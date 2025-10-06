แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Joseph Lubin Breaks Silence on MetaMask Token Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Joseph Lubin stated on X that MetaMask incentive rewards were an early prototype. Though yet to go live, he also admitted that the vision behind the is very real. MetaMask had previously launched its stablecoin dubbed MetaMask USD (mUSD). Consensys’ co-founder and CEO Joseph Lubin recently acknowledged the ongoing discussions about a MetaMask incentive reward. However, he clarified that the situation is not exactly as it is being interpreted by members of the community. The crypto boss set the record straight by explaining the true nature of the incentive initiative. MetaMask to Distribute $30M Tokens in Season 1 According to Lubin, the concepts of a MetaMask incentive reward were early prototypes and are yet to go live. At the same time, it is not possible to overlook the vision behind them, as it is very real. In the words of ConsenSys’s CEO, “it is all about building a token economy.”  “MetaMask is building the future of personal finance. We’re designing an experience that rewards people for how they already use MetaMask through meaningful incentives, perks, and referrals,” he added. The distribution of the incentives has been categorized into phases, with the first being Season 1, when more than $30 million worth of tokens, including $LINEA, will be distributed in many forms to users. This is a reward for the onchain activity they participate in daily, especially for those users who have engaged with the protocol since its inception.  There’s been chatter about a MetaMask rewards leak. Those concepts were early prototypes — not live. But the vision behind them is very real. And it is all about building a token economy. MetaMask is building the future of personal finance. We’re designing an experience that… https://t.co/ARa6714wOw — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) October 6, 2025 MetaMask sees this move as one… The post Joseph Lubin Breaks Silence on MetaMask Token Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Joseph Lubin stated on X that MetaMask incentive rewards were an early prototype. Though yet to go live, he also admitted that the vision behind the is very real. MetaMask had previously launched its stablecoin dubbed MetaMask USD (mUSD). Consensys’ co-founder and CEO Joseph Lubin recently acknowledged the ongoing discussions about a MetaMask incentive reward. However, he clarified that the situation is not exactly as it is being interpreted by members of the community. The crypto boss set the record straight by explaining the true nature of the incentive initiative. MetaMask to Distribute $30M Tokens in Season 1 According to Lubin, the concepts of a MetaMask incentive reward were early prototypes and are yet to go live. At the same time, it is not possible to overlook the vision behind them, as it is very real. In the words of ConsenSys’s CEO, “it is all about building a token economy.”  “MetaMask is building the future of personal finance. We’re designing an experience that rewards people for how they already use MetaMask through meaningful incentives, perks, and referrals,” he added. The distribution of the incentives has been categorized into phases, with the first being Season 1, when more than $30 million worth of tokens, including $LINEA, will be distributed in many forms to users. This is a reward for the onchain activity they participate in daily, especially for those users who have engaged with the protocol since its inception.  There’s been chatter about a MetaMask rewards leak. Those concepts were early prototypes — not live. But the vision behind them is very real. And it is all about building a token economy. MetaMask is building the future of personal finance. We’re designing an experience that… https://t.co/ARa6714wOw — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) October 6, 2025 MetaMask sees this move as one…

Joseph Lubin Breaks Silence on MetaMask Token Launch

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 17:18
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006522-4.98%
COM
COM$0.005868-1.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00056-56.28%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0006166+4.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.06375-4.39%

Key Notes

  • Joseph Lubin stated on X that MetaMask incentive rewards were an early prototype.
  • Though yet to go live, he also admitted that the vision behind the is very real.
  • MetaMask had previously launched its stablecoin dubbed MetaMask USD (mUSD).

Consensys’ co-founder and CEO Joseph Lubin recently acknowledged the ongoing discussions about a MetaMask incentive reward. However, he clarified that the situation is not exactly as it is being interpreted by members of the community. The crypto boss set the record straight by explaining the true nature of the incentive initiative.

MetaMask to Distribute $30M Tokens in Season 1

According to Lubin, the concepts of a MetaMask incentive reward were early prototypes and are yet to go live. At the same time, it is not possible to overlook the vision behind them, as it is very real. In the words of ConsenSys’s CEO, “it is all about building a token economy.” 


“MetaMask is building the future of personal finance. We’re designing an experience that rewards people for how they already use MetaMask through meaningful incentives, perks, and referrals,” he added.

The distribution of the incentives has been categorized into phases, with the first being Season 1, when more than $30 million worth of tokens, including $LINEA, will be distributed in many forms to users. This is a reward for the onchain activity they participate in daily, especially for those users who have engaged with the protocol since its inception. 

MetaMask sees this move as one that points towards a bigger evolution in the way it connects, empowers, and rewards its community. This will extend further to its Token Generation Event (TGE), which is scheduled for later. This may be a good time for enthusiasts who intend to join the MetaMask movement. 

Consensys’ Exploits Include mUSD and Some Strategic Partnerships

Lubin has been talking about the long-anticipated launch of the MetaMask token, MASK. Around mid-September, he claimed that the digital asset may arrive sooner than expected. 

Already, the Ethereum-based Layer-2 network boasts its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), which is now live on the Ethereum mainnet and the Layer-2 network Linea.

Meanwhile, ConsenSys has been helping other projects build, in a bid to support mainstream crypto adoption. At the end of September, global financial messaging network Swift announced that it had partnered with ConsenSys to develop a blockchain-based shared ledger to handle cross-border transactions. 

It also has 30 other major financial institutions on the project, including JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/joseph-lubin-breaks-silence-metamask-token-launch/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06379-4.33%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.3385-3.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,280.22
$101,280.22$101,280.22

-0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.82
$3,397.82$3,397.82

-0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.81
$152.81$152.81

-1.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3390
$2.3390$2.3390

-1.22%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11639
$0.11639$0.11639

+8.76%