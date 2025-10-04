แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’ Netflix Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word. Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs. “Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.” That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued. “I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and… The post Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’ Netflix Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word. Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs. “Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.” That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued. “I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and…

Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:07
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.03249-4.80%
COM
COM$0.005876-1.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006991-2.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.43%

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’

Netflix

Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word.

Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs.

“Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.”

That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued.

“I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and her being devoid of human emotion are two completely different things,” he said. “I think he was first of all attracted to her because of her looks. Then secondly, even though she doesn’t feel human emotions, the choices that she makes, it led to him feeling empathy toward her.”

Genie wants Ka-young to make some wishes that might ultimately corrupt her.

Netflix

Ka-young has been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder, although she’s had plenty of help controlling her anti-social instincts from her devoted grandmother and the rest of her village. It apparently does take a village to raise a sociopath, as they are all aware of her negative potential and seek ways to encourage positive behavior. While Ka-young may not care about right or wrong, she knows what matters to others and what’s expected of her. To portray a character with ASPD, Suzy (Start-Up, Uncontrollably Fond, Vagabond) had to consider the ways her normally expressive face might betray her emotions. She needed to convey a lack of empathy.

“I went through a unique experience while reading the script and it’s that I realized I learned how to completely just take face value of what is being said,” said Suzy. “I didn’t try to read between the lines or think that there was an alternate intention behind what everybody else was saying. Ironically, I realized that if you take everything at face value, you don’t really feel empathy.”

Playing Ka-young gave Suzy the opportunity to wonder what it means to be candid and what it means to be social.

“I am the type of person whose face really is always telling what I’m going through and what I’m feeling,” said Suzy. “In the beginning it was very hard to erase all of those facial expressions. Sometimes I thought that I didn’t move a muscle, but then when I would look back at the monitor, I realized that I was actually reacting to something with my eyebrows. So after that, I really paid attention not to move a muscle. I have to say, I’ve gotten so used to it that now it’s actually hard for me to express my actual emotions. I’m trying to reverse it.”

Kim’s Genie is larger than life—a showman, a rock star, an evil prophet of doom—all wrapped into one, but the power to grant wishes and all that goes with that power is not something Kim would wish for himself. If he was offered that power he would refuse.

“I think it’s a very lonely and very challenging power,” said Kim.

Still, Genie does have some of the best lines in this drama, wittily describing his personal journey as “the other side of the Aladdin story.” As any out-of-time-and-place character Genie revels in modern world wonders, such as video games, even if they initially confuse him. He has some of the drama’s funniest physical comedy scenes—jumping over couches and on to magic carpet rides. Given Ka-young’s emotional disconnect from others, many of her actions and reactions are muted. It takes a while to warm to this seemingly aloof character.

“I think it’s not easy to like her, especially because you can’t really measure her out,” said Suzy. “You don’t know what’s going through her mind, and you see her and think she’s someone completely different from you. So it’s hard to like her. But when you see the people around her, they have such a warm approach and perspective toward her. They shower her with unconditional love. The audiences sort of get into that and start looking at her in that way. As the episodes go on and the story progresses, even though she is someone who has antisocial personality disorder, because she lives so strictly by the rules, she ends up being more righteous and an upright person more so than anyone else. You almost get addicted to her candidness.”

Genie does enjoy Ka-young’s candidness and such an addiction might foil his long-term plan. Could one human possibly change his mind about humanity?

The Netflix fantasy rom com is helmed by two award-winning directors, Lee Byeong-hun (Extreme Job) and Ahn Gil-ho (The Glory). As an added bonus, it’s written by Kim Eun-sook, who wrote the hit dramas The Glory, Guardian: The Great and Lonely God and The King Eternal Monarch. Genie, Make A Wish, also stars Noh Sang-hyun (Pachinko), Ko Kyu-pil (The Fiery Priest 2), Ahn Eun-jin (My Dearest) and Lee Joo-young (The 8 Show). Kim and Suzy previously appeared together in the 2016 TV drama Uncontrollably Fond.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanmacdonald/2025/10/03/kim-woo-bin-and-bae-suzy-conjure-up-romance-in-genie-make-a-wish/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06379-4.33%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.3385-3.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,424.41
$101,424.41$101,424.41

-0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,418.48
$3,418.48$3,418.48

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.77
$153.77$153.77

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3470
$2.3470$2.3470

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11698
$0.11698$0.11698

+9.31%