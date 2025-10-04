แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Ripple (XRP) is facing more pressure following the resignation of its CTO, leaving investors questioning short-term price momentum. With the uncertainty lingering, savvy investors have turned attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a feature-rich DeFi altcoin priced at $0.035, which has already sold over 55% of its Phase 6 presale. Through its dual lending ecosystem, real-yield […]

Is Ripple’s CTO Resignation Bearish for XRP Price? Key Levels to Watch Now and the 50x Crypto on Investors’ Radar

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 01:30
Ripple (XRP) is facing more pressure following the resignation of its CTO, leaving investors questioning short-term price momentum. With the uncertainty lingering, savvy investors have turned attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a feature-rich DeFi altcoin priced at $0.035, which has already sold over 55% of its Phase 6 presale. Through its dual lending ecosystem, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial smart contracts, MUTM is garnering both whale and retail interest, with the potential for 50× upside. The increasing demand makes Mutuum Finance one of the most promising high-reward projects on investors’ radar going into the next market cycle.

XRP at a Critical Juncture as CTO Steps Down

XRP is now trading around $2.86, under pressure after it printed a Head & Shoulders pattern on the 1-hour chart, a bearish signal that has traders on red alert. Support areas of major concern are $2.83 and $2.79, while resistance is at $2.87 and $2.91. Not being able to sustain support would shift momentum further bearish, while reclaiming $2.91 would void the pattern and leave the door ajar for continuation higher. 

Adding to the uncertainty, Ripple’s legendary CTO David Schwartz is retiring after 13+ years, though he will remain engaged as CTO Emeritus and join the Board of Directors, so his influence on the project will persist. As XRP reaches its moment of truth, investors are turning increasingly to the market for emerging utility-driven projects such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which are building momentum for their upside potential amidst general market volatility.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Momentum

Mutuum Finance is generating even more hype and anticipation for its presale, with the platform having already raised over $16.7 million and more than 16,710 investors on board to date. Stage 6 of the project is now ongoing, during which MUTM tokens are available to buy at $0.035 per token. As a reward for early adopters, Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway promotion, whereby 10 users will be awarded $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each.

In accordance with continued security and transparency, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program rewards white-hat hackers and security researchers for discovering bugs in the protocol codebase. Bugs are ranked according to severity as minor, low, major, or critical, and corresponding rewards are given to contributors.

The protocol will have a dynamic floating interest rate mechanism that maximizes the utilization of liquidity. Low interest rates and times of excess liquidity encourage borrowing and ecosystem activity and times of higher demand and elevated interest rates encourage repayment of loans and incoming capital flows. Fixed interest models function optimally when liquidity is constant, adjusting automatically to overall market forces.

As a fully decentralized system, Mutuum Finance empowers the holders of the MUTM token. Lending and borrowing are decoupled from the rest of the system and are supported by an interest rate mechanism that maximally exploits long-term efficiency, promotes diversification of portfolios, and increases with higher overall DeFi market expansion.

Profitable lending, borrowing, and liquidation require efficient valuation of assets. To this effect, Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to obtain real-time USD and major crypto asset prices such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. The platform maximizes data precision using fallback oracle systems, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages from decentralized exchanges to ensure sound valuations during the highly volatile and distressed market conditions.

MUTM Stands Out Amid XRP Uncertainty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly emerging as a high-upside DeFi opportunity, raising over $16.7 million from more than 16,710 investors in its Phase 6 presale, which is now over 55% sold. Tokens are presently priced at $0.035, with early buyers afforded the ability to get in before the price is increased in the subsequent phase. The platform combines a dual lending ecosystem, dynamic interest rates, and Chainlink-enabled asset valuations to offer both security and efficiency. To complement these features, a $50,000 bug bounty and $100,000 early-adopter giveaway reinforce investor trust and participation. Getting in early on the presale positions investors to profit from this rapidly evolving DeFi ecosystem.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

