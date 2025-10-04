แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Jobs Report On Hold, Trump Pauses $2.1 Billion For Chicago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed release of its monthly jobs report Friday as the government shutdown entered its third day and is likely to stretch through the weekend. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown. Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.” It’s the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal funding plan that would lift the shutdown. Thursday, Oct. 2Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters senators would not vote over the weekend on a funding plan to avert a shutdown, meaning it would likely last until at least Monday. Thursday, Oct. 2Trump doubled down on threats to punish Democrats for withholding their votes on legislation to avert a shutdown, announcing he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” he wrote on Truth Social. Wednesday, Oct. 1Vought said the Office of Management and Budget was canceling $8 billion in Biden-era energy projects “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda” in… The post Jobs Report On Hold, Trump Pauses $2.1 Billion For Chicago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed release of its monthly jobs report Friday as the government shutdown entered its third day and is likely to stretch through the weekend. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown. Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.” It’s the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal funding plan that would lift the shutdown. Thursday, Oct. 2Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters senators would not vote over the weekend on a funding plan to avert a shutdown, meaning it would likely last until at least Monday. Thursday, Oct. 2Trump doubled down on threats to punish Democrats for withholding their votes on legislation to avert a shutdown, announcing he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” he wrote on Truth Social. Wednesday, Oct. 1Vought said the Office of Management and Budget was canceling $8 billion in Biden-era energy projects “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda” in…

Jobs Report On Hold, Trump Pauses $2.1 Billion For Chicago

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:22
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.412-8.65%
1
1$0.01849-22.50%
COM
COM$0.005868-0.22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001488-3.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003182-15.93%

Topline

The Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed release of its monthly jobs report Friday as the government shutdown entered its third day and is likely to stretch through the weekend.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Timeline

Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown.

Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.”

It’s the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal funding plan that would lift the shutdown.

Thursday, Oct. 2Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters senators would not vote over the weekend on a funding plan to avert a shutdown, meaning it would likely last until at least Monday.

Thursday, Oct. 2Trump doubled down on threats to punish Democrats for withholding their votes on legislation to avert a shutdown, announcing he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Wednesday, Oct. 1Vought said the Office of Management and Budget was canceling $8 billion in Biden-era energy projects “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda” in states won by Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, including Colorado, California, New Jersey and New York, though it’s unclear what projects specifically will be affected.

Wednesday, Oct. 1Vought also warned in a call with House Republicans on Wednesday other infrastructure projects in New York, home to Congress’ top Democratic leaders, are under review and said the government could begin permanent layoffs due to the shutdown in a matter of days, Politico reported, citing four anonymous sources.

Wednesday, Oct. 1The administration also halted $18 billion in funding for two major New York City infrastructure projects—the Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway—to “ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles,” Vought said, with the Department of Transportation warning a review of the funding could take longer due to the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has preserved some of its key priorities during the shutdown, including construction of a White House ballroom, an unnamed administration official told ABC News, claiming the project is not funded by congressional appropriations, while offices that handle tariffs and immigration enforcement will retain more staffing than in previous shutdowns, according to Politico analysis of internal government documents.

Contra

Vice President JD Vance rejected the notion the Trump administration was purposely maneuvering funding to punish Democrats, telling reporters during a White House briefing Wednesday “we’re not targeting federal agencies based on politics.” Though House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., contradicting Vance, said Wednesday during a press conference “the longer this goes on, the more pain will be inflicted” and told radio host Moon Griffon the shutdown could “benefit” Republicans by allowing them to make additional cuts to the federal workforce.

Why Did The Government Shut Down?

The Senate on Tuesday failed to approve Republican-backed legislation known as a “continuing resolution” that would stave off a shutdown by allowing the government to operate under its existing budget through Nov. 21. The Republican-backed measure was rejected in a 55-45 vote, which fell short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the Senate, with three members of the Democratic caucus voting alongside Republicans, marking the second time in a matter of weeks the plan has failed in the Senate. The House already passed the GOP-backed proposal in a 217-212 vote, but it needs the support of at least seven Democrats to move through the Senate. The Senate on Wednesday rejected for a third time Republicans’ plan to keep the government open in a 55-45 vote and also voted 53-47 against a Democratic proposal. The major factor dividing Republicans and Democrats is Democrats’ demand for an extension of federal tax credits under the Affordable Care Act set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans have accused Democrats of forcing a shutdown and alleged they want undocumented immigrants to have access to public healthcare benefits (though they’re not legally allowed to).

