compression, the long-term sales trajectory remains stable.

Lamb Weston closed the day with a $7.76 billion market capitalization, reflecting renewed confidence following its earnings announcement. Though not without risks, the company’s mix of volume gains and cash flow improvements could support near-term performance. Analysts may revise their models as the company balances costs with expanding sales momentum.

 

The post Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

