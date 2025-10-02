แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades. Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise. Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens. Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts. As the federal government’s [...] The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades. Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise. Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens. Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts. As the federal government’s [...] The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.

Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:48

TLDR

  • Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades.
  • Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise.
  • Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens.
  • Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts.

As the federal government’s focus on crypto enforcement fades, judges are stepping in to help recover stolen assets. With fewer resources available from federal agencies, civil fraud judges are increasingly tasked with freezing crypto involved in scams. However, without specialized knowledge in Web3 technology, these judges face challenges in effectively handling such complex cases, leaving retail traders exposed to rising fraud risks.

Federal Enforcement Declines Under Trump Administration

Under the Trump administration, there has been a noticeable reduction in federal efforts to combat cryptocurrency-related crimes. One key event was the withdrawal of Trump’s nominee for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chair, leaving the commission with just one member. This cutback in regulatory oversight has left many investors vulnerable to crypto theft and scams.

Scott Armstrong, a former federal prosecutor specializing in crypto crime, explained that without proper resources, the Justice Department is unable to handle many of these cases. “People are desperately trying to figure out ways to recover stolen assets, but actually getting your hands on it is an entirely different story,” Armstrong noted. As a result, more individuals are turning to civil fraud courts to seek justice and recover their stolen crypto assets.

Judges Take On Increased Role in Crypto Cases

With federal authorities scaling back their involvement, civil judges are stepping in to handle the rising number of crypto fraud cases. Judges are being asked to freeze stolen assets in an effort to prevent further harm to victims. However, these judges often lack the specialized knowledge required to navigate the complex world of Web3 and blockchain technology.

Legal experts argue that while judges may act in good faith, their efforts may be insufficient without a more coordinated and knowledgeable approach. Retail traders who have been defrauded by scams are left hoping that judges can enforce token freezes to prevent further loss. Yet, the lack of coordination between courts and law enforcement means that many cases still fall through the cracks.

Scammers Exploit Legal Gaps to Lift Token Freezes

Despite efforts by some judges to freeze stolen crypto, scammers continue to exploit legal loopholes to have these freezes lifted. One prominent case involved Hayden Davis, the promoter of the LIBRA meme coin. After a federal judge froze his wallets, Davis convinced the court to lift the freeze, arguing that prolonged freezing of the assets could result in the tokens losing their value. Within days of the freeze being lifted, Davis allegedly participated in another scam, underscoring the vulnerability of the system.

These legal battles highlight the challenges faced by judges who, despite their intentions, may not fully understand the technical complexities of the crypto space. As crypto transactions move quickly and are often opaque, it becomes difficult for judges to assess the long-term risks of freezing assets. This situation illustrates the growing need for more expertise and resources in handling crypto fraud cases.

A Need for More Effective Solutions

The rise in crypto fraud cases and the involvement of civil fraud judges show that the current system is struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of digital crime. While some judges have taken action to freeze stolen crypto, these efforts are still piecemeal and uncoordinated. Experts warn that without a more systematic approach to crypto enforcement, victims of fraud will continue to face significant challenges in recovering their assets.

Ultimately, while civil fraud judges may play a crucial role in attempting to protect retail traders, their lack of specialized knowledge and limited resources make them ill-equipped to fully tackle the complexities of crypto fraud. A more coordinated and comprehensive solution is needed to address the rising risks in the digital asset market.

The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06379-4.33%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.3385-3.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,410.05
$101,410.05$101,410.05

-0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,405.20
$3,405.20$3,405.20

-0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.32
$153.32$153.32

-1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3449
$2.3449$2.3449

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11687
$0.11687$0.11687

+9.21%