How Long Will The Shutdown Last?

There were some signs negotiations were progressing as of Wednesday afternoon. A bipartisan group of senators huddled on the Senate floor to discuss an alternative to the failed GOP funding plan, with the possibility of offering some healthcare-related concessions to Democrats, Politico reported, citing several senators involved in the discussions. The Senate is out of session Thursday for Yom Kippur and the next vote on legislation to reopen the government isn’t expected until Friday. Vance predicted Wednesday the shutdown wouldn’t last “that long” but placed the onus on Democrats, while continuing to falsely claim they want to provide illegal immigrants with free healthcare.

What Is Closed During A Government Shutdown?

The Congressional Budget Office said 750,000 workers could be furloughed daily in a shutdown, with their compensation totaling $400 million, in a letter Tuesday to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. Several agencies have said they will furlough more than half their workers, including the Environmental Protection Agency (89%), the Education Department (87%) and Commerce (81%), according to The New York Times. Key economic data collection activieis from the Labor Department will also be suspended, meaning Friday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report on nonfarm payroll growth, its weekly report on jobless claims released each Thursday and potentially the next consumer price index report scheduled for Oct. 15 will not be released. Some federal agencies, such as the federal housing administration, a division of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would stop processing new loans, and routine inspections by the Food and Drug Administration and EPA would be curtailed or stopped. Some contracts and grants, including those from the National Institutes of Health to fund research at outside organizations, such as universities, will freeze. In the previous shutdown, some air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officials stopped showing up for work after weeks without pay, causing flight delays at major airports.

What Stays Open During A Government Shutdown?

Mandatory programs, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, veterans’ disability and pension payments and federal student loans will continue making payments. Food assistance programs, including SNAP and the federal program to assist women, infants and children, are also exempt, “subject to the availability of funding,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture contingency plan. Other programs funded by fees, rather than annual congressional appropriations, will also operate normally, including the U.S. Postal Service and passport and visa processing. Essential employees, including active military personnel and air traffic controllers, are required to continue working. Some activities related to public health, including monitoring for disease outbreaks and foodborne illness, are also exempt from the shutdown. National parks will remain open, but most National Park Service staff will be furloughed, with the exception of personnel performing “activities necessary to protect life and property” and those required by law, such as law enforcement and emergency response, and protection of federal lands and property within the National Park System, according to Interior Department Guidance. The Smithsonian Institution said its museums and National Zoo will remain open through at least Oct. 6 using funding from the previous year. The Internal Revenue Service will also continue operating normally for the first five days of the government shutdown using previously allocated funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

What Have Democratic Leaders Said After The Shutdown Went Into Effect?

In a post on X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote: “IT’S MIDNIGHT. That means the Republican shutdown has just begun because they wouldn’t protect Americans’ health care. We’re going to keep fighting for the American people.” Schumer also issued a joint statement with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., which read: “After months of making life harder and more expensive, Donald Trump and Republicans have now shut down the federal government because they do not want to protect the healthcare of the American people…Over the last few days, President Trump’s behavior has become more erratic and unhinged. Instead of negotiating a bipartisan agreement in good faith, he is obsessively posting crazed deepfake videos.” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., tweeted: “MAGA’s government shutdown was totally avoidable, and I will keep fighting hard to get government back open.” Rep. Jasmine Crocket, D-Texas., wrote: “Make no mistake: Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. This is THEIR shutdown. They had every tool to govern and chose chaos instead.”

What Have Repulican Leaders Said After The Shutdown Began?

In an X post, Johnson, wrote: Democrats have officially voted to CLOSE the government. Results: Moms and kids now lose WIC nutrition. Veterans lose health care and suicide prevention programs. FEMA has shortfalls during hurricane season. Soldiers and TSA agents go UNPAID. The only question now: How long will Chuck Schumer let this pain go on — for his own selfish reasons?” The White House’s official website now displays a government shutdown clock and a running chyron which says: “Democrats Have Shut Down the Government.” Trump hasn’t posted anything since the shutdown began, but earlier on Tuesday night, he shared another altered video mocking Jeffries by overlaying a mustache and sombrero over his face, similar to an AI generated deepfake he posted on Monday night.

What Else Has Trump Said About A Government Shutdown?

