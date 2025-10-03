แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dead End: Paranormal Park. Courtesy: Netflix In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales? Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”. The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth. But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.” Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars. A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers? It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription,… The post Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dead End: Paranormal Park. Courtesy: Netflix In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales? Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”. The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth. But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.” Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars. A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers? It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription,…

Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:12
Propy
PRO$0.4641-0.08%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000234-0.42%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000006945-3.92%
COM
COM$0.005889+0.05%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000002742-8.10%

Dead End: Paranormal Park.

Courtesy: Netflix

In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales?

Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”.

The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth.

But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.”

Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy

For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars.

A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers?

It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription, even though he is the boss, spreads like wildfire.

With subscriber saturation and competition from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, client retention is as important as expansion.

For conservative subscribers, the issue isn’t whether Netflix is currently marketing the show—it’s that the show existed at all and is still on the platform. For progressives, the issue is whether companies like Netflix will cave to political pressure and roll back creative representation.

The Netflix episode also illustrates a broader cultural pivot. Increasingly, entertainment companies are being looked at as the medeator, and being judged not simply on the quality of their programming but on the political freedoms of their creators and executives. In that sense, content controversies are less about plotlines or characters— and morso symbols for deeper battles over free speech, parental rights, and cultural identity.

How Netflix weathers this storm may depend less on Musk’s canceled subscription and more on whether it can convince Wall Street that it remains focused on storytelling and profitability—not political trench warfare.

For now, though, the message is clear: when billionaires and culture warriors collide, no streaming service is immune.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2025/10/02/is-netflix-pro-trans-content-bad-for-business-elon-musk-others-cancel-subs-as-stock-dips/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.0636-4.93%
XRP
XRP$2.3233-4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006507-5.73%
แชร์
Coincentral2025/09/18 17:06
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Solana
SOL$151.89-4.27%
Boost
BOOST$0.02566-39.80%
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001482-4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.4-8.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.05713-5.72%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

CryptoQuant: BTC's 12% pullback from its new high is completely normal and has not yet exceeded the historical average of 20-25% decline

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,138.53
$101,138.53$101,138.53

-1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,388.42
$3,388.42$3,388.42

-1.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.21
$152.21$152.21

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3283
$2.3283$2.3283

-1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11415
$0.11415$0.11415

+6.67%