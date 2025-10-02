แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Is Crime Thriller Worth Playing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield in "Play Dirty." Prime Video/Jasin Boland Play Dirty, a crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., is new on streaming. What are Rotten Tomatoes critics saying about the new movie from Iron Man 3 director Shane Black? Rated R, Play Dirty begins streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. The official summary for the movie reads, "An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. ForbesHorror Hit 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers "Parker (Wahlberg), along with Grofield (Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper." As of Wednesday, Play Dirty has earned a 52% "rotten" rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 21 reviews. The film's Critics Consensus, audience summary and Popcornmeter score are still pending. What Are Individual Critics Saying About 'Play Dirty'? David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter is among the top critics on RT who give Play Dirty a "rotten" review, writing, "For almost the entire bloated two-hour run time, [Shane] Black keeps his foot on the accelerator in the hope that audiences won't notice the haphazard, barely logical plotting." Nick Schager of The Daily Beast, meanwhile, writes in his "rotten" take of Play Dirty on RT, "While its humor often sticks, its mayhem fails to land." ForbesWhen Time Does 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers Owen Gleiberman of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives Play Dirty a "fresh" rating, writing in his review summary, "An action-comedy throwback powered by enough casual violence to inspire more grins than groans. [Shane] Black,…

Is Crime Thriller Worth Playing?

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:31
Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield in “Play Dirty.”

Prime Video/Jasin Boland

Play Dirty, a crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., is new on streaming. What are Rotten Tomatoes critics saying about the new movie from Iron Man 3 director Shane Black?

Rated R, Play Dirty begins streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. The official summary for the movie reads, “An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers

“Parker (Wahlberg), along with Grofield (Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.”

As of Wednesday, Play Dirty has earned a 52% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 21 reviews. The film’s Critics Consensus, audience summary and Popcornmeter score are still pending.

What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Play Dirty’?

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter is among the top critics on RT who give Play Dirty a “rotten” review, writing, “For almost the entire bloated two-hour run time, [Shane] Black keeps his foot on the accelerator in the hope that audiences won’t notice the haphazard, barely logical plotting.”

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast, meanwhile, writes in his “rotten” take of Play Dirty on RT, “While its humor often sticks, its mayhem fails to land.”

ForbesWhen Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers

Owen Gleiberman of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives Play Dirty a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “An action-comedy throwback powered by enough casual violence to inspire more grins than groans. [Shane] Black, as a director, has made this retro action power cheese his brand, not always successfully. But in this case, he reminds you of why he’s good at it.”

William Bibbiani of The Wrap also gives Play Dirty a “fresh” review on RT, writing, “The people who understand the assignment and did the homework are the real heroes. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg, Mark Wahlbergs, all Mark Wahlbergily. He’s a comforting presence in a movie where his job was to intimidate.”

Also starring Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub, Play Dirty is new on Prime Video on Wednesday.

ForbesDisney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/01/play-dirty-rotten-tomatoes-reviews-is-crime-thriller-worth-playing/

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform

TLDR DBS Digital Exchange, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple signed a memorandum of understanding to launch tokenized trading and lending services on the XRP Ledger DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, allowing real-time swaps for institutional investors The partnership enables portfolio rebalancing and yield generation during volatile market conditions through tokenized [...] The post DBS Partners With Franklin Templeton and Ripple for Tokenized Lending Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/18 17:06
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 05:10
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