Trump told Politico “I don’t worry about that” in an interview published Tuesday whether he fears Americans will blame Republicans for a shutdown. Calling Democrats “deranged,” Trump claimed they “want to destroy healthcare in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens,” referring to Democrats’ proposal to undo provisions of Trump’s signature policy bill passed earlier this year that would block some noncitizens from public health benefits, according to Politico. Most undocumented immigrants are not eligible to enroll in federally funded healthcare programs, including Medicaid and Medicare, or purchase coverage through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. On Monday, following their meeting, Trump posted an AI-generated video showing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, with a sombrero and a mustache standing next to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he claims Democrats want to give healthcare to “all these illegal aliens . . . so they can vote for us,” prompting Jeffries to call the video “disgusting” and Schumer to accuse Republicans of throwing “tantrums.” Trump has also repeatedly brought up gender-affirming healthcare in discussing the government shutdown—telling reporters last week “if it has to shut down, it’ll have to shut down,” alleging Democrats “want to have transgender for everybody,” calling them “crazy.” It’s unclear what he’s referring to. Politico notes some Trump allies argue that an extension of federal tax credits in the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats insist on, continues taxpayer support for gender-affirming healthcare, since five states require insurance to cover some services.

How Have Republicans Threatened To Blame Democrats For A Shutdown?

Trump threatened Democrats on Tuesday that the federal government could “do things during the shutdown that are irreversible . . . medically and other ways, including benefits, we can cut large numbers of people,” warning the GOP was prepared to blame Democrats for the permanent reductions and predicting a shutdown is “probably likely” but not “inevitable.” The Office of Management and Budget also instructed federal agencies in a memo last week to formulate plans for mass layoffs if the government shuts down by identifying programs whose discretionary funding expire on Oct. 1, along with those that don’t align with Trump’s agenda. The move was widely viewed as a way to exact maximum pain on Democrats if they refuse to agree to Republicans’ proposal to avert a shutdown by setting the stage to blame them for staffing reductions. Schumer called the threat to fire federal workers if the government shuts down “an attempt at intimidation” in a statement.

How Did The Senate Vote The First Time Around?

The Senate on Sept. 19 rejected proposals from both Republicans and Democrats to keep the government open, with the Republican plan failing in a 44-48 vote, short of the 60 needed to break the filibuster. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., voted alongside Republicans to approve their plan to continue the existing budget through Nov. 21, while Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were the only two Republicans to vote against it. The Democratic plan was rejected 47-45, with seven Republican senators missing the vote.

Tangent

Democrats could benefit politically from forcing a shutdown, according to political experts, who have noted it’s one of the few tools they have to counter Republicans, who control all three branches of government, since the GOP needs at least seven Democratic votes to move the legislation through the Senate. It’s a risky move as shutdowns are generally unpopular with voters.

Key Background

In recent previous shutdown negotiations, a small coalition of right-wing Republicans have threatened to withhold their votes if the new spending plan doesn’t adhere to their demands, while Democrats have typically been averse to shutdowns. Democrats, polling at their lowest level in history, according to Gallup, have a unique opportunity to use the shutdown negotiations as a show of resistance to the Trump administration, and potentially pave a way for the party to rebuild its image ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Surprising Fact

The last time the government shut down, during Trump’s first term in December 2018, it was the longest shutdown on record, lasting 35 days. At the center of the dispute was Trump’s demand for more border wall funding, which he eventually abandoned to allow the government to reopen.

Big Number

$1 billion. That’s how much disruptions in air and rail travel and national parks and museum closures could cost the economy during a shutdown, according to tourism officials.

Further Reading

Trump Calls Off Meeting With Democrats: Blasts ‘Ridiculous Demands’ (Forbes)

White House Budget Office Threatens Mass Firings If Government Shutdown Happens (Forbes)

Democrats Could Benefit From A Government Shutdown—Here’s Why (Forbes)

Government Shutdown Would Cost U.S. Travel Economy $1 Billion Per Week, Say Industry Officials—Here’s What To Expect (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/03/government-shutdown-day-3-jobs-report-on-hold-trump-pauses-21-billion-for-chicago/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06379-4.33%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.3385-3.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01074-0.27%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,334.41
$101,334.41$101,334.41

-0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,400.43
$3,400.43$3,400.43

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.01
$153.01$153.01

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3408
$2.3408$2.3408

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11651
$0.11651$0.11651

+8.87%