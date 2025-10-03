Japan tours on XRP Ledger, USDC and USDT payments via Grab: Asia Express

SBI Ripple uses XRP Ledger for Japan tourism payments. Stablecoin payments go live in Singapore. Asia Express
SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Japanese travel agency Tobu Top Tours to develop tokens and payment systems on the XRP Ledger.
Under the memorandum of understanding, SBI Ripple Asia will issue tokens on the XRP Ledger for use in a system that enables customers to pay for experiences such as accommodation, dining and shopping. Tobu Top Tours will be responsible for partner acquisition and marketing initiatives based on non-fungible tokens.
As the name of SBI Ripples new partner suggests, the payment system is expected to be applied in Japans booming tourism industry. SBI Ripple Asia also plans to expand use cases beyond tourism to include disaster relief support, economic revitalization projects and pop culture. It aims to launch in the first half of 2026.
Read